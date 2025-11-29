Tennessee's Award-Winning Zoo Stands Out With The Largest Indoor Red Panda Sanctuary In America

Zoos around the country find different ways to draw in visitors. In California, for example, the Sequoia Park Zoo has a scenic skywalk through a towering redwood forest. For the Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee, many might point to its Himalayan Passage, billed by the zoo as the U.S.'s largest indoor red panda exhibit, as its marquee attraction. The Chattanooga Zoo has also been recognized for its high standards in zoo practices for guests and animals alike, earning the Quarter Century Award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2023. The award designates consistent dedication to animal care, maintaining facilities, conservation efforts, and guest services. These attributes also make it one of the most underrated little zoos in America.

The Chattanooga Zoo, as it stands today, has over 500 animals spread across exhibits organized around different habitats from jungles to deserts. When it was first established in 1937, though, the zoo had just two animals — two rhesus monkeys. Its purpose and priorities shifted over the years, from primarily focusing on entertainment to being a petting zoo to establishing a commitment to conservation. In the 1970s, Hank the Chimpanzee was donated to the zoo after being kept by a circus for years. He became an ambassador of sorts for the zoo, known for engaging frequently with human visitors and partaking in his birthday celebrations, which the zoo called "Hank's Day." The zoo still houses chimpanzees, which were adopted from research programs. Its chimpanzees are part of the zoo's participation in the Species Survival Plan, which aims to save certain species from extinction.