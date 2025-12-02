This Scenic Iowa City Is A Midwest Gem With Lakeside Trails And Blooming Marshes
Do you want to explore a historic Midwestern city that's just a stone's throw away from lakeside trails and leafy hiking routes? Chariton — a scenic former railway hub first settled in 1849 – is dotted with photogenic buildings, including the Lucas County Courthouse (which was built in 1893 and includes a clock tower) and Hotel Charitone (a charming hotel-turned-apartment-complex built in 1923). Chariton has eight parks scattered around town, so you're never too far from a green place to relax.
Chariton is nestled in south-central Iowa, 53 miles south of Des Moines International Airport and 38 miles from Indianola, an artsy city with splendid outdoor recreation. Plus, there are a few charming accommodation options to choose from in Chariton, such as Country Cabins, which holds a 4.7 rating on TripAdvisor and comes with rustic vibes and a kitchenette so you can cook your own food. For a more traditional hotel experience, Hotel Pommier Chariton has a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews, with people praising how clean the rooms are. You can also camp at nearby Red Haw State Park or Stephens State Forest.
Lakeside trails and blooming marshes in Chariton
Iowa may be landlocked, but you can still get your aquatic fix while visiting this state. From the idyllic shores of spring-fed Clear Lake in northern Iowa to the gorgeous waterfalls in Malanaphy Springs State Preserve, your time here can be full of watery adventures — and Chariton is no exception. Red Haw State Park is a 649-acre recreation area with a scenic lakeside trail and renowned redbud trees, which usually blossom between April and May. Red Haw's 4.8-mile circular route around the lake is rated easy on AllTrails, with visitors reporting well-maintained paths. In the warmer months, this trail is peppered with wildflowers and drenched in vibrant shades of green. You can kayak, fish, and ride boats on the lake, and there is a campsite near the water with restrooms, showers, and electrical hookups.
For more nature escapades, nearby Pin Oak Marsh holds 160 acres of wetlands. During the warmer months, these marshes bloom with yellow, pink, purple, and white flowers, providing nectar for the local butterflies. On-site Pin Oak Lodge is Lucas County's nature and education center, and you can call them to arrange a visit to learn about the local wildlife. For a longer walking or cycling route, Cinder Path is a 13.5-mile former railway line converted into a trail. Beginning in Chariton and heading towards Derby and Humeston, this trail follows a shady path that goes across bridges and past marshland as it accompanies the Chariton River. In summer, this area blossoms with elderberries, Queen Anne's lace, and other wildflowers.
The Hotel Charitone
Hotel Charitone, built in 1923, is a red brick building originally constructed to accommodate the influx of people visiting town on the new Burlington and Rock Island railway lines. It was called Hotel Charitone rather than Chariton to "add a little bit of flair", according to broadcaster Skyler Stamps of WHO13. In the 1920s, Hotel Charitone was a state-of-the-art structure designed to replace the older, outdated establishments in the area. According to local historians, the original Hotel Charitone was fireproof, every room came with a telephone, and there were plans to install brand new radio technology that could transmit orchestra music from across the country.
As time passed, Hotel Charitone dwindled in popularity and was eventually closed in the '90s. It sat empty for years but was eventually renovated and reopened its doors in 2014. The Charitone is no longer a hotel. It now contains 12 apartments, a restaurant called the Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill, and an events space known as the Elbow Room. Other noteworthy places to eat in Chariton include Casa De Oro Mexican Restaurant, which reviewers praise for its large portion sizes, and Letz Eat for breakfast pancakes. If Hotel Charitone leaves you with a hankering for old-timey architecture, you might want to head 54 miles north to check out the historic courthouse in Newton.