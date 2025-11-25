5 Must-Visit Wineries In Michigan's 'Napa Of The Midwest' Region, According To Reviews
When you think of great American wine regions, your mind might wander straight to Napa Valley, the iconic California region that transports you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight, or maybe to the breathtaking river valleys in Sonoma County. However, not many are aware of the wine-rich region hiding in plain sight in the Midwest. Miles away from the Golden State, you'll find the Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas hidden in the northern part of Lower Michigan.
Here, aided by the Grand Traverse Bay, vineyards are aplenty. Vintners take advantage of the bay's unique microclimate to grow everything from bright rieslings to complex pinot noirs, all while serving up the kind of relaxed, lakeside charm you won't find in California. Today, this region, known as the "Napa of the Midwest," is home to over 40 wineries. To find the five wineries that truly define this Michigan wine country experience, we poured over (pun intended) traveler reviews on Tripadvisor.
The goal? To spotlight wineries that combine award-winning bottles with unforgettable tasting experiences; think scenic vineyard patios, cozy fireplaces for fall sipping, and family-run tasting rooms where every pour comes with a story. Whether you're a wine connoisseur or a curious traveler looking for your next weekend escape, these Michigan gems deliver both craftsmanship and character in equal measure. So grab a glass, cue up your favorite road trip playlist, and prepare to discover Michigan's wine country.
Chateau Grand Traverse
Perched on the picturesque Old Mission Peninsula, Chateau Grand Traverse is one of Michigan's most iconic wineries — and for good reason. Established in 1974, it was the founder of Chateau Grand Traverse, Edward O'Keefe Jr., who had the bright idea to plant the first riesling vine in the region. This one small act is what birthed northern Michigan's wine boom. Today, this vineyard is equal parts local history and luxury wine.
The vineyard has blossomed into a sprawling 200-acre-and-counting business where the team produces over 12 types of grapes. The Grand Traverse Bay's moderating effect helps produce crisp, aromatic whites and complex reds that wow many visitors. One Tripadvisor commenter even went as far as to say, "The Late Harvest Chardonnay was the best white wine I ever tasted." The real star here, though, is riesling, the wine variety that Chateau Grand Traverse has mastered. With offerings that range from dry and delicate to sweet and fruity, each bottle reflects the vine that started it all.
Visitors can explore the winemaking process on guided cellar tours, sip their way through tasting flights in the tasting room, or enjoy events such as live music evenings or arts and crafts sessions. One five-star review on Tripadvisor urges guests to book a tour, noting, "The experience was exceptional! Definitely book a tour! It's so unique and you'll learn so much about this historic winery!" If you're curious about the history of the region as well as tasting its wines, Chateau Grand Traverse offers both in one visit.
Black Star Farms
If you're just driving by, you might blink and miss this humble red and white building tucked among the rolling hills of Northern Michigan. However, one feature you can't miss is the rows and rows of growing grapes — this is the lifeblood of Black Star Farms. Founded in 1998, this working estate has become one of Michigan's most celebrated wine destinations, producing award-winning bottles that showcase the region's cool-climate character.
In fact, a special variety of wine produced at Black Star Farms — the Arcturos dry riesling — was crowned "Best Riesling in the World" at the Canberra International Riesling Challenge (per MLive) in 2018. It wasn't just California valleys and gorgeous, fairytale French wine regions they were up against, either. When this Michigan site took home the title, their little grape that could surpassed 567 wines from six different nations.
If riesling isn't your thing, though, don't worry. Set on a 160-acre estate between the Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas, the winery has a wide selection of everything from pinot noirs to sauvignon blancs, crisp sparkling wines, and even dessert selections. The experience at Black Star Farms goes far beyond the glass, though. Guests can stay on-site at The Inn or indulge in farm-to-table fare at Bistro Polaris. One Tripadvisor reviewer called their visit "magical," writing, "From start to finish, our time at Black Star Farms was perfect. Room, staff, food, drink, and location were amazing."
Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery
Another amazing option for a Michigan wine escape is Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery, a family-run and historic vineyard perched high on the Old Mission Peninsula. While the Brys family welcomed in their first harvest of grapes in 2004, the actual land and building from which their business operates is a homestead that dates all the way back to the 1890s. Originally, this patch of land spanned 80 acres of cherry orchards.
Today, the estate totals 155 acres and yields 53,000 vines. Visitors can not only take their pick of cool-climate varietals like pinot noir, riesling, chardonnay, and pinot grigio — each showcasing the unique flavors of the area — but they can also enjoy strolls through the flower-filled Secret Garden or visit the Upper Deck for views of the rolling hills. For something a bit more thrilling, hop aboard one of the branded golf carts for a Wine Wagon Tour & Tasting. One former guest writes on Tripadvisor that they, "Did the wagon tour with MJ. She was a great guide and extremely knowledgeable. We've done many wine tours, and this one was a standout! MJ took us all over the picturesque property, and we got to see the process from end to end — wine to bottle!"
The wines themselves are equally impressive. Throughout the years, the Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery has taken home over 500 medals in both national and international wine competitions. They have even won awards at the world-renowned Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition (per Travel + Leisure). Another five-star Tripadvisor review claims that, "The wine was phenomenal and the flights were a blast. The outdoor views from the immaculate decks of the vines and Lake Michigan are [jaw] dropping."
Mari Vineyards
If you've ever dreamed of sipping wine in Tuscany but find yourself in Michigan instead, Mari Vineyards on Old Mission Peninsula might just be the next best thing. Founded by Marty Lagina, this winery fuses cutting-edge winemaking techniques with an Old World soul. Take in its stone architecture, complete with vaulted cellars and sunset views. These sights will evoke the elegance and serene hills of northern Italy, while the flavors will have you thinking you've somehow been transported to Spain's prime wine region.
Mari Vineyards is best known for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a cool-climate region. The team uses wine caves that span 8,000 square feet as well as a hoop house system to age and perfect bold reds rarely seen in the Midwest, such as nebbiolo and sangiovese. According to the farming organization Rodale Institute, a hoop house is a simple plastic-covered frame that shields crops from the weather while letting them flourish authentically in the ground. Mari Vineyard's signature red blend, Row 7, is a fan favorite, while the label's Troglodyte Bianco offers green apple notes for a summertime taste.
Guests can enjoy casual tastings at the Tasting Bar, tours of their unique wine caves, or, if you're feeling fancy, book a private gathering where you can taste various wines while overlooking the estate's production facility. One Tripadvisor reviewer couldn't help but sing the vineyard's praises, writing, "We've done Napa and Sonoma tours and this vineyard leaves nothing wanting in comparison. After the tour, we ordered a charcuterie board, a glass of wine, and were delighted when live musicians showed up to entertain us. Everything about this place is amazing."
MAWBY Sparkling Wines
If you think Michigan's wine scene is all about rieslings and reds, then MAWBY Sparkling Wines will happily burst that bubble. Founded by Larry Mawby in 1973, this Leelanau Peninsula winery has carved out a niche for itself as the Midwest's sparkling powerhouse, specializing exclusively in sparkling wines.
At MAWBY, seasonal events are hosted year-round, like Friday happy hours that see the vineyard team up with local eateries. The tasting room is also open to all ages, while the lawn area allows you to bring your dog to join in on the fun. Leashes are required, though, and your four-legged friends must not be left unattended. Service animals, however, are exempt from these restrictions.
Their vineyard's catalog includes many fan favorites like Detroit (a sweet, sparkling moscato) or Grace (a classic méthode champenoise sparkling rosé). One Tripadvisor review assesses the drink options, writing, "Their sparkling wines are all good and they have great views of the vineyards from the tasting room. They are only doing flights and wines by the glass, and their pours are large. Highly recommended!" Another reviewer praises the staff as well: "This was our third trip and [we] just love it. The people are very accommodating and friendly. The view and sparkling wines are the best."
Methodology
To uncork the best wineries in Michigan's "Napa of the Midwest" — aka the Old Mission Peninsula and the Leelanau Peninsula — we went beyond the tasting room and dove deep into lists of award winners and first-hand visitor reviews. We relied primarily on online recommendations from the review site Tripadvisor. That way, we were able to identify vineyards that consistently impressed both critics and casual sippers alike.
By combing through visitor reviews, we were able to highlight the top five vineyards in the area and understand what makes each winery stand out. From the atmosphere and lodging options to its growing technique and signature pours, each winery had something different to offer. Wineries that excelled in categories like innovation, hospitality, and scenic appeal earned extra points.
We also prioritized diversity — both in the kinds of wine produced and the experiences offered. Whether that meant an elegant estate specializing in European-style whites, a modern tasting room known for its bold reds, or a relaxed, picnic-friendly vineyard pouring sparkling rosés, we wanted to represent the full flavor of Michigan's wine culture. In the end, our final five sites rose to the top for their exceptional drinks, inviting settings, and uniquely Michigan character, ultimately proving that the Great Lakes region has more to offer than just outdoor recreation.