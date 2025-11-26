Illinois' Under-The-Radar State Park Has Gorgeous Lakes, Trails, And Scenic Campsites

If you live in Illinois, then you're lucky enough to have the opportunity for year-round adventures, depending on how much you enjoy trekking through snow. When it comes to the state's must-visit outdoor destinations, Rock Cut State Park is right up there with the best in Illinois. Sprawling across more than 3,000 acres in the city of Loves Park, Rock Cut State Park is a lovely place to get outdoors, whether you want to spend time on a lake, hike through forests, spot wildlife, or simply escape it all while camping amongst pristine nature.

While Illinois' Lowden State Park is known for its river adventures, Rock Cut's two focal points are its lakes: Pierce and Olson. These two beauties cover a combined area of over 210 acres and offer an idyllic setting for fishing, swimming, and boating during the summer. Come winter, the lakes transform into ice fishing and skating hotspots. Rock Cut caters to anglers of all types and ages. It has a dedicated pond for kids to cast a line, as well as docks for those who prefer fishing from the shoreline.

Olson Lake's beach has a decent setup for a family day out of swimming and sunbathing. Unfortunately, according to some Google reviews, recent beachgoers have complained about the state of the water, while others have said the beach needs some proper maintenance. You also have to pay $5 to use the beach (at the time of writing). If you want to skip it entirely, there are other ways to enjoy the lake, including volleyball areas, beach toys, and a concession stand selling ice cream and other snacks. You can also always go to Pierce Lake instead and swim off your boat if Olson doesn't appeal.