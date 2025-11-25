Is This Fast-Charging, Affordable, Retro-Inspired EV The Ultimate Camping Van?

Van-lifers interested in turning the ID Buzz into comfortable living quarters will find a growing number of conversion add-ons. Peace Vans has a range of options depending on how deep into the rabbit hole you'd like to go, including basic quick installations like a sliding kitchen box with lighting and extra storage. There's also the sleeper add-on, which creates a comfortable, queen-sized living space for less than $10,000. Full-on conversion kits can turn the cargo area into a functioning kitchen, but the price tag runs around $25,000.

Roadloft, a company based in Canada, offers two conversion options — one requires the removal of two seats in the back — with an extra-long bed and sliding drawers for kitchen burners, storage, or shelves that cost around $5,000 to $6,000. If you're handy, there are several great YouTube videos online for ideas on how to convert your van on a budget.

While the idea of renting an EV and going on vacation to a picturesque campsite sounds enticing, national parks are behind when it comes to EV charging stations. Across the National Park system, there are fewer than 150 EV charge stations, and these are often level two (AC) stations that can take upwards of eight hours to charge the new ID Buzz. Still, with some advanced planning, you can charge up at places like Lassan Volcanic National Park or even deep in Florida's Everglades National Park, considered one of America's most endangered parks, but those are the exceptions. For the most part, for now, van-life campers are better off setting up shop at privately-owned campgrounds that cater to EVs.