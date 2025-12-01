The World's Best Ski Hotel Is A Utah Mountain Chalet With A Forbes-Rated Spa And Gourmet Meals

Stein Eriksen Lodge offers 180 guest rooms decorated in Norwegian style, including deluxe bedrooms (ranging from 375 to 700 square feet) and luxury bedrooms (around 700 square feet) with fireplaces, many with soaking tubs and king- or queen-sized beds. All rooms include amenities such as a refrigerator, coffee maker, 24-hour room service, and wireless internet. The 68 deluxe suites feature outdoor patios with hot tubs and views of the surrounding mountains. On-site amenities include two outdoor heated pools, an entertainment center, a theater, a sports shop for ski equipment and bike rentals, and a clothing and gift shop.

In the winter months, all room reservations include a daily breakfast buffet at the Glitretind restaurant. Other seasonal specials include a 20% discount on two-night stays over the Christmas holidays, and special rates for Utah residents during the non-peak winter season. For more space, the nearby Stein Eriksen Residences offer 15 exclusive homes and 39 condominiums, along with access to a club restaurant and spa.

Given its ideal mid-mountain location at Deer Valley, Stein Eriksen Lodge guests enjoy ski-in/ski-out access to the resort, including direct access to Snow Park Lodge — home to its ski school — either by shuttle or by skiing down. But if you're looking for a non-ski or mountain experience, you can visit Park City's historic Main Street via the hotel shuttle, which runs every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. And if you're looking for another ski adventure nearby, venture to Canyons Village, America's largest ski resort with year-round fun and high-end hotels, and considered the gateway to Park City.