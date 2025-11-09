This Tranquil Chicago Suburb Is A Top Place To Live With Lakes, Lively Shopping, And Delectable Dining
There's so much more to Chicago than its famed downtown area. The city is surrounded by suburbs promising good food, gorgeous scenery, and shopping opportunities that rival Chicago's Magnificent Mile. All this is to be missed if you stay within the city limits. And one suburb that deserves a closer look is Palatine, ranked by U.S. News as the fourth best place to live in all of Illinois. This suburb is not just charming, it's also surprisingly affordable, with housing costs that are way below the national average.
Palatine might not be as well-known Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods (think Wicker Park, Logan Square, Andersonville, etc.) but that doesn't mean it's not deserving of acclaim. In Palatine, you can find city comforts like great shopping and a decent selection of restaurants and bars but also easy access to lakes and parks, making it hard to believe you're just 30 miles away from the city's skyscrapers.
It's very easy to reach, too. You can get to Palatine from downtown Chicago via the Metra. Take the Union Pacific Northwest (UP-NW) Line from Ogilvie Transportation Center directly to Palatine Station, a trip that only takes around 50 minutes. For those coming from farther away, air travel is convenient by flying into O'Hare International Airport, only around 15 miles south.
Palatine's lakes and outdoor activities
Palatine is an ideal destination for suburban dwellers who need some nature close by. If water (and a little golf) is what you're craving, the Twin Lakes Golf Course and Recreation has you covered. It's a 9-hole executive golf course with a driving range, and while the course draws golfers of all levels, the "twin" lakes (Lake Irene and Lake Doughnut) are a total treat for self-confessed water babies. (Also, did you know that Chicago is home to the world's first floating eco park?) On the lakes, you can kayak, pedal-boat, fish, or simply sit by the water. And just north of the lakes, you can enjoy a nature walk on the renovated trails.
A stroll around Palatine's Margreth Riemer Park will also help you switch off. This park features an 18-hole disc golf course and a quarter-mile walking track. The ponds here are calm and lovely, and the surrounding area provides space for picnics.
Deer Grove Forest Preserve is a local outdoor recreation favorite and offers miles of trails for all kinds of activities: walking, running, or cycling. It's also the county's first forest preserve, established in 1914. This 2,000-acre piece of paradise is perfect for anyone who wants a true nature immersion without having to travel very far. Popular hikes include the Yellow Loop, a 5.7-mile circular route through a variety of habitats, including dense forest and wetlands.
Shopping and dining in Palatine
Palatine may be tranquil, but it doesn't skimp on city comforts. When it comes to shopping, Palatine delivers convenience without the crowds of downtown Chicago. Deer Park Town Center, just north of town, is one of the main hubs. This open-air center combines national retailers, boutique shops, and a variety of dining options in one convenient location. Beyond that, the famously large Woodfield Mall is right down the street in Schaumburg if you want a whole entire universe of shopping options, and on the other end of the spectrum, Palatine's downtown streets are dotted with charming local shops as well as a good selection of bars and restaurants.
For sure, the suburb is home to a diverse dining scene, from cozy cafés perfect for brunch to family-friendly restaurants and upscale spots for a night out. Local favorites include Brandt's of Palatine (you have to try the quesadilla burger), and the Tap House Grill, where you'll have your pick of creative brews, cocktails, and mocktails, as well as a wide assortment of finger-licking foods (reviewers regularly praise the cheese curds). For coffee lovers, small independent cafés like Two Libras Café offer a warm atmosphere and fantastic coffee, and if work came on vacation with you, reviewers cite it as a great place to hit the grind. And what is a food scene without a bakery? Fortunately, Palatine has a few to write home about. Spunky Dunkers Donuts is a great pitstop for a pre- or post-hike snack, and the Polish bakery and deli, the Kolatek Baking Company, is a great spot to grab a sandwich. After a few good meals followed by some adventures around its suburban lakes and trails, it's easy to see why Palatine is a top place to live, offering a lifestyle that's both relaxed and convenient.