The Best Way To See The Great Smoky Mountains Is On A Gorgeous, Forest-Fringed Scenic Drive
From rainbow trout fishing and horseback riding to cycling Cades Cove and hiking to waterfalls, there's so much to see and do in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. And whatever time of year you go to "the Smokies," you'll be in good company. Welcoming over 12 million visitors in 2024, according to the National Park Service, it's America's most visited national park. One way to get away from the crowds and enjoy the park in solitude is a drive on Newfound Gap Road, a gorgeous, forest-framed route that stretches for 31 miles through the wilderness.
The scenic road, a section of U.S. Route 441, begins at the Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, Tennessee (home to plenty of supermarkets and food shops where you can pick up picnic supplies for the trip). The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is a good place to learn about Great Smoky Mountains National Park. You can catch a screening of a short movie about the park, chat with park rangers, and even go on an easy, family-friendly hike to the 25-foot Cataract Falls. Then hop into the car for the first leg of your journey on Newfound Gap Road.
Following the signs for Cherokee, North Carolina, you'll climb up into the mountains, enjoying cooler temperatures and views of evergreen spruce, pine, and oak trees that line the roadway. In the coldest months, when snow falls, the road transforms into a winter wonderland; in spring, you'll spot vibrant wildflowers blooming along the route. Autumn drives here are distinctly vivid, letting visitors take in the changing colors that earned Tennessee top honors as one of the country's best fall foliage destinations.
Go for a ride on Newfound Gap Road
About 5 miles into the drive, stop at Carlos Campbell Overlook to admire sweeping views of Mount Le Conte. At 6,593 feet, it's the third-highest peak in the Smoky Mountains. A few miles on, the lovely Chimney Tops Picnic Area is a great place to break for snacks or lunch, or to explore a short nature trail that's enlivened with wildflowers in season. For a more challenging hike, continue to the entry point of Alum Cave Trail — located 11 miles into the drive — to venture to a waterfall and bluffs along a 4.6-mile trek.
Midway through the journey, you'll reach the route's namesake. Newfound Gap, the mountain pass where then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially dedicated the national park, sits on the state border at an elevation of 5,046 feet. Enjoy the views from the overlook before continuing on the scenic road. From here, consider a detour to the summit of Kuwohi (also known as Clingmans Dome), the highest point in the entire state, and climb its ultra-modern lookout tower (which closes during winter). Or, pull over at Mingus Mill, a beautifully restored 1880s-era grist mill.
The drive ends in Cherokee, North Carolina. While you're in town, learn about the region's indigenous history at the Museum of the Cherokee People (admission is $15 for adults and $8 for kids), then go for craft beer with creek views at nearby (and highly rated) Angry Elk Brewing Co. or comfort food at Native-Brews Tap & Grill. There are plenty of lodgings around town, from chain hotels to independently run options like Great Smokies Inn (rooms from $112 per night). You could also rent a cabin or cottage through local outfitters or Airbnb. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a 3-hour drive away.