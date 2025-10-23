These Gorgeous French Wine Regions Serve Up Fairytale Views With Every Sip

As the French say, "La vie est trop courte pour boire du mauvais vin," or, "Life is too short to drink bad wine." Depending on who you ask, there are 17 French wine regions, and within these greater regions are "appellations," legally defined geographical areas that guarantee a wine's origin and quality (not to be confused with terroirs, which are the scientific factors like soil, climate, topography, and human activity that impact wine). To summarize: France is huge (it's even one of the largest countries in Europe), has a diverse geography, and therefore very diverse wine. Couple that with centuries of tradition, and you're guaranteed to find good wine in France.

On this list, you'll find both well-known wine regions of France and more off-the-beaten-path destinations. Burgundy and Champagne will be included, but so will France's only Alpine wine region, Savoie, and Lot, home to the "black wines of Cahors." Discover chateaux-lined valleys or vineyards along the Mediterranean, regions within an hour of Paris, and some a full day's train away.

Each region is characterized by certain grape and wine varieties, of course, but also its own traditions, history, villages, castles, and scenery. There's one thing for sure: whichever wine region you choose, you'll be savoring fairy tale views with every sip.