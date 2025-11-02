Arizona's Lovely State Park With A Morbid Name Is A Family-Friendly Getaway Along The Verde River Valley

Ever visit a place with a name that just doesn't fit? How should one name a charming state park perfect for family fun, resting along Arizona's bucolic Verde River? You'd expect the place to be called "Smiley Happy Sunshine State Park" or something close to it. Nope. Try Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The morbidly-named getaway lies just across the Verde River from Cottonwood and its destination-worthy red rock cliffs, vineyards, and a preserved Main Street.

The state park's name, jarring as it may be, has a sweet origin story — and arguably helped it become a state park. When Calvin "Cap" Ireys' kids first set eyes on the property while shopping for land in 1950, a dead horse lay in its field. After checking out other potential purchases, the children told Cap they liked the farm with the dead horse on it. Presto: Dead Horse Ranch.

Over two decades later, Cap sold the property to the Arizona Parks Board with the stipulation that the name remain. Several yucks and giggles ensued along the way, with legislators asking for funds to buy a dead horse. The push to purchase Cap's property gained momentum as the childish references and goofy dad jokes piled up, eventually making the purchase of Dead Horse Ranch one of the Arizona legislature's first major purchases on behalf of the state's parks. The resulting gem hides a wealth of natural treasure behind a ghoulish moniker.