Along Arizona's Colorado River Is A Sunny Park Oasis To Kayak, Swim, And Hike Mountain Trails

To get to Buckskin Mountain State Park, your best bet is to fly in from either Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas or Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Both are around three hours from the park. Buckskin Mountain's location is a great chance for a road trip, as several state parks can be found along the Colorado River. Aside from River Island State Park, there's Cattail Cove State Park nearby.

The park is open throughout the year, so the best time to visit depends on what you're planning to do. The peak months are typically from March to October. The cooler months might be the best for escaping the heat, and this is often when hikers go trekking. In the summer, expect crowds visiting the Colorado River, and if you're thinking of swimming, keep in mind that there are no lifeguards. Aside from these, you can also go for a relaxing picnic, visit the exhibits at the Visitor Center, or spot wildlife.

If you're staying the night, you've got 80 choices for RV and tent camping sites. Dreaming of waking up with the waters greeting you in the morning? Reserve one of the riverfront campsites for the complete experience. In addition, you'll get a BBQ grill, picnic table, and a fire ring for your spot. At the time of writing, the park's entrance fee is $10 per vehicle for one person, while for two to four people, it's $20 per vehicle.