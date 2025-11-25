2025's Most Livable Retirement Destination In The Midwest Is A Walkable Chicago Suburb With Upscale Amenities
When you reach your golden years, chances are you'll want everything you'll need on a daily basis within short reach, while staying active and on foot is also a critical part of keeping healthy in retirement. Living in a walkable community, then, would be an ideal solution to such problems. The Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge is a good place to settle down if convenience and charm are at the top of your retirement checklist. In fact, it was just named the most livable place to retire in the Midwest this year.
A report from GoBankingRates broke down the top 50 most livable retirement towns across the country. While many are clustered in sunny hotspots like Florida and Arizona, just two are in the Midwest, both of which are tranquil Chicago suburbs: Burr Ridge at number 17 and Huntley, about an hour drive north, not far behind at number 19. The list consists of cities of at least 10,000 residents with at least a third of the population being above age 65 and uses livability — not just cost of living — data from AreaVibes to determine overall quality of life. In Burr Ridge, 35.8% of residents are 65 or older, and the median household income sits at $154,508.
Of course, livability might mean different things for different people. For example, the idea of living through Chicago winters might be the last way you'd want to spend your retirement years. If you're in the Midwest or don't mind the cold, however, it might be worth it to consider planting your roots for the latter phase of your life in this quaint Illinois village.
Keep your joints and heart by walking around town
While Burr Ridge in many places might resemble a typical American suburb best navigated by car, the heart of town is a great place to ditch the four wheels and opt for two legs instead. The Burr Ridge Village Center, an upscale mall with everything from high-end restaurants and luxury retailers to a state-of-the-art gym, is a great place to start. Burr Ridge County Line Square, another shopping center with cafes and restaurants, is located right across the street. The Burr Ridge Village Hall, the beating heart of the town's operations, is a less-than-10-minute walk from County Line Square.
Getting as much fresh air as possible should be a high priority in retirement. Walker Park in Burr Ridge is a great place to start, with a bevy of soccer and baseball fields and basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts at your disposal. Pickleball has been popular with seniors for decades, and if it's your go-to way to work up a sweat, you can play on the Walker tennis courts, as one of the three also has pickleball court lines painted on. Burr Ridge Community Center, located in Harvester Park on the other side of town, also has baseball fields and courts for basketball, volleyball, and tennis. And if you'd prefer to take it easy, you can watch the grandkids play on the playgrounds at Walker or Harvester Park.
Golfing, of course, is a great way to get fresh air and maybe break a sweat, so if you'd like to spend many of your retirement days out on the links, check out Edgewood Valley Country Club, next to Walker Recreation Center, about a five-minute drive from the heart of Burr Ridge.
Go into the city or get out into nature
Luckily, if you miss the hustle and bustle of the big city you might have enjoyed in your younger years, Chicago is just a car or train ride away. That includes the accessibility provided by the city's two international airports. The closer of the two, Chicago Midway, is regarded as one of America's most convenient airports, and that's especially true for Burr Ridge residents, as it's less than half an hour away by car — and of course, usually less crowded than O'Hare, America's most well-connected airport. Who wants to spend their retirement travels constantly stressed out?
That being said, because Burr Ridge is a ways out of the city, you'd be much closer to some sprawling forest preserves, trails, and other recreation areas part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Here, you can traverse hiking trails of the Palos Trail System or take in views of lakes like Saganashkee Slough, Maple Lake, or Longjohn Slough; you can even camp year-round and rent kayaks at Camp Bullfrog Lake on the shores of the namesake body of water. Breathe in some fresh air at Paw Paw Woods Nature Preserve, or check out some live animals and educational exhibits at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center.