This Tranquil Chicago Suburb Is A Top Place To Live With Lakes, Lively Shopping, And Delectable Dining

There's so much more to Chicago than its famed downtown area. The city is surrounded by suburbs promising good food, gorgeous scenery, and shopping opportunities that rival Chicago's Magnificent Mile. All this is to be missed if you stay within the city limits. And one suburb that deserves a closer look is Palatine, ranked by U.S. News as the fourth best place to live in all of Illinois. This suburb is not just charming, it's also surprisingly affordable, with housing costs that are way below the national average.

Palatine might not be as well-known Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods (think Wicker Park, Logan Square, Andersonville, etc.) but that doesn't mean it's not deserving of acclaim. In Palatine, you can find city comforts like great shopping and a decent selection of restaurants and bars but also easy access to lakes and parks, making it hard to believe you're just 30 miles away from the city's skyscrapers.

It's very easy to reach, too. You can get to Palatine from downtown Chicago via the Metra. Take the Union Pacific Northwest (UP-NW) Line from Ogilvie Transportation Center directly to Palatine Station, a trip that only takes around 50 minutes. For those coming from farther away, air travel is convenient by flying into O'Hare International Airport, only around 15 miles south.