Oregon's 'Gateway To The Santiam Canyon' Is A Quaint City Of Covered Bridges And Historic Storefronts
Lining the banks of Oregon's Santiam River is a beautiful region known as Santiam Canyon, an area full of outdoor recreation and charming small towns. And if you're looking to explore this landscape, Stayton is an underrated gem that makes a great home base. This small city has a population of over 8,000 residents, and it also cradles the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region that's like Napa but without the crowds. The region was originally inhabited by the Kalapuya, who utilized the Santiam River and inhabited the area for nearly 10,000 years before the 1855 Willamette Valley Treaty, which forced them from their land. Stayton was created around the mid-1800s, and residents once needed a ferry to cross the river before a bridge was built, several small factories soon cropping up around the river.
Today, you can experience some of the city's history at Pioneer Park, home to the picturesque Stayton-Jordan Covered Bridge, a perfect place for a picnic. The Willamette Valley has more than 40 covered bridges to explore, and six of them are located on the Stayton Six Bridges Loop, a 57-mile biking route that begins and ends at Pioneer Park. The Santiam Heritage Foundation restores historic homes in the Willamette Valley, such as the Charles & Martha Brown House, a Queen Anne-style home that was built in 1903. Downtown Stayton has a number of historic buildings and shops for visitors to explore, including art galleries, coffee shops, restaurants, and breweries. Outside of the city, you'll find some unbelievably gorgeous parks full of stunning, cascading waterfalls that you have to see to believe.
Things to do in Stayton, Oregon
The Santiam Canyon is an adventure-seeker's dream, with thrilling whitewater rapids (class II and III) and river kayaking, plus hiking and camping opportunities on land. A 20-minute drive from Stayton is the Silver Falls State Park, often called the "Crown Jewel" of Oregon's state parks because it's the largest in the state and full of majestic waterfalls. Be sure to explore the Trail of Ten Falls, a gorgeous hike past sublime waterfalls, including South Falls, which has a dazzling 177-foot drop. Another must-see outdoor attraction is the Santiam State Forest, a gorgeous 47,000-acre park full of Douglas-fir trees and hemlocks that's only about 35 minutes from Stayton, but is lesser known than Silver Falls State Park. It has some incredible hiking trails that lead you to peaceful waterfalls, including the Butte Creek Falls Trail, which takes you past stunning, blue-green water that you'll likely have all to yourself.
When you're ready to recharge, the charming and historic downtown Stayton has several fabulous restaurants to dine in, like North Third Bar and Restaurant, which serves up burgers, steaks, and 32 different draft beers. The family-run Lovin' Oven bakery has been serving pastries, breads, and cookies for more than 40 years, and its desserts often grace the menus of restaurants around the region. Ugo's Pizza Parlor is another staple in town that has been serving an array of different pizzas for more than 30 years. There are also some eclectic shops to peruse, including Marketplace at the Grove, a local boutique that sells clothing, antiques, gourmet foods, and home décor. Sugarheros sells candies and chocolates, and Tuff Shark Records has a vast collection of albums for sale along with posters, patches, and more.
Planning a trip to Stayton, Oregon
If you're flying in, Eugene Airport or Portland International are your best bets for commercial flights. Eugene has several major airlines to choose from, while Portland is a major airport with an array of options. Both are located just over an hour's drive from Stayon. Although there is no passenger train service to the Santiam Canyon area, the Santiam Excursion Trains leave from nearby Lebanon, Oregon, (about 30 minutes south of Stayton) and offer scenic train rides of the Willamette Valley. Thinking about flying into Portland? Consider making a quick detour to Multnomah Falls, Oregon's tallest waterfall that's a stunning year-round destination.
If you'd like to spend the night, the Gardner House Bed and Breakfast is a beautiful Victorian home that also has a fabulous breakfast cafe that's open to the public, and a small spacecraft museum on the property (for a little dose of the unexpected). Other accommodations consist of vacation rentals in Stayton and in nearby Mill City, another scenic city that's a riverside gem, and it makes a worthwhile combination trip with Stayton. Those looking for a rustic stay will find plenty of camping and "glamping" options around the area, including the Smith Creek Village at Silver Falls State Park, which has a collection of modern cabins for rent. There's also a small campground within the Santiam State Forest — Butte Creek Falls Campground – that is situated right along the trailhead to the waterfalls.