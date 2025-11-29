Tennessee's Best Fried Chicken Can Be Found At This Local Favorite Nashville Hotspot
Nashville is all about bachelorette parties, country music, and celebrity-owned bars — like Miranda Lambert's four-level Tex-Mex escape, Casa Rosa. But Tennessee's capital is more than just music and stardom. It's also known for a certain culinary staple: Southern fried chicken. This chicken, deep-fried in perfectly seasoned oil, is known for its greasy, flaky breading. Various spots in Nashville serve a legendary finished product of tender, juicy chicken that melts in your mouth. However, Thrillist named Arnold's Country Kitchen one of the best places to be in Tennessee for the type of dish that screams "comfort food."
The restaurant has been around since the early 1980s, cooking award-winning meals to satisfy its customers' hunger. Arnold's even had a special feature on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where he interviewed the current owner, Kahlil Arnold, the son of original owners Jack and Rose Arnold. With more than 2,700 Google reviews, the 4.5-star rating proves that it's not just celebrity chef-approved. The public loves Arnold's, and the people keep returning — one person even claimed that it's their weekly lunch spot. The hotspot has a revolving lunch menu, so you'll want to make sure you go on a Monday or Tuesday to get its fried chicken and chicken fried chicken, respectively. The restaurant is only open from 10 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., which means its chicken is so delicious that it doesn't need to do dinner service.
The dark side to Arnold's Country Kitchen
Arnold's Country Kitchen isn't your average establishment. While its hot-sauce-brined, double-battered fried chicken keeps its business afloat, the restaurant knows its customers would be happier if it served it later. In contrast to Tennessee's other hole-in-the-wall spots serving their own twist on chicken and biscuits, Arnold's has always been in the spotlight. So, it decided to dim the lights in 2021 and create "Arnold's After Dark." The business stays open on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., and on Saturday, it's open from brunch until 10 p.m. Arnold's regular kitchen doesn't open on Sundays, but Arnold's After Dark has Sunday hours from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The menu is on its Instagram page only, though it still serves its famous fried chicken plates, giving you more opportunities to devour its juicy goodness. Arnold's After Dark also has events, such as comedy shows, karaoke nights, and live bands, so you can enjoy a weekend dinner and entertainment. There's a reason Arnold's is consistently pegged as one of the best in the Volunteer State, and without all the frills, it all boils down to its quality ingredients.
Curious to find more "best of" foodie spots? Head to Texas and see our feature on the state's "BBQ Capital" sandwiched between San Antonio and Austin.