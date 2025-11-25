Hidden In The Smoky Mountains Is Tennessee's Picnic Area With A Bubbling Creek And Shade

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America's most visited national park and is full of mountains and trails. The esteemed park stretches from North Carolina to Tennessee, and there are several must-visit spots within that vast footprint. There's a lot to see, but just make sure you include a visit to Chimneys Picnic Area. This spot was previously the location of one of the park's first campgrounds, but that closed in 1969 and it's now one of the best picnic spots hidden in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

One Google reviewer said, "This is one of my favorite locations to visit in the park. There's a large number of parking spots, each with their own picnic table and charcoal grill. Shade is very abundant so you may need a jacket even on warm days because it gets nice and cool under all that shade."

The Chimneys Picnic Area is located along Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road in Gatlinburg — Tennessee's gateway to the Smoky Mountains. You can pull up to one of the 68 sites and have yourself a nice little picnic, but this isn't just a place to stop and grab a bite to eat. There's also a 0.8-mile trail there, but the scenic star of the show is the picturesque creek. Sure, you can sit under the shade of the trees and relax to the sound of the bubbling water all day, but many people also enjoy wading in the river and walking across the giant boulders. If you want to make the most of this area, plan plenty of time to enjoy the natural playground.