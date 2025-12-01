Oregon's 'Gateway To The Santiam Canyon' Is A Quaint City Of Covered Bridges And Historic Storefronts

Lining the banks of Oregon's Santiam River is a beautiful region known as Santiam Canyon, an area full of outdoor recreation and charming small towns. And if you're looking to explore this landscape, Stayton is an underrated gem that makes a great home base. This small city has a population of over 8,000 residents, and it also cradles the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region that's like Napa but without the crowds. The region was originally inhabited by the Kalapuya, who utilized the Santiam River and inhabited the area for nearly 10,000 years before the 1855 Willamette Valley Treaty, which forced them from their land. Stayton was created around the mid-1800s, and residents once needed a ferry to cross the river before a bridge was built, several small factories soon cropping up around the river.

Today, you can experience some of the city's history at Pioneer Park, home to the picturesque Stayton-Jordan Covered Bridge, a perfect place for a picnic. The Willamette Valley has more than 40 covered bridges to explore, and six of them are located on the Stayton Six Bridges Loop, a 57-mile biking route that begins and ends at Pioneer Park. The Santiam Heritage Foundation restores historic homes in the Willamette Valley, such as the Charles & Martha Brown House, a Queen Anne-style home that was built in 1903. Downtown Stayton has a number of historic buildings and shops for visitors to explore, including art galleries, coffee shops, restaurants, and breweries. Outside of the city, you'll find some unbelievably gorgeous parks full of stunning, cascading waterfalls that you have to see to believe.