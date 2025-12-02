One Of Virginia's Richest Suburbs Is A Charming Escape Packed With Botanical Gardens And Live Music

Not all suburbs in the United States are created equal, and some stand out for their ability to combine wealth, charm, and a pervasive sense of well-being. Three of the 50 wealthiest communities are — not coincidentally — clustered in Northern Virginia, just a short drive from the political and cultural heartbeat of the national capital, Washington, D.C.

Based on GOBankingRates' 2025 analysis of suburbs with at least 5,000 households in a metropolitan area, McLean, an underrated town boasting river charm, green spaces, and lively community festivals, tops the state's rankings with the highest average household income of $364,591. Wolf Trap, a charming gem with a gorgeous arts and culture park, follows closely with a respectable $316,271.

However, it is in Vienna — home to about 16,000 residents, with a mean annual household income of $273,768 in 2023 — that the appeal of the "Mother of States" takes on a distinctly picturesque yet discreetly affluent character. Originally founded as Ayr Hill in the 18th century and renamed Vienna in the 1850s (perhaps surprisingly, not in tribute to the breathtaking Austrian capital known for its coffee culture, but to a small town in upstate New York), the town still retains its historic roots. Think quaint roads like Church Street, where Victorian-era homes now sit alongside modern boutiques, specialty shops, and cozy cafés.

At the same time, its well-developed community infrastructure supports a high quality of life, with awarded public schools such as James Madison High School and Dorothy Hamm Middle School just a short drive away. A network of neighborhood parks and green spaces provides year-round fun and relaxation. Both the 95-acre Meadowlark Botanical Garden and the picturesque Korean Bell Garden are open January to December, except major public holidays.