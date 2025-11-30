Britain's Christmas Market Capital Transforms In The Winter With Picture-Perfect Festivities
The weeks leading up to Christmas are a wonderful time of year to travel — particularly to get yourself in the holiday spirit by visiting Christmas markets in Europe. While Christmas markets in Europe are usually German-themed, you'll find plenty of excellent markets across the continent. Travel to Birmingham, the U.K.'s most underrated city, for what The Independent rates as the "biggest German market outside Germany and Austria." If you're traveling to the U.K., Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market is one festive spot you can't miss during the holiday season.
Birmingham is well-known for its industrial history and up-and-coming food scene along with major attractions like the Bullring and Cadbury World, but the city is transformed into a winter wonderland during the holidays with quaint wooden stalls, twinkling lights, and various Christmas decorations. In fact, Birmingham's market has been rated one of the best Christmas markets in the world by CNN Travel, and was named the best Christmas market in the U.K. by Christmas Tree World, receiving a score of 7.86 out of 10. According to the Birmingham City Council, the Christmas markets attract up to 5 million visitors to the city, and with everything the market has on offer, it's easy to see why.
Enjoy festive fun at Birmingham's Christmas market
The Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham is located around Victoria Square and New Street in the city center. The decorations and old-timey wooden stalls make this a perfect place for some holiday photographs with loved ones or friends. There are 60 stalls here, many selling traditional gifts and handmade items like ornaments, crystal lamps, toys, and jewelry. The food and drink — much of which is German-inspired — is another highlight. Warm up with a glüwhein (mulled wine) or hot chocolate as you wander the market; weissbeer (wheat beer) is also served. Snack on roasted almonds, pretzels, apple strudel, or marzipan, then try a bratwurst or schnitzel.
Beyond shopping, eating, and drinking, there are a number of fun activities at the Christmas market. Go for a ride on the carousel, and enjoy the live music program — the Christmas market stage features carols and bands. Music is on all day during the weekends, and is also offered at lunchtime and in the evening from Monday to Friday. But the most popular singer at the Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham is an unusual one: Chris Moose, a singing moose, serenades visitors from the entrance to the Council House. It's a fun way for all ages to get into the holiday spirit.
While the Frankfurt Christmas Market is the center of Birmingham's holiday fun, don't miss a visit to the Christmas Craft Market, located on Cathedral Square. There are around 30 stalls here, featuring work from local traders that is sure to make a unique gift. It's a particularly special atmosphere as the market is in the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral.
Planning your trip to Birmingham
The Frankfurt Christmas Market is open daily from November 1 to December 24, starting around mid-morning and closing around 9:00 p.m. in the evenings. The Christmas Craft Market is open from November 7 to December 24, with fairly similar opening hours. Travel blogger A Rosie World recommends visiting on weekdays instead of weekends, and in the morning or late evening hours, to avoid crowds. She also suggests bringing cash, as some small vendors might not accept card payment.
Birmingham is easily accessible from all over the U.K. — it's just an hour and 20 minutes by train from London. The city is well-connected with public transport: trains, buses, and trams operate around the city. The biggest train station in Birmingham is Birmingham New Street, which is just a five-minute walk from the Frankfurt Christmas Market. The closest major airport is Birmingham International Airport, and Birmingham International Station has regular trains to New Street, which take about 10 minutes. For more holiday fun in England, visit York for another fabulously festive Christmas market.