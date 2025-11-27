This Chic Texas Ranch Retreat Offers Safari-Style Comfort With Campfires And ATV Thrills
Mark and Sabrina McClenton offer Texas-sized glamping on their 62-acre cattle ranch with a newly opened retreat, the McClenton Hideout. Glamping on the ranch means you get the luxury comforts of a stylish Austin hotel combined with the natural beauty of the scenic Texas hill country. The two-person, spacious safari-style tent gives Texas vibes with bold patterns in soothing yet bright jewel tones, dramatic lighting, and of course, a cowhide rug. The bedroom's high ceilings allow for a canopy king-size bed and warm lighting from the modern glam bubble chandelier. The bathroom features a soaking tub to ease your neck and shoulders after all of that Texas stargazing by the fire pit.
A recent reviewer on Google said, "The secluded views, the ATV ride, and the bonfire with the uninterrupted skies were exactly what we were looking for." For an additional cost, guests can schedule a guided ATV tour of the property, meal packages, and firewood and charcoal. For a truly unique experience, guests can book a "ranch-to-table" meal featuring McClenton Ranch beef, cooked over your campfire or grill.
Bastrop's natural beauty and a stop in Austin
In addition to activities at the ranch, there's more to explore in the town of Bastrop, Texas' "Most Historic Small Town" blending artsy charm with outdoor adventure. With the Colorado River winding through town, kayakers can take their pick between two converging paddling trails in Bastrop State Park: The El Camino Real Paddle Trail and Wilbarger Paddle Trail. Treehuggers can geek out, visiting the home of the loblolly pine tree in The Lost Pines, a unique pine-oak ecosystem that's also inside the park.
McClenton Hideout and Bastrop lie less than 25 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Either before or after your peaceful ranch retreat, a stop in Austin is a must. The capital of Texas also happens to be the "Beer Capital of Texas," with beloved brews, live music, and a vibrant downtown. Boutique lovers should save up some funds for the walkable 2nd Street District, one of Texas' best shopping destinations. Stays at McClenton Hideout cost around $100 per night, making it a relatively affordable way to experience the best Texas has to offer.