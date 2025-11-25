New York's Scenic Lakefront Town Is An Underrated Adirondack Escape With Delicious Eateries
Far away from the dazzling glamour in the lower half of the state, the quaint corners of upstate New York host tranquil lakeside towns where you can spend a few days fishing, strolling by the bay, and gorging yourself on scrumptious dishes. On the western shores of Lake Champlain amid the Adirondack foothills, Willsboro is one such serene lakeside retreat that is slowly gaining recognition from those seeking a quiet, authentic Adirondack experience. This community has fewer than 2,000 residents, allowing it to cultivate and maintain a cozy atmosphere.
What sets Willsboro apart from other quaint, serene Adirondack towns in New York is its authentic character and historic charm that mingle with the town's centerpiece of Willsboro Bay. Stretching for miles into Lake Champlain, the bay features a shoreside marina offering rental boats, so you can spend a day fishing until the sun melts behind distant peaks in the evening. What's more, Willsboro sits within two hours of the Adirondack Rail Trail, a 34-mile pathway connecting several picturesque lake towns that you can visit on a cycling adventure.
The best places to stay and things to do in Willsboro
While seeking accommodations in Willsboro, you can pick from a variety of intimate stays. The Willsboro Inn stands out as a prime lakeside property directly on the bay. It offers nine rooms with queen-size beds and all other basic amenities, plus a full lodge that you can rent for reunions or retreats. The best perk of staying at the property is its proximity to Lake Champlain, which is less than a minute's walk away. For those who are seeking an upscale accommodation, stay at Lady on the Lake, 4.7 miles from the town. The property comes with elegant studio rooms and striking views of the lake and the mountains from your private terrace.
Once you've found a cozy stay, venture out to explore Willsboro's natural splendor. Among the region's must-visit places is Noblewood Park, a 69-acre preserve at the Boquet River's confluence with Lake Champlain. This spot provides public lake access along New York's shoreline and breathtaking views of Vermont's Green Mountains. After a gentle stroll by the lake, drive only 13 minutes away to Rattlesnake Mountain Trail for a moderately easy hike. The 2.6-mile trek takes around two hours to finish and rewards you with sprawling views of the bay, Willsboro Point, and the Green Mountains, which look particularly stunning during peak foliage season in October.
If you are seeking a true Adirondack outdoor experience, don't skip a visit to the Boquet River Nature Preserve in downtown Willsboro. While wandering around the site's forested trails, you might discover several plants rare to see in the area. These species range from maidenhair spleenworts and sycamores to walking ferns and Canada lilies. Managed by The Nature Conservancy's Adirondack Chapter, the preserve protects diverse ecosystems within this mountain region.
Discover the delectable dining scene in Willsboro
Despite being a relatively small town, Willsboro's dining scene punches well above its weight. And while it may not be part of New York's "ultimate foodie adventure" road trip route, the area might surprise you. Among local restaurants, Turtle Island Cafe ranks right up top for all the right reasons. Visitors consistently take to Tripadvisor to praise the place's creative menu, sumptuous seafood dishes, and overall welcoming atmosphere. For a quick bite, head to Old Orchard Place nearby. The restaurant serves delicious pizzas and warm pies, but it also has a farm store where you can stock up on fresh produce.
To experience the true suburban warmth of the town, visit Willsboro Diner, where you can relish "old-fashioned" delicacies, including pot roast with dinner rolls and other freshly made options. If you'd prefer some casual American fare and breathtaking views of the sunset, drop by Indian Bay Marina. Just remember, the restaurant mainly operates during the summer season. For a fine dining experience and a variety of seafood platters, Upper Deck Restaurant welcomes you to its waterfront eatery.
Willsboro sits approximately 30 miles south of Plattsburgh, the beachy New York college town with ghost tours and art galleries. To get to Willsboro, you can fly into Plattsburgh International Airport and drive for about 35 minutes, starting by heading south on I-87. For a more scenic journey, fly into Burlington International Airport, then head to the ferry terminal in Charlotte, Vermont. The 30-minute crossing as you journey to Essex offers you panoramic views of Lake Champlain with mountains on the horizon. From Essex, Willsboro is less than 15 minutes away.