Washington's Iconic Hotel With Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views Is Full Of Cozy Wilderness Vibes

Drawing more than two million visitors each year, Washington's Mount Rainier National Park spans 369 square miles of rugged wilderness, alpine meadows, and old-growth forests. It's centered around the major West Coast volcano of Mount Rainier, which has an elevation of 14,410 feet along with 35 square miles of snow, ice, and glaciers. Its beauty is comparable to that of Switzerland.

One of the Washington park's most visited areas, Paradise, is known for both its wildflower meadows and legendary snowfall (it once received 93.5 feet of snow in a single winter). Because of the amount of snow the area receives, the iconic Paradise Inn, sitting at 5,400 feet on Rainier's southern slope, inn is only accessible and open from mid-May to late September. Sitting at 5,400 feet on Rainier's southern slope, Paradise is where you'll find the iconic Paradise Inn, offering views of Mount Rainier and just steps from numerous hiking trails.

Built in 1916, this rustic retreat captures the spirit of early national park travel with its cozy wood architecture; it's no wonder we considered the Paradise Inn one of America's five best "parkitecture" hotels. Its towering gabled roof, hand-carved furniture, and 90-foot chimneys evoke the craftsmanship of a bygone era. The inn's T-shaped, log-frame structure — crafted from locally sourced, naturally weathered Alaska cedar and anchored by massive stone fireplaces — blends seamlessly into its alpine surroundings. Paradise Inn is not near any large population centers, adding to its wilderness vibes. The inn is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle and a little under that from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.