Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Hides An Underrated Community With Wine And Brews

If you're on the East Coast and ready for a road trip, there's one obvious place that should quickly come to mind — the Blue Ridge Parkway. America's favorite drive will take you through many charming towns across two states. If you start your journey on the southern end in Cherokee, North Carolina, you'll meander through the Blue Ridge Mountains for 469 miles until you eventually get to Milepost 0 in Afton, Virginia. Don't let that be the end of your journey, though. You may have never heard of Afton, but this underrated community in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is a charming spot that deserves a few days of exploration.

Afton is a little town of less than 400 residents, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. In addition to being the starting (or ending) point of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Afton is also the starting point for another very cool expedition you may want to embark on — the Nelson 151 Craft Beverage Trail. Virginia Route 151 is a scenic byway that has a multitude of places brewing up locally-made beverages. It will take you to other nearby towns like Roseland and Nellysford, another foodie haven bordered by the Blue Ridge Mountains, but there are also several places on the Nelson 151 trail that are located right in Afton — like Silverback Distillery. If you're more into beer and wine, you'll be pleasantly surprised at some of the unique offerings in Afton.