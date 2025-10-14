'The Redbud Capital Of The World' Is A Small Virginia Town With Creekside Trails And Fun Festivals

The town of Honaker in Russell County, Virginia — population 1,200 — has a long history dating to 1797, when original settler Martin Honaker and his sons purchased land in the area. Once a town known for its lumber and coal mining industries, today's Honaker remains a peaceful destination for those who enjoy immersing themselves in nature's splendor or exploring nearby creeks and rivers. Hiking and floating the Clinch River are popular activities in the area, giving outdoor enthusiasts countless ways to enjoy their vacation.

Honaker's claim to fame is its recognition by the Library of Congress as "The Redbud Capital of the United States" and the Virginia General Assembly as "The Redbud Capital of the World." The eastern redbud grows prolifically in and around Honaker, blooming in early spring, showing off its bright pink-purple buds. Honaker celebrates this designation at its annual Redbud Festival. The festival features activities such as a community breakfast, arts and crafts, a car show, an essay contest, live music, a pet show, and more. There's even a Redbud Scholarship Fund. Other fun festivals include the Route 80 Music Festival and the annual Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon, a mountain town with an award-winning food scene.

If you're coming by air, the closest commercial airport is Tri-Cities Regional Airport, just about 67 miles away by car. You'll drive north on Interstate 81 and pass by the aforementioned Abingdon. From there, you'll drive north on U.S.19, then turn onto Virginia Route 80, the aptly named Redbud Highway.