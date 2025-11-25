New York's Scenic Lakefront Town Is An Underrated Adirondack Escape With Delicious Eateries

While seeking accommodations in Willsboro, you can pick from a variety of intimate stays. The Willsboro Inn stands out as a prime lakeside property directly on the bay. It offers nine rooms with queen-size beds and all other basic amenities, plus a full lodge that you can rent for reunions or retreats. The best perk of staying at the property is its proximity to Lake Champlain, which is less than a minute's walk away. For those who are seeking an upscale accommodation, stay at Lady on the Lake, 4.7 miles from the town. The property comes with elegant studio rooms and striking views of the lake and the mountains from your private terrace.

Once you've found a cozy stay, venture out to explore Willsboro's natural splendor. Among the region's must-visit places is Noblewood Park, a 69-acre preserve at the Boquet River's confluence with Lake Champlain. This spot provides public lake access along New York's shoreline and breathtaking views of Vermont's Green Mountains. After a gentle stroll by the lake, drive only 13 minutes away to Rattlesnake Mountain Trail for a moderately easy hike. The 2.6-mile trek takes around two hours to finish and rewards you with sprawling views of the bay, Willsboro Point, and the Green Mountains, which look particularly stunning during peak foliage season in October.

If you are seeking a true Adirondack outdoor experience, don't skip a visit to the Boquet River Nature Preserve in downtown Willsboro. While wandering around the site's forested trails, you might discover several plants rare to see in the area. These species range from maidenhair spleenworts and sycamores to walking ferns and Canada lilies. Managed by The Nature Conservancy's Adirondack Chapter, the preserve protects diverse ecosystems within this mountain region.