This 'Seacoast Village On Cape Ann' Is Massachusetts' Walkable Art Hub With Parks, Seafood, And Historic Buildings

The New England coast is a magical place, and perhaps no other town exemplifies this better than Rockport. Located close to the historic fishing town of Gloucester on Massachusetts' Cape Ann Peninsula, this charming seaside escape has everything you'd ever want, just an hour from Boston. From delicious seafood and delightful independent shops to a thriving arts scene and beautiful beaches, Rockport makes the ideal day trip from Boston or a base for your New England summer vacation. And the best part is Rockport is small enough that you can leave your car behind and just pack a nice pair of walking shoes.

Originally settled in the 17th century as a fishing village, Rockport's roots run deep. While the town is no longer known for its commercial fishing, there is still an active fleet in Rockport Harbor and if you wander by at the right time, you might see them pulling in a haul of cod, haddock, or succulent lobster. And that's not all you can see around this walkable town. In less than a mile, visitors can amble from Back Beach, a favorite choice for scuba divers, all the way up to the tip of Bearskin Neck, passing artsy shops and galleries along the way.

In fact, you may be surprised by Rockport's artistic community. While the town has a population of just under 7,000, its art scene seems much bigger. With more than 30 galleries, the oceanfront Shalin Liu Performance Center, and the Rockport Art Association and Museum, Rockport really is a haven for artists.