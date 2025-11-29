A Unique Tennessee Community Has Become A Mecca For Retirees With A Passion For Hiking
Retirement life in Tennessee's idyllic Fairfield Glade is far from boring. Residents of this fun-loving location generally agree on Niche that it's a perfect place for those looking to slow down somewhere with stunning scenery, a thriving community of fellow retirees, and plentiful trailheads for fitness enthusiasts. With a modest population of 9,149 residents and only 1,690 employed in 2023, the community near Crossville is practically tailor-made for those in their golden years.
The people of Fairfield Glade have a median age of 70. That may help explain why the area is generally considered to have low crime rates. Combine those characteristics with a peaceful atmosphere, and it's easy to see why this welcoming town is ranked the 12th-best place to retire in Tennessee by Niche. Fairfield Glade sits around 73 miles from the nearest major city, Knoxville, which offers the Market Square with shops, restaurants, and endless fun. Fairfield Glade is also about 70 miles away from McGhee Tyson Airport.
Tennessee has several quiet retirement destinations including Jacksboro, and Fairfield Glade is a popular one for those looking to establish themselves in a place with many pensioner-friendly activities to fill their monthly calendar. From fun golf courses to beautiful lake walks to competitive (or casual) racquet sports clubs, Fairfield Glade serves a buffet of potential pastimes. As such, it has become a mecca for active retirees seeking a small, tight-knit neighborhood and hobbies galore. Locals are so passionate about the area that they created the Fairfield Glade Community Club, taking it upon themselves to design, build, and maintain a series of hiking trails for the whole community to enjoy.
Discover unique and exciting local hikes
Hiking is one of Fairfield Glade's most popular activities, with miles of lush woodland, rushing rivers, scenic overlooks, and dramatic cliffs to discover. Whether you want to meander on 8 miles of paths or brave a more strenuous trek on the 20 miles of rugged trails, there's something for every ability. Join a guided hike to make friends, and take your camera to snap local wildlife, like curious deer or eagles soaring overhead. Explore short, half-mile walks like St. George Trail or tougher, elevated routes like the 6.1-mile Blue Loop. If you would like to volunteer to help maintain the trails, you can go along on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help keep them shipshape.
Trails of Fairfield Glade club founder, John Conrad, told Backpacker Magazine that "when I moved here in 2011, there were no hiking trails at all." Conrad also noted, "People have really galvanized around what we're doing. And I think that's because, one, this is a stunningly beautiful place to live. And two, everyone who moves to this community comes here for that reason — they want to get away from the urban bustle and be closer to nature."
Fairfield Glade truly is a retired hiker's paradise, but you can also venture further for more adventures. Cumberland Mountain State Park is just 20 minutes away, where you'll find boating lakes, fishing, camping, cozy cabins, and gorgeous waterfalls. Sprightly seniors might choose to tackle the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon, which encourages participants to hike the length of a marathon at their own pace over 30 days in September. Thankfully, this month usually brings mild, hiking-friendly average temperatures of 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Retire in pristine Fairfield Glade
Community spirit is a big part of what makes this town special. Fairfield Glade Community Club helps foster connections by hosting events throughout the year, from concerts and guided hikes to craft shows and movie nights.
However, for many retirees, golf is the show-stopper. Boasting five public and private golf courses and many more nearby, Fairfield Glade is located near the Tennessee "golf capital" Crossville. Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course is one of the best-rated. One visitor said, "[I] played most of the area courses. The Heatherhurst Brae and Crag courses were in very nice shape and were challenging with many elevation changes. I did enjoy the Brae course the most, possibly because I scored better..." (via Google Maps).
Homes within walking distance of the fairway are sought after, but there are so many neighborhoods around Fairfield Glade that offer retirees the facilities and floor plans they crave. Assisted living and master-planned communities designed for active homeowners make this an ideal location for this age group to settle in. The median property value was $321,300 as of 2023. As one resident commented, "Beautiful lake front and golf front homes. I love it here. The hiking trails and the fishing are great." (via Niche). With endless exploration and plenty of community camaraderie, Fairfield Glade is a Tennessee gem for aging adventurers.