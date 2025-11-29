The 5 Best Abandoned Ghost Towns To Visit In Arizona

The rough-and-tumble days of the Old West may be gone in the Arizona of today, but the ghost towns it's left behind are sometimes just as fascinating. Arizona is full of places that once thrived and then, for reasons sometimes not fully understood, were deserted. They're ruins that come from a time much more tangible in memory than, say, ancient pyramids, but still notably lost from the present, except for whatever relics remain: old signposts, crumbling houses, empty jails, and sometimes even outhouses.

A ghost town, according to T. Lindsay Baker, a retired history professor at Tarleton State University, is "a town for which the reason for being no longer exists." For the majority of ghost towns visible around Arizona today, that "reason for being" was mining. Many of the once-booming towns sprouted up rapidly during the 19th-century mining rushes, but they became futile or neglected once they ran out of ores to mine or resources to keep going. What remains of them are strangely compelling places to visit, whether you're a lover of Old West lore or making ghost town stops on an unforgettable Arizona road trip.

We chose five of the most fascinating ghost towns in Arizona that have noteworthy surviving sites and intriguing backstories, and are accessible to the public. Following Baker's definition of ghost towns, we only included towns that are no longer viable as a community, although they once were — that is, they don't have any services or governance, and there are fewer than 10 permanent residents.