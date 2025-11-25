2025's Most Livable Retirement Destination In The Midwest Is A Walkable Chicago Suburb With Upscale Amenities

When you reach your golden years, chances are you'll want everything you'll need on a daily basis within short reach, while staying active and on foot is also a critical part of keeping healthy in retirement. Living in a walkable community, then, would be an ideal solution to such problems. The Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge is a good place to settle down if convenience and charm are at the top of your retirement checklist. In fact, it was just named the most livable place to retire in the Midwest this year.

A report from GoBankingRates broke down the top 50 most livable retirement towns across the country. While many are clustered in sunny hotspots like Florida and Arizona, just two are in the Midwest, both of which are tranquil Chicago suburbs: Burr Ridge at number 17 and Huntley, about an hour drive north, not far behind at number 19. The list consists of cities of at least 10,000 residents with at least a third of the population being above age 65 and uses livability — not just cost of living — data from AreaVibes to determine overall quality of life. In Burr Ridge, 35.8% of residents are 65 or older, and the median household income sits at $154,508.

Of course, livability might mean different things for different people. For example, the idea of living through Chicago winters might be the last way you'd want to spend your retirement years. If you're in the Midwest or don't mind the cold, however, it might be worth it to consider planting your roots for the latter phase of your life in this quaint Illinois village.