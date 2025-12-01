Downtown Chicago's Unique Ice Skating Ribbon Is Like A Frozen Lazy River
Chicago's snowy weather is far from the only reason why this destination is a winter wonderland, and the holiday season brings in magical events and other happenings to the Windy City. This includes Christkindlmarket, one of the Midwest's most festive and fun Christmas markets, and Winter Wonderfest, considered among the best winter festivals in America. You also can't forget about Downtown Chicago's Ice Skating Ribbon. Located at the lakefront Maggie Daley Park, this is not your ordinary ice skating experience. The meandering loop is outdoors and about a quarter-mile long, providing skaters with the illusion that they're traversing a frozen lazy river.
In fact, the Ice Skating Ribbon was designed to look like this favorite water park attraction. And as an individual on Google explains, "It slopes up and down slightly so you can pick up a little speed without moving your feet." Then of course, there's the views. As skaters circle the pristine ice, they'll be surrounded by verdant trees and the incredible skyscrapers and structures that make up the Downtown Chicago skyline.
Whether it's day or night, the vistas are arguably equally as impressive. However, keep in mind that several reviewers on Google specifically commend the nighttime scenery — those who visit the Ice Skating Ribbon after the sun goes down at Christmastime will be treated to colorful lights. Put simply, it's an extraordinary vision and an essential outing when visiting Chicago in the winter.
What to know before visiting Chicago's Ice Skating Ribbon
When you grow tired of winding through the Ice Skating Ribbon (ice skating is fun, but it sure can be a workout), head to Maggie Daley Park's Rink Cafe for refreshments. Situated next to the Ribbon, the concession stand offers outdoor seating where you can indulge in a Chicago-style hot dog and cozy drinks like hot apple cider and hot chocolate. You can even purchase a S'mores Kit that you can roast yourself at Rink Cafe's fire pits.
Maggie Daley Park opened in 2014 and is located within Grant Park, spanning 20 acres. Many of its other highlights are closed during the winter, including the climbing wall in the center of the Ice Skating Ribbon, but if you have younger children, know that the play garden is open year-round. Featuring innovative themed areas, this could be an exciting (but chilly) activity to include before or after enjoying the Ice Skating Ribbon. What's more, Maggie Daley Park is adjacent to Millennium Park, one of Chicago's top attractions on Tripadvisor.
From Maggie Daley Park, you can use the BP Pedestrian Bridge near the Ice Skating Ribbon to get to Millennium Park (and vice versa). Look closely, and you'll see that the Ice Skating Ribbon's lazy river layout is actually a nod to this bridge and its intricately curved shape. Once you've crossed over to Millennium Park, you can check out the world-famous Bean, and (if you're in town during the holidays) the awe-inspiring City of Chicago Christmas Tree. While ice skating is synonymous with this time of year, take into account that the Ice Skating Ribbon is typically accessible from mid-November until early March.
Plan your visit to Maggie Daley Park's Ice Skating Ribbon
Maggie Daley Park's Ice Skating Ribbon is undoubtedly one of Chicago's best outdoor ice rinks, but if you're looking to include this seasonal family-friendly attraction on your Windy City itinerary, you must plan accordingly. The Ice Skating Ribbon is typically open daily (although weather-related closures can occur). The hours vary, but note that skate sessions are offered in two-hour intervals throughout the day and evening. Walk-up admission is available, but don't hesitate to make reservations online.
Reviewers on Google say it can get extremely busy. For reference, the Ice Skating Ribbon can accommodate more than 700 individuals, and, according to NBC 5 Chicago, the 2024 season saw about 150,000 visitors. In short, making reservations is best and will also save you a few bucks in the long run. That said, skate rentals are available for all ages, including little ones. If you have your own, you can expect to pay less for your reservation or, if you time your visit appropriately, nothing at all.
For example, at the time of this writing, the 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. session from Monday to Friday is free to individuals who do not need to rent skates. Otherwise, you can expect to pay anywhere between $17 and $23 for this activity. If you have bags and other belongings, users on Google say that there are lockers on-site for a small fee. Can't make it to Chicago in the winter? The Ice Skating Ribbon transforms into a rollerblading and scooter venue come spring and summer.