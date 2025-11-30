Washington's Iconic Hotel With Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views Is Full Of Cozy Wilderness Vibes
Drawing more than two million visitors each year, Washington's Mount Rainier National Park spans 369 square miles of rugged wilderness, alpine meadows, and old-growth forests. It's centered around the major West Coast volcano of Mount Rainier, which has an elevation of 14,410 feet along with 35 square miles of snow, ice, and glaciers. Its beauty is comparable to that of Switzerland.
One of the Washington park's most visited areas, Paradise, is known for both its wildflower meadows and legendary snowfall (it once received 93.5 feet of snow in a single winter). Because of the amount of snow the area receives, the iconic Paradise Inn, sitting at 5,400 feet on Rainier's southern slope, inn is only accessible and open from mid-May to late September. Sitting at 5,400 feet on Rainier's southern slope, Paradise is where you'll find the iconic Paradise Inn, offering views of Mount Rainier and just steps from numerous hiking trails.
Built in 1916, this rustic retreat captures the spirit of early national park travel with its cozy wood architecture; it's no wonder we considered the Paradise Inn one of America's five best "parkitecture" hotels. Its towering gabled roof, hand-carved furniture, and 90-foot chimneys evoke the craftsmanship of a bygone era. The inn's T-shaped, log-frame structure — crafted from locally sourced, naturally weathered Alaska cedar and anchored by massive stone fireplaces — blends seamlessly into its alpine surroundings. Paradise Inn is not near any large population centers, adding to its wilderness vibes. The inn is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle and a little under that from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
More about the Paradise Inn
The German artisan Hans Fraehnke created many of the lodge's iconic wood carvings, including a massive grandfather clock and piano (which President Harry Truman once played) in the vast yet cozy lobby. The inn's 121 guest rooms are simple. Historic main-lodge rooms feature one or two beds, sinks, and shared hallway restrooms; the Annex rooms offer private bathrooms and configurations for two to four guests, including two-room units and small suites with sitting areas; a few ADA-accessible rooms are on the lobby level. There is neither Wi-Fi nor television, so get ready to fully unplug. Guests dine in the grand fireplace-lit dining room with mountain views on local specialties like Wild Pacific Northwest salmon, and the Tatoosh Café serves early espresso and packed trail lunches. Guests should be aware that the weather at the mountain is often rainy or foggy, which can sometimes obscure the views.
Reviews suggest that the Paradise Inn draws travelers who value location and authenticity over luxury. "Being halfway to the top of Mount Rainier and at the start of some of the best trails in Paradise is just priceless," one visitor wrote on TripAdvisor. Others praised the spectacular scenery, friendly staff, and timeless atmosphere, even as they noted the rooms' modest sizes or the challenge of finding parking. What guests noticed most wasn't the thread count of the sheets or the absence of technology but being surrounded by wildflower meadows and glacier-fed air. While you're visiting the national park, check out the scenic Wonderland Trail that travels around the mountain, and beware of an expert-level trek that is among the world's most dangerous hikes.