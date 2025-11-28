The Best Way To See The Great Smoky Mountains Is On A Gorgeous, Forest-Fringed Scenic Drive

From rainbow trout fishing and horseback riding to cycling Cades Cove and hiking to waterfalls, there's so much to see and do in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. And whatever time of year you go to "the Smokies," you'll be in good company. Welcoming over 12 million visitors in 2024, according to the National Park Service, it's America's most visited national park. One way to get away from the crowds and enjoy the park in solitude is a drive on Newfound Gap Road, a gorgeous, forest-framed route that stretches for 31 miles through the wilderness.

The scenic road, a section of U.S. Route 441, begins at the Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, Tennessee (home to plenty of supermarkets and food shops where you can pick up picnic supplies for the trip). The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is a good place to learn about Great Smoky Mountains National Park. You can catch a screening of a short movie about the park, chat with park rangers, and even go on an easy, family-friendly hike to the 25-foot Cataract Falls. Then hop into the car for the first leg of your journey on Newfound Gap Road.

Following the signs for Cherokee, North Carolina, you'll climb up into the mountains, enjoying cooler temperatures and views of evergreen spruce, pine, and oak trees that line the roadway. In the coldest months, when snow falls, the road transforms into a winter wonderland; in spring, you'll spot vibrant wildflowers blooming along the route. Autumn drives here are distinctly vivid, letting visitors take in the changing colors that earned Tennessee top honors as one of the country's best fall foliage destinations.