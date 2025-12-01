The Real Price Airlines Pay To Serve Those In-Flight Meals

Despite offering passengers a choice of meals, it's always a bit of a mystery what airline food will be served, wrapped in shiny tinfoil for quick and easy reheating. From overcooked pasta to leathery cubes of beef, in-flight meals are notoriously hard to get right. Certainly, opinionated British chef Gordon Ramsay is not a fan of airplane food. Trying to nail down what goes into an in-flight meal and how much it costs can prove surprisingly difficult, since airlines generally don't disclose those costs. The actual cost of a meal depends on each airline's catering budget and the catering companies' operating costs at the departure airport. But as it turns out, the per-meal cost of airline food rivals that of fast food, if not lower.

On the FlyerTalk forum, there was a debate over how little airlines pay for meals. One poster shared a document from a German airline catering company offering economy meals for just €2 (around $2.30) and business-class meals for €7 (about $8). Another poster who had toured the catering facilities was told that first-class in-flight service with two meals costs a total of €18 (less than $20).

Not what you expected? You might be left wondering where exactly airplane food comes from and how it's budgeted. According to a cost index published by Airlines 4 America, U.S. airlines spend only slightly more than 2% of their operating costs on food and beverages. Meanwhile, the in-flight catering market is a $3 billion industry by some estimates, and is expected to grow to over $6 billion by 2030. Before you file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Bureau, consider how caterers can keep costs down and still deliver (somewhat) edible meals in the air.