A Small City In Wisconsin's Northwoods Is Known For Beautiful Lakes And A Quirky 'Concrete Park'

With Wisconsin's largest cities situated in the southeastern part of the state, the state's expansive and secluded Northwoods feel like a whole other world. Head north of Wausau, the eclectic riverfront destination known as "Arts Town, USA," and there's so much more to discover. From the family-friendly Apostle Island lakeshore gateway of Bayfield to underrated byways boasting sandy beaches and lush forests, Wisconsin's northern reaches brim with underrated gems. And along Wisconsin State Highway 13, you won't want to miss a unique stop in Phillips.

Nestled between Flambeau River State Forest and the sprawling Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which features more than 800 miles of trails and 2,000 lakes, Phillips is a fantastic base camp for outdoor adventures. A system of lakes curves through town, dotted with numerous resorts within a 15-minute drive of Phillips' center. The small city even boasts its own 20-site campground on Elk Lake called Chain-O-Lakes.

Right in town, check into Red Pines Resort & Suites on Elk Lake, which provides private condos and a pontoon available for rent. And Shore View Cabins boasts three charming rentals with large glass windows overlooking scenic Long Lake. A little farther afield, check out Rusty's Loon Bay Resort, where comfy two-bedroom cabins sit along 500 feet of Wilson Lake frontage. Hidden Valley Resort is another popular choice for lodging, as it offers six cottages on the southwestern shore of Long Lake. Take to the water by canoe, kayak, or paddleboard, or head out with the tackle box for walleye, musky, smallmouth and largemouth bass, northern pike, and more. Stock up on bait and supplies at Ross's Sport Shop & Fishing Guide Service, and it'll set you up for success no matter the season.