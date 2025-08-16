A Small City In Wisconsin's Northwoods Is Known For Beautiful Lakes And A Quirky 'Concrete Park'
With Wisconsin's largest cities situated in the southeastern part of the state, the state's expansive and secluded Northwoods feel like a whole other world. Head north of Wausau, the eclectic riverfront destination known as "Arts Town, USA," and there's so much more to discover. From the family-friendly Apostle Island lakeshore gateway of Bayfield to underrated byways boasting sandy beaches and lush forests, Wisconsin's northern reaches brim with underrated gems. And along Wisconsin State Highway 13, you won't want to miss a unique stop in Phillips.
Nestled between Flambeau River State Forest and the sprawling Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which features more than 800 miles of trails and 2,000 lakes, Phillips is a fantastic base camp for outdoor adventures. A system of lakes curves through town, dotted with numerous resorts within a 15-minute drive of Phillips' center. The small city even boasts its own 20-site campground on Elk Lake called Chain-O-Lakes.
Right in town, check into Red Pines Resort & Suites on Elk Lake, which provides private condos and a pontoon available for rent. And Shore View Cabins boasts three charming rentals with large glass windows overlooking scenic Long Lake. A little farther afield, check out Rusty's Loon Bay Resort, where comfy two-bedroom cabins sit along 500 feet of Wilson Lake frontage. Hidden Valley Resort is another popular choice for lodging, as it offers six cottages on the southwestern shore of Long Lake. Take to the water by canoe, kayak, or paddleboard, or head out with the tackle box for walleye, musky, smallmouth and largemouth bass, northern pike, and more. Stock up on bait and supplies at Ross's Sport Shop & Fishing Guide Service, and it'll set you up for success no matter the season.
Enjoy the arts and eateries of Phillips, WI
Another of Phillips' longtime claims to fame is an eccentric art environment created between 1948 and 1964 by local resident Fred Smith. A lumberjack by trade, he kept himself busy after retirement by creatively re-envisioning his house and garden. He began inside with a rock garden, which eventually spilled outside, leading to the construction of the Rock Garden Tavern — we're in Wisconsin, after all — and numerous low-relief artworks. In time, he created a total of 237 concrete sculptures. If you ever find yourself in Sheboygan, Wisconsin's "Malibu of the Midwest," stop by the John Michael Kohler Art Center's Art Preserve, where you can sidle up at the Fred Smith-inspired bar.
Among numerous embellished horses and be-hatted figures, Smith's garden eventually included large-scale renditions of the Statue of Liberty and the Statue of Freedom, which crowns the dome of the U.S. Capitol building. Now known as the Wisconsin Concrete Park, Smith's creative vision is located less than a mile from the edge of Phillips and is open to the public year-round. And it's free! Grab a self-guided tour brochure in exchange for a donation, or contact the park for group tour availability. Between Memorial Day and October, Countryside Artists Gallery and Gifts features a wide range of art and crafts by local makers in Smith's former home.
No visit to a Wisconsin town would be complete without dropping into a local tavern or two. Northern Lights Bar & Grill is a Phillips classic, with plenty of cold beer on tap. Or try one of 30 great burgers at the aptly named Burgers Bar & Grill. Meanwhile, Fork Five food truck specializes in sweet and savory treats, sometimes serving up snacks you can enjoy alongside a cold beverage at Fred Smith's Rock Garden Tavern.
Natural beauty around Phillips, WI
If you want to wake up with nature at your doorstep, head 15 minutes north of town, where you can camp at the idyllic Solberg Lake County Park. Open year-round, the park sits on a 35-acre peninsula jutting into its namesake lake. Around half of its 60 sites are reservable online, and all sites include electrical hookups for $30 per night. Phillips is also about 40 minutes from Timms Hill, the highest point in the Badger State with stunning views that extend 30 miles over the forest. Be sure to bring a good camera, as it's the perfect spot to snap a few photos.
Just about an hour from town is the Turtle Flambeau Flowage, a sprawling network of lakes and rivers created when a dam was constructed in 1926 to form a reservoir. Ever since, the Turtle Flambeau Scenic Wilderness Waters Area has been a go-to destination in the Northwoods, with almost 14,300 marine acres and 21,300 acres of public land. Wisconsin DNR manages 66 backcountry campsites, many of which are boat-access-only on islands and remote shorelines. These are free through 2025, but starting in 2026, reservations and a fee will be required. Unlike the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, no entry permits are required.