Massachusetts' Largest Ski Destination Is A Thrilling Winter Wonderland Bordering New York

There's no bad time to be in the Berkshires. Thanks to sunny weather, scenic trails, and a vibrant Massachusetts fine arts scene, historic towns like Williamstown are wonderful to visit in spring and summer. Samantha Brown chose the New England region as one of her top fall destinations. And in the coldest months, the Berkshires are a winter wonderland for skiers, snowboarders, and hikers, who head to mountain towns like Hancock to make the most of the season.

Located near the Massachusetts-New York border, Hancock is home to Jiminy Peak — the largest ski destination not just in Massachusetts but also in all of southern New England. With a summit of 2,380 feet, 167 skiable acres, and an average annual snowfall of 71 inches, it's a hotspot for winter sports enthusiasts throughout the season. The complex has 45 trails served by 12 lifts, as well as three terrain parks and snow tubing. Most ski trails at Jiminy Peak are beginner or intermediate (though, according to OnTheSnow, 27% are considered advanced, and another 7% feature expert terrain), which makes Jiminy Peak especially popular with families. It's no wonder the resort was honored several times as the "Best Ski Area for Beginners" by OnTheSnow's Visitors' Choice Awards.

Another standout feature is that Jiminy Peak is the only ski center on the continent that uses alternative wind power to produce energy. It has a wind turbine that provides roughly a third of the resort's electrical needs throughout the year — and as much as half during winter, when the region's winds blow the strongest. Learn more about incredible eco-forward resorts exercising sustainable practices around the world.