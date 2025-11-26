Hidden in Great Falls Park is a fascinating abandoned town where you can walk in the footsteps of George Washington. Located on the border of Virginia and Maryland is Matildaville, a once-thriving hub built to serve one of the nation's first canals. Washington envisioned connecting the Potomac and Ohio rivers through an intricate canal system. The Patowmack Company was chartered in 1785 to oversee the building of this canal, with Washington serving as its president (that is, until he was elected president of the entire country in 1789).

"Light Horse" Harry Lee — father of Confederate general Robert E. Lee — leased the land for the town that would become the headquarters for the Patowmack Company, naming it after his wife, Matilda. The town opened in 1790 and included an inn, market, and a sawmill. The ruins of some of these structures are still visible today.

While many prefer to see Washington's whiskey distillery on his Mount Vernon plantation, others may be more interested in walking through the ruins of Matildaville, which Washington used to visit. While you won't find lasting footprints or artifacts from his travels, you can imagine him strolling around, occasionally bending down to avoid getting his white perm caught in branches while observing his vision come to life.

Sadly, Washington died two years before the canal was completed, so he didn't live to see it open. Perhaps it's for the best because he didn't see it close either, which it did in 1830. It was too costly to maintain — partly because it was only usable for one to two months per year with the river's changing water levels — and once the Patowmack Company closed in 1828, it was only a matter of time before the canal and Matildaville would too.