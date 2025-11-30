Situated Along A Scenic Virginia River Is A Charming Town With A Cascading Waterfall And A Nearby Boutique Winery
From the quaint village of Upperville to Honaker, the "Redbud Capital of the World," the state of Virginia contains plenty of locales that may be small in size but certainly pack a punch when it comes to delightful offerings and sights. Among the myriad contenders is Eagle Rock, a small town you don't want to skip over.
Does your idea of a restorative weekend look like leisurely sipping a glass of wine in the sunshine at a winery? Or would you prefer to spend your time hitting the trails for an active excursion culminating in beautiful cascade views? Or, better yet, both of the above, spread over the course of a weekend? If so, Eagle Rock fits the bill.
This scenic getaway is located along the James River in Botetourt County and makes a perfect mini-break escape for couples, families, or friends. Eagle Rock is just under 3 hours by car from both Richmond, Virginia, and Charleston, West Virginia: easy to do for a long (or even regular-length) weekend. To get here from the skies, you can fly into Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. From Roanoke, you can drive about 21 miles onward to Eagle Rock via U.S. Route 220, enjoying stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the way.
Visit Roaring Run Falls in Eagle Rock, Virginia
Eagle Rock is a great destination for anyone who loves spending time in the great outdoors. With lush forests and the James River nearby, there's hiking, kayaking, and fishing on offer here. To best tap into the verdant nature of this charming place, lace up a good pair of walking shoes and hit the trails. Roaring Run Trail – with 4.8 stars on AllTrails — is an easy-rated 1.7-mile out-and-back hiking trail that will take you to the jewel in Eagle Rock's crown: the epic waterfall the trail gets its name from, as well as other, smaller cascades along the way.
Visitors on AllTrails say there's plenty of parking at the trailhead, which itself is well marked. Roaring Run Falls is a doable hike for kids — as well as for dogs, who are allowed as long as they're kept on-leash. Just make sure to bring sunblock and ample water for your excursion to this memorable waterfall (and don't forget to bring a camera to document the incredible sights!).
Sip on a local pour at Virginia Mountain Vineyards
The Blue Ridge Mountains region of Virginia is home to a number of scenic (and delicious) wineries, such as Virginia Mountain Vineyards, which is conveniently situated less than 15 minutes from Eagle Rock. Vines were first planted at the winery in 1998, and in the years since, the winery has expanded the range of grapes it grows. Today, Virginia Mountain Vineyards produces 11 wines hailing from five different types of grapes.
Current owners Brian Weber and Jacqui Sobieski took over in 2018 and have placed a keen focus on exemplary winemaking craft and practices. There's a wine for everyone here: Purists will enjoy selections from the Estate Series, while more experimental drinkers can opt for creative choices such as Holiday Spice, a semi-sweet red wine (which can also be served heated as a mulled wine).
Visitors can try a flight of any four wines the vineyard produces, a wine and chocolate pairing, or simply order a glass or bottle to share and head outside, where the whole family (and pets) can enjoy the sunshine, and two-legged guests can partake in games like foosball, corn hole, and ping pong. And with a mountain backdrop, you'd be forgiven for thinking you've dropped into the gorgeous wine regions of France for an afternoon.