A Unique Tennessee Community Has Become A Mecca For Retirees With A Passion For Hiking

Retirement life in Tennessee's idyllic Fairfield Glade is far from boring. Residents of this fun-loving location generally agree on Niche that it's a perfect place for those looking to slow down somewhere with stunning scenery, a thriving community of fellow retirees, and plentiful trailheads for fitness enthusiasts. With a modest population of 9,149 residents and only 1,690 employed in 2023, the community near Crossville is practically tailor-made for those in their golden years.

The people of Fairfield Glade have a median age of 70. That may help explain why the area is generally considered to have low crime rates. Combine those characteristics with a peaceful atmosphere, and it's easy to see why this welcoming town is ranked the 12th-best place to retire in Tennessee by Niche. Fairfield Glade sits around 73 miles from the nearest major city, Knoxville, which offers the Market Square with shops, restaurants, and endless fun. Fairfield Glade is also about 70 miles away from McGhee Tyson Airport.

Tennessee has several quiet retirement destinations including Jacksboro, and Fairfield Glade is a popular one for those looking to establish themselves in a place with many pensioner-friendly activities to fill their monthly calendar. From fun golf courses to beautiful lake walks to competitive (or casual) racquet sports clubs, Fairfield Glade serves a buffet of potential pastimes. As such, it has become a mecca for active retirees seeking a small, tight-knit neighborhood and hobbies galore. Locals are so passionate about the area that they created the Fairfield Glade Community Club, taking it upon themselves to design, build, and maintain a series of hiking trails for the whole community to enjoy.