Along Arizona's Colorado River Is A Sunny Park Oasis To Kayak, Swim, And Hike Mountain Trails
Arizona is filled with outdoor destinations that will satisfy any nature enthusiast. You'll find plenty of state parks, like Dead Horse Ranch State Park, with a morbid name that's a family-friendly getaway, or Jerome State Historic Park, a breathtaking location with panoramic desert views. Another one to add to your list is Buckskin Mountain State Park in western Arizona. The park is situated along the Colorado River and the Parker Strip, a few miles below Parker Dam. It's a year-round destination that features diverse terrain, wildlife, and recreation. With the Buckskin Mountain, the Colorado River, and the Sonoran Desert at your fingertips, you won't run out of things to do.
The Colorado River takes the spotlight for the many things to do in the water. Explore the scenic waters by boat or kayak, or spend the day fishing. In the summer, beat the heat with a dip in the water at a designated swimming area. On land, the extensive trail network lets you explore the mountain, see stunning views, and even pass by some abandoned mines. You should also add a stop to River Island State Park, a secret paradise for beachfronts, desert camping, and endless outdoor adventure. It's an extension of Buckskin Mountain State Park and is just 1.4 miles away.
What to do in Buckskin Mountain State Park
Kayaking and boating are some of the best things to do in Buckskin Mountain State Park. As of the time of writing (November 2025), the two-lane boat ramp at the state park is closed, but you can still get on the water via the boat launch at River Island State Park. If you're going fishing, your catch may include species like bass, sunfish, catfish, and panfish. Along the shore, you might luck out on large channel and flathead catfish. Bass fish are also abundant all year round, with the most common sightings being the large and smallmouth bass.
If you're stretching your legs, there are options for both easy and challenging hikes, whether it's just along the Colorado River or deep into the mountains. The Lightning Bolt Trail is a recommended trek that provides a great overview and tour of the campground and park. It also has stunning views of the river, and during the spring, you'll find wildflowers dotting the trail. It's a half-mile loop trail that starts steep, but the photo opportunities are worth it. For the ultimate panoramic views, the River View trail delivers the best. The 2.7-mile trek intersects with many of the other trails in the park and climbs up to a lookout point above Highway 95. The trek can be challenging, as shade and benches are limited.
Things to know before visiting Buckskin Mountain State Park
To get to Buckskin Mountain State Park, your best bet is to fly in from either Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas or Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Both are around three hours from the park. Buckskin Mountain's location is a great chance for a road trip, as several state parks can be found along the Colorado River. Aside from River Island State Park, there's Cattail Cove State Park nearby.
The park is open throughout the year, so the best time to visit depends on what you're planning to do. The peak months are typically from March to October. The cooler months might be the best for escaping the heat, and this is often when hikers go trekking. In the summer, expect crowds visiting the Colorado River, and if you're thinking of swimming, keep in mind that there are no lifeguards. Aside from these, you can also go for a relaxing picnic, visit the exhibits at the Visitor Center, or spot wildlife.
If you're staying the night, you've got 80 choices for RV and tent camping sites. Dreaming of waking up with the waters greeting you in the morning? Reserve one of the riverfront campsites for the complete experience. In addition, you'll get a BBQ grill, picnic table, and a fire ring for your spot. At the time of writing, the park's entrance fee is $10 per vehicle for one person, while for two to four people, it's $20 per vehicle.