The World's Best Ski Hotel Is A Utah Mountain Chalet With A Forbes-Rated Spa And Gourmet Meals
Utah's Park City – one of the prettiest towns in the U.S., often likened to the Alps – is widely regarded as a premier winter destination for skiers seeking fresh powder. After all, the area includes three major ski resorts, including the epic Deer Valley, which is doubling in size this winter to add more skiing acreage. For those seeking luxury accommodations nearby, there's the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, a chalet-style hotel known for its spa and high-end dining. In November 2025, it was named "World's Best Ski Hotel" in the 13th annual World Ski Awards — the second time the lodge has won the title.
Opened in 1982, the 10-acre lodge was named after Olympic gold medalist skier Stein Eriksen, who became a Park City local in the 1960s and helped grow its ski community. In 2018, a roughly $14 million expansion added a 3,500-square-foot entertainment center, a family-style pool, movie theater, additional ski facilities, and a specialty coffee shop. With all its amenities, it's no wonder that the lodge has also been honored repeatedly as the United States' Best Ski Hotel. In fact, it earned this title four times, also at the World Ski Awards. Plus, along with its spa, it holds a coveted Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, a distinction it has maintained for 18 consecutive years as of 2025.
All about Utah's Stein Eriksen Lodge
Stein Eriksen Lodge offers 180 guest rooms decorated in Norwegian style, including deluxe bedrooms (ranging from 375 to 700 square feet) and luxury bedrooms (around 700 square feet) with fireplaces, many with soaking tubs and king- or queen-sized beds. All rooms include amenities such as a refrigerator, coffee maker, 24-hour room service, and wireless internet. The 68 deluxe suites feature outdoor patios with hot tubs and views of the surrounding mountains. On-site amenities include two outdoor heated pools, an entertainment center, a theater, a sports shop for ski equipment and bike rentals, and a clothing and gift shop.
In the winter months, all room reservations include a daily breakfast buffet at the Glitretind restaurant. Other seasonal specials include a 20% discount on two-night stays over the Christmas holidays, and special rates for Utah residents during the non-peak winter season. For more space, the nearby Stein Eriksen Residences offer 15 exclusive homes and 39 condominiums, along with access to a club restaurant and spa.
Given its ideal mid-mountain location at Deer Valley, Stein Eriksen Lodge guests enjoy ski-in/ski-out access to the resort, including direct access to Snow Park Lodge — home to its ski school — either by shuttle or by skiing down. But if you're looking for a non-ski or mountain experience, you can visit Park City's historic Main Street via the hotel shuttle, which runs every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. And if you're looking for another ski adventure nearby, venture to Canyons Village, America's largest ski resort with year-round fun and high-end hotels, and considered the gateway to Park City.
Enjoy the highly-rated spa and gourmet meals at Stein Eriksen Lodge
The five-star guest experience at Stein Eriksen Lodge continues through its highly rated spa and on-site food and beverage establishments. The spa is a 23,000-square-foot facility that includes a wellness studio, fitness center, cold plunge pools, and over a dozen treatment rooms. Its menu offers visitors a selection of facial and body treatments, massages, nail and hair services, yoga classes, and other wellness treatments designed to rejuvenate after a busy day on the slopes. A wellness-class schedule is available for in-house guests; reservations can be made online or by calling the spa concierge at (435) 645-6475.
For dining, the lodge's signature restaurant — Glitretind Restaurant — serves dinner in summer and full-day meals in winter, including Stein's Famous Sunday brunch buffet, complete with carving station, seafood, and crepes. Enjoy a bite from the "apres menu" at the Troll Hallen Lounge, ready for pairing with a beer, cider, or signature cocktail, along with live music. Try the signature Stein's Burger, an 8-ounce Angus beef patty, with Stein's Garlic Cheese Fries, or a bowl of their Wild Game Chili, followed by a dessert selection which includes Stein's Chocolate Fondue. For a more unique experience, reserve one of the six Stein Alpenglobes domes, perched on an outside deck with views of the surrounding mountains. Prices start at $200 for a 90-minute breakfast and $250 for a 90-minute dinner session, as of this writing. The enclosed domes are available year-round, climate-controlled, and serve menus from both Glitretind and Troll Hallen.