Britain's Christmas Market Capital Transforms In The Winter With Picture-Perfect Festivities

The Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham is located around Victoria Square and New Street in the city center. The decorations and old-timey wooden stalls make this a perfect place for some holiday photographs with loved ones or friends. There are 60 stalls here, many selling traditional gifts and handmade items like ornaments, crystal lamps, toys, and jewelry. The food and drink — much of which is German-inspired — is another highlight. Warm up with a glüwhein (mulled wine) or hot chocolate as you wander the market; weissbeer (wheat beer) is also served. Snack on roasted almonds, pretzels, apple strudel, or marzipan, then try a bratwurst or schnitzel.

Beyond shopping, eating, and drinking, there are a number of fun activities at the Christmas market. Go for a ride on the carousel, and enjoy the live music program — the Christmas market stage features carols and bands. Music is on all day during the weekends, and is also offered at lunchtime and in the evening from Monday to Friday. But the most popular singer at the Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham is an unusual one: Chris Moose, a singing moose, serenades visitors from the entrance to the Council House. It's a fun way for all ages to get into the holiday spirit.

While the Frankfurt Christmas Market is the center of Birmingham's holiday fun, don't miss a visit to the Christmas Craft Market, located on Cathedral Square. There are around 30 stalls here, featuring work from local traders that is sure to make a unique gift. It's a particularly special atmosphere as the market is in the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral.