This 'Seacoast Village On Cape Ann' Is Massachusetts' Walkable Art Hub With Parks, Seafood, And Historic Buildings
The New England coast is a magical place, and perhaps no other town exemplifies this better than Rockport. Located close to the historic fishing town of Gloucester on Massachusetts' Cape Ann Peninsula, this charming seaside escape has everything you'd ever want, just an hour from Boston. From delicious seafood and delightful independent shops to a thriving arts scene and beautiful beaches, Rockport makes the ideal day trip from Boston or a base for your New England summer vacation. And the best part is Rockport is small enough that you can leave your car behind and just pack a nice pair of walking shoes.
Originally settled in the 17th century as a fishing village, Rockport's roots run deep. While the town is no longer known for its commercial fishing, there is still an active fleet in Rockport Harbor and if you wander by at the right time, you might see them pulling in a haul of cod, haddock, or succulent lobster. And that's not all you can see around this walkable town. In less than a mile, visitors can amble from Back Beach, a favorite choice for scuba divers, all the way up to the tip of Bearskin Neck, passing artsy shops and galleries along the way.
In fact, you may be surprised by Rockport's artistic community. While the town has a population of just under 7,000, its art scene seems much bigger. With more than 30 galleries, the oceanfront Shalin Liu Performance Center, and the Rockport Art Association and Museum, Rockport really is a haven for artists.
Rockport's artsy charm and historical architecture
Walking on Bearskin Neck, you can't miss Motif No. 1. This handsome red fishing shack on Bradley Wharf, built in the mid-1800s, is a frequent muse for artists, and you'll find it on postcards and in art galleries all across town. Take in its reflection on the water as the sun sets, and you'll see why artists are charmed by its beauty. It's just one of the incredible landscapes that has drawn artists to Rockport dating back to the early 1900s when American painters like Winslow Homer and Edward Hopper summered in Cape Ann.
But original art isn't all you will find in Rockport. Walking along the coast, there are plenty of independent boutiques that are a refreshing change from chain stores. From stunning glass art at The Glass House to Carol Lee's Cottage, which features an eclectic array of items inspired by coastal living, you could spend the entire day browsing. Once you've had your fill, consider stepping back into the past and taking a stroll past some of Rockport's historic homes, many of which date to the 18th century.
During the summer months, visit the Sewall-Scripture House, which is home to the local historical society. In July and August, the 1832 home, which is made from local granite, transforms into a house museum filled with Rockport antiquities. The historical society also owns Old Castle, an early 18th-century house located in Pigeon Cove.
Scenic views and succulent seafood in Rockport
Top off a walking adventure by making your way out to Halibut Point State Park. This former granite quarry turned state park offers sweeping views of the Atlantic and abuts the Halibut Point Reservation, a year-round haven for birdwatchers who enjoy its 2.5 miles of trails. Once you've worked up a sweat, reward yourself with a delicious lobster roll or seafood platter at one of Rockport's many dining options.
Roy Moore Lobster (closed in winter), located on Bearskin Neck, is the top option on Yelp. This unassuming, family-owned seafood shack opened in 1918 and serves seafood fresh from the ocean. One Yelp reviewer shared some of the reasons it's probably stayed in business so long: "The price is unbeatable, the seafood is fresh and delicious, and they keep it simple—minimal cooking, maximum flavor." Then end the day with a cool treat by walking down the street to The Ice Cream Store, a Rockport staple that serves up ice cream with free sprinkles (or "jimmies" if you're from New England), frappes, and homemade lemonade all summer.
Rockport can be a stop on an affordable New England vacation if you take advantage of the commuter train that leaves from Boston's North Station. The ride takes about an hour and 15 minutes, and, at the time of writing, a one-way ticket costs just $12.25. If you want to stay overnight, you'll find plenty of options from historic oceanfront hotels like Emerson Inn by the Sea to quaint inns and guesthouses like Addison Choate to affordable options like the highly rated Eagle House Motel.