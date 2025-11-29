Tennessee's Best Fried Chicken Can Be Found At This Local Favorite Nashville Hotspot

Nashville is all about bachelorette parties, country music, and celebrity-owned bars — like Miranda Lambert's four-level Tex-Mex escape, Casa Rosa. But Tennessee's capital is more than just music and stardom. It's also known for a certain culinary staple: Southern fried chicken. This chicken, deep-fried in perfectly seasoned oil, is known for its greasy, flaky breading. Various spots in Nashville serve a legendary finished product of tender, juicy chicken that melts in your mouth. However, Thrillist named Arnold's Country Kitchen one of the best places to be in Tennessee for the type of dish that screams "comfort food."

The restaurant has been around since the early 1980s, cooking award-winning meals to satisfy its customers' hunger. Arnold's even had a special feature on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where he interviewed the current owner, Kahlil Arnold, the son of original owners Jack and Rose Arnold. With more than 2,700 Google reviews, the 4.5-star rating proves that it's not just celebrity chef-approved. The public loves Arnold's, and the people keep returning — one person even claimed that it's their weekly lunch spot. The hotspot has a revolving lunch menu, so you'll want to make sure you go on a Monday or Tuesday to get its fried chicken and chicken fried chicken, respectively. The restaurant is only open from 10 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., which means its chicken is so delicious that it doesn't need to do dinner service.