A Quaint Lodge In Grand Canyon National Park Is The Best Way To Experience The Splendor Before The Crowds Arrive

When you make the decision to visit one of the world's most fascinating geological formations, there are a couple of factors you'll want to consider: your ideal time to visit and which rim of the Grand Canyon you would prefer to hike while you're there. Many people think the best way to experience the Grand Canyon is by staying there overnight, so they opt for the South Rim since there are more places to stay. While the North Rim only has 219 lodging units, the South Rim has 908 – and 280 of the latter are inside the Maswik Lodge, the top place to stay within Grand Canyon National Park according to Tripadvisor. The lodge was built back in 1927, but efforts were made over the years to make the accommodations more contemporary. The only thing that still remains from those early days is the original stone pillars.

The modern-day Maswik Lodge is located within the village inside Grand Canyon National Park and is surrounded by the Ponderosa pine forest. It's a great location because that's where hungry visitors can find popular restaurants like the Maswik Pizza Pub and Maswik Food Court. This redditor on r/grandcanyon shared another great aspect of staying at the lodge: "The best part about staying in the park is the mornings and evenings. The crowds and busses haven't arrived/are gone. The main village is quiet(er). There are plenty of spots a few minutes walk from Maswik along West Rim Trail that are great to catch the sunrise."