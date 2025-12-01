Downtown Chicago's Unique Ice Skating Ribbon Is Like A Frozen Lazy River

Chicago's snowy weather is far from the only reason why this destination is a winter wonderland, and the holiday season brings in magical events and other happenings to the Windy City. This includes Christkindlmarket, one of the Midwest's most festive and fun Christmas markets, and Winter Wonderfest, considered among the best winter festivals in America. You also can't forget about Downtown Chicago's Ice Skating Ribbon. Located at the lakefront Maggie Daley Park, this is not your ordinary ice skating experience. The meandering loop is outdoors and about a quarter-mile long, providing skaters with the illusion that they're traversing a frozen lazy river.

In fact, the Ice Skating Ribbon was designed to look like this favorite water park attraction. And as an individual on Google explains, "It slopes up and down slightly so you can pick up a little speed without moving your feet." Then of course, there's the views. As skaters circle the pristine ice, they'll be surrounded by verdant trees and the incredible skyscrapers and structures that make up the Downtown Chicago skyline.

Whether it's day or night, the vistas are arguably equally as impressive. However, keep in mind that several reviewers on Google specifically commend the nighttime scenery — those who visit the Ice Skating Ribbon after the sun goes down at Christmastime will be treated to colorful lights. Put simply, it's an extraordinary vision and an essential outing when visiting Chicago in the winter.