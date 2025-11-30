Situated Along A Scenic Virginia River Is A Charming Town With A Cascading Waterfall And A Nearby Boutique Winery

From the quaint village of Upperville to Honaker, the "Redbud Capital of the World," the state of Virginia contains plenty of locales that may be small in size but certainly pack a punch when it comes to delightful offerings and sights. Among the myriad contenders is Eagle Rock, a small town you don't want to skip over.

Does your idea of a restorative weekend look like leisurely sipping a glass of wine in the sunshine at a winery? Or would you prefer to spend your time hitting the trails for an active excursion culminating in beautiful cascade views? Or, better yet, both of the above, spread over the course of a weekend? If so, Eagle Rock fits the bill.

This scenic getaway is located along the James River in Botetourt County and makes a perfect mini-break escape for couples, families, or friends. Eagle Rock is just under 3 hours by car from both Richmond, Virginia, and Charleston, West Virginia: easy to do for a long (or even regular-length) weekend. To get here from the skies, you can fly into Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. From Roanoke, you can drive about 21 miles onward to Eagle Rock via U.S. Route 220, enjoying stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the way.