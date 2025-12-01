San Diego's Tallest Waterfall Is A Hidden Jewel Surrounded By Canyon Trails And Wildlife

There's no shortage of attractions for visitors across San Diego County. California's second-most-populous county spans 4,300 square miles with varied landscapes from beaches to inland canyons, mountains, and deserts. Heading east from the city to the Cuyamaca Mountains and Julian, Southern California's "friendliest town" known for pie, you can discover hidden scenic gems such as Three Sisters Waterfall, a secret triple waterfall that emerges with spring rains. Just 4 miles away, also tucked inside the Cleveland National Forest, is San Diego's tallest waterfall, Mildred Falls, a hidden jewel surrounded by canyon trails and wildlife.

The 300-foot-high Mildred Falls is located 8 miles west of the Pine Hills community, flowing from Ritchie Creek to the San Diego River. Previously, reaching Mildred Falls meant risking entering the 58-acre piece of private property on which it resided, but when the property was listed for sale, the local nonprofit San Diego River Park Foundation intervened. The organization's vision is to protect the 52-mile waterway, which begins in the mountains near Julian and Santa Ysabel and runs to the Pacific Ocean.

According to the Times of San Diego, the nonprofit recently purchased the land by recruiting more than 250 donors who contributed upwards of $300,000 to safeguard it for public use. The purchase also helps protect wildlife, including a golden eagle nest and California gnatcatcher habitat. Other animals you'll find in the area include southwestern pond turtles, arroyo toads, cougars, and more. While the foundation works on a formal plan to create a safe public viewing area, those with a sense of adventure can explore canyon trails to get a closer glimpse of the falls and spy some of the area's unique creatures.