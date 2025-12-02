This Scenic Iowa City Is A Midwest Gem With Lakeside Trails And Blooming Marshes

Iowa may be landlocked, but you can still get your aquatic fix while visiting this state. From the idyllic shores of spring-fed Clear Lake in northern Iowa to the gorgeous waterfalls in Malanaphy Springs State Preserve, your time here can be full of watery adventures — and Chariton is no exception. Red Haw State Park is a 649-acre recreation area with a scenic lakeside trail and renowned redbud trees, which usually blossom between April and May. Red Haw's 4.8-mile circular route around the lake is rated easy on AllTrails, with visitors reporting well-maintained paths. In the warmer months, this trail is peppered with wildflowers and drenched in vibrant shades of green. You can kayak, fish, and ride boats on the lake, and there is a campsite near the water with restrooms, showers, and electrical hookups.

For more nature escapades, nearby Pin Oak Marsh holds 160 acres of wetlands. During the warmer months, these marshes bloom with yellow, pink, purple, and white flowers, providing nectar for the local butterflies. On-site Pin Oak Lodge is Lucas County's nature and education center, and you can call them to arrange a visit to learn about the local wildlife. For a longer walking or cycling route, Cinder Path is a 13.5-mile former railway line converted into a trail. Beginning in Chariton and heading towards Derby and Humeston, this trail follows a shady path that goes across bridges and past marshland as it accompanies the Chariton River. In summer, this area blossoms with elderberries, Queen Anne's lace, and other wildflowers.