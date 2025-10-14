'The Redbud Capital Of The World' Is A Small Virginia Town With Creekside Trails And Fun Festivals
The town of Honaker in Russell County, Virginia — population 1,200 — has a long history dating to 1797, when original settler Martin Honaker and his sons purchased land in the area. Once a town known for its lumber and coal mining industries, today's Honaker remains a peaceful destination for those who enjoy immersing themselves in nature's splendor or exploring nearby creeks and rivers. Hiking and floating the Clinch River are popular activities in the area, giving outdoor enthusiasts countless ways to enjoy their vacation.
Honaker's claim to fame is its recognition by the Library of Congress as "The Redbud Capital of the United States" and the Virginia General Assembly as "The Redbud Capital of the World." The eastern redbud grows prolifically in and around Honaker, blooming in early spring, showing off its bright pink-purple buds. Honaker celebrates this designation at its annual Redbud Festival. The festival features activities such as a community breakfast, arts and crafts, a car show, an essay contest, live music, a pet show, and more. There's even a Redbud Scholarship Fund. Other fun festivals include the Route 80 Music Festival and the annual Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon, a mountain town with an award-winning food scene.
If you're coming by air, the closest commercial airport is Tri-Cities Regional Airport, just about 67 miles away by car. You'll drive north on Interstate 81 and pass by the aforementioned Abingdon. From there, you'll drive north on U.S.19, then turn onto Virginia Route 80, the aptly named Redbud Highway.
The best things to do in Honaker, VA
On the way into Honaker, you'll notice the LOVEwork sign, crafted by local welding students. What makes it unique is that the letter O can be adapted to reflect holidays, seasons, and special events. Also stop by the Honaker Heritage Museum, as its exhibits showcase the town's rich history. If you enjoy scenic driving, Honaker is part of the Gargoyle Route of the Appalachian Backroads on Virginia Route 80, a Virginia Scenic Byway.
Another must-see is the Honaker Commercial Historic District, listed in 2009 on the National Registry of Historic Places. Its 24 buildings are a testament to the town's growth during the late 1800s to the mid-20th century, when the highway and railroad provided easy access to the town.
Honaker is nestled among the Appalachian Mountains of Southwest Virginia, within a short drive from area parks and preserves. The closest is Pinnacle Natural Area Preserve, just over 20 minutes from the center of town. Open from sunrise to sunset, the preserve — positioned near the junction of Big Cedar Creek and the Clinch River — offers visitors rocky cliffs, waterfalls, and trails. It's named for the 400-foot pinnacle overlooking Big Cedar Creek. It's also home to a number of uncommon plant and animal species. Honaker is only about an hour away from the postcard-worthy "Grand Canyon Of The South", Breaks Interstate Park. If you feel like staying closer to Honaker, pay a visit to William P. Harris Park to enjoy picnicking, swimming, or a game of tennis.
Planning your trip to Honaker, VA
If you're in the mood for home cooking, look no further than The Food Dude, offering breakfast platters and daily meal specials like barbecued half chicken, meatloaf, and pulled pork with sides. Desserts include strawberry fluff cake, banana pudding, and peach cobbler. Another local favorite is Mamma Mia, serving a variety of Italian-inspired pasta dishes, pizzas, and specialty desserts. You'll also want to pop into the historic building that houses Honey Bea's Café & Ice Cream Parlor, a place for casual comfort foods like sandwiches and soups, as well as shakes and sundaes. If you're wanting something more elevated — with a dash of history — head back to Abingdon, where you'll find Virginia's oldest bar (and now a restaurant), The Tavern.
A trip to Honaker would not be complete without a visit to Vincent's Vineyard, featuring a tasting room and winery in Lebanon, about 20 minutes away. There, you can try a variety of white, rosé, and red wines from the Gilmer family's 3.5-acre vineyard, as well as local spirits.
If you're planning to stay overnight in the area, the closest hotels are in nearby Lebanon and Claypool Hill (25 minutes). Each town has a couple of chain hotels.. Honaker also has a rental listed on Airbnb, an old school bus turned into overnight accommodations, with three beds and a bathroom. There are also a few campgrounds in greater Russell County. Looking for other nearby adventures? Check out the endless outdoor beauty of the underrated city of Wytheville and the enchanting town in southwestern Virginia, Marion.