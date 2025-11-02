Arizona's Lovely State Park With A Morbid Name Is A Family-Friendly Getaway Along The Verde River Valley
Ever visit a place with a name that just doesn't fit? How should one name a charming state park perfect for family fun, resting along Arizona's bucolic Verde River? You'd expect the place to be called "Smiley Happy Sunshine State Park" or something close to it. Nope. Try Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The morbidly-named getaway lies just across the Verde River from Cottonwood and its destination-worthy red rock cliffs, vineyards, and a preserved Main Street.
The state park's name, jarring as it may be, has a sweet origin story — and arguably helped it become a state park. When Calvin "Cap" Ireys' kids first set eyes on the property while shopping for land in 1950, a dead horse lay in its field. After checking out other potential purchases, the children told Cap they liked the farm with the dead horse on it. Presto: Dead Horse Ranch.
Over two decades later, Cap sold the property to the Arizona Parks Board with the stipulation that the name remain. Several yucks and giggles ensued along the way, with legislators asking for funds to buy a dead horse. The push to purchase Cap's property gained momentum as the childish references and goofy dad jokes piled up, eventually making the purchase of Dead Horse Ranch one of the Arizona legislature's first major purchases on behalf of the state's parks. The resulting gem hides a wealth of natural treasure behind a ghoulish moniker.
The best things to do at Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Despite its name, Dead Horse Ranch State Park makes for the ideal family destination. Consider it the public space equivalent of a jack-of-all-trades who refuses to master any. The park's 20-mile web of trails lets visitors enjoy a picturesque day hike for trekkers of all levels. Best of all, one can choose a variety of surroundings, sort of like levels in a video game. Want high desert adventure? Take the Lime Kiln Trail, which includes an excellent view of the Verde Valley and links to Red Rock State Park, with its creekside trails, wildlife, and serene views. Looking for something a bit... greener? Try the Verde River Greenway, which has more plant life and wildlife, ideal for birdwatchers.
The park's proximity to the Verde River makes aquatic fun the go-to for most visitors. Dead Horse Ranch's stretch of the river offers a scenic, wet alternative to the Grand Canyon State's arid destinations, like Sedona. Those lucky enough to live nearby usually come with a canoe or kayak in tow, while anglers cast a line in one of the park's three fishing lagoons. While there are no paddle or kayak rentals available within the park itself, you can find some at local outfitters. Even if fishing and paddling are out of reach, the sheer abundance of wildlife along the river gives you high odds of seeing an eagle dive-bombing into a lagoon for its next meal.
The park's location makes it an ideal hub for an excursion to several neighboring attractions. Red Rock State Park is a mere half hour away by car. Dead Horse Ranch State Park also lies smack-dab between Prescott and Flagstaff, a charming town designated as the world's first international dark sky city.
Planning a visit to Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Despite its name, four-legged transport won't get you to Dead Horse Ranch State Park. Four-wheeled transport will. The closest major travel hub is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, about two hours away by car. If you can finagle your way to Prescott Municipal Airport, you'll shave an hour of driving off your trip. You can use that extra time to explore Prescott itself, with its trails, saloons, and sunshine.
You don't have to travel far to find a place to recover from your adventurous day out. Dead Horse Ranch State Park offers both campgrounds and log cabins where travelers can kick back and relax. Tent sites can cost up to $50 per night. The ranch's eight single-room cabins can fit up to four adults and two children. They include beds, tables, chairs, a barbecue, and a picnic table, and start at $70 per night. (Note: you must bring linens or sleeping bags.)
The weather at Dead Horse Ranch State Park mirrors Cottonwood's, with two monsoon seasons in summer and winter. To ensure you have a dry, pleasant stay, visit between March and early June, or October and December. Be sure to bring your best outdoor gear, depending on what your plans entail. Camping seems like a no-brainer, so pack the best accessories for spending a night under the stars.