This Chic Texas Ranch Retreat Offers Safari-Style Comfort With Campfires And ATV Thrills

Mark and Sabrina McClenton offer Texas-sized glamping on their 62-acre cattle ranch with a newly opened retreat, the McClenton Hideout. Glamping on the ranch means you get the luxury comforts of a stylish Austin hotel combined with the natural beauty of the scenic Texas hill country. The two-person, spacious safari-style tent gives Texas vibes with bold patterns in soothing yet bright jewel tones, dramatic lighting, and of course, a cowhide rug. The bedroom's high ceilings allow for a canopy king-size bed and warm lighting from the modern glam bubble chandelier. The bathroom features a soaking tub to ease your neck and shoulders after all of that Texas stargazing by the fire pit.

A recent reviewer on Google said, "The secluded views, the ATV ride, and the bonfire with the uninterrupted skies were exactly what we were looking for." For an additional cost, guests can schedule a guided ATV tour of the property, meal packages, and firewood and charcoal. For a truly unique experience, guests can book a "ranch-to-table" meal featuring McClenton Ranch beef, cooked over your campfire or grill.