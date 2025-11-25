Hidden In The Smoky Mountains Is Tennessee's Picnic Area With A Bubbling Creek And Shade
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America's most visited national park and is full of mountains and trails. The esteemed park stretches from North Carolina to Tennessee, and there are several must-visit spots within that vast footprint. There's a lot to see, but just make sure you include a visit to Chimneys Picnic Area. This spot was previously the location of one of the park's first campgrounds, but that closed in 1969 and it's now one of the best picnic spots hidden in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
One Google reviewer said, "This is one of my favorite locations to visit in the park. There's a large number of parking spots, each with their own picnic table and charcoal grill. Shade is very abundant so you may need a jacket even on warm days because it gets nice and cool under all that shade."
The Chimneys Picnic Area is located along Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road in Gatlinburg — Tennessee's gateway to the Smoky Mountains. You can pull up to one of the 68 sites and have yourself a nice little picnic, but this isn't just a place to stop and grab a bite to eat. There's also a 0.8-mile trail there, but the scenic star of the show is the picturesque creek. Sure, you can sit under the shade of the trees and relax to the sound of the bubbling water all day, but many people also enjoy wading in the river and walking across the giant boulders. If you want to make the most of this area, plan plenty of time to enjoy the natural playground.
What to know before planning a visit to Chimneys Picnic Area
A Tripadvisor reviewer shared some tips for those looking to take a dip in the cold water, saying that the "Rocks can be slippery, so water shoes are probably a good idea. You can find a few areas where a boulder is blocking the current and the water is calmer. Here we let the kids wade in the water." If your kids are the four-legged, furry kind, they're welcome in the Chimneys Picnic Area, too. Pets aren't allowed on most of the trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, though, so don't take them in any restricted areas. And there's another kind of animal you may see in the area — bears. Just make sure you use the bear-proof trash cans to throw away your trash and stay far away if you do see one.
If you're planning a multi-day trip, you'll find a variety of camping options available within the park, but adventurous travelers may choose to hike to Leconte Lodge – a hike-in lodge that's hidden in the Smokies. If you're looking for more luxuries, you'll find several places to stay in Gatlinburg outside of the park. Those flying in for a visit can book a flight to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) near Knoxville, which is 45 miles away. You'll also want to plan the timing of your visit accordingly though — Chimneys Picnic Area is open seasonally from early April through December 1.