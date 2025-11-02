An Underrated State Park Near Arizona's 'Haunted City' Is A Breathtaking Location With Panoramic Desert Views

State parks are often coveted destinations for visitors, as they highlight history, natural beauty, and offer outdoor recreational opportunities across the United States. The Southwest state of Arizona is home to some of the most underrated state parks, according to visitors, with 33 unique parks across 64,000 acres of land managed by Arizona States Parks and Trails. In the central high desert region of the state near the "Haunted City" of Jerome, a picturesque haven for artists once called the "Wickedest Town in the West', is one of the underrated state parks known for panoramic desert views, the Jerome State Historic Park (JSHP).

The 1876 historic former copper mining town of Jerome earned the moniker as a haunted city due to the large number of deaths in the town's past, either in mining accidents or at the former hospital-turned Jerome Grand Hotel. The Jerome Grand Hotel and several other sights in town are believed by some to be haunted by ghosts, with evidence of paranormal activity observed by locals and visitors. You can even book a ghostly tour from companies including Jerome Ghost Tours, which also offers a history walk, and a Wild West tour, and Tours of Jerome, the town's oldest tour company, featuring a two-hour haunted tour.

JSHP provides an introduction to the town's past, with exhibits showcasing mining equipment inside and outside of a visitor center its approximately 2.5 acres. It opened in 1965 as the state's fifth state park, with a main mission to preserve the town for visitors to experience, which had been mostly abandoned when mining ceased in 1953. Depending on which way you've arrived in Jerome along the steep Route 89A (from Prescott to the southwest or Cottonwood to the east), follow signs for the historic park, just 1.5 miles from Jerome.