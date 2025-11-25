The 11 Best Winter Festivals In America For Unforgettable Memories
When you gather to enjoy fireworks or a big meal with family over the holidays, you're doing what our ancestors have always done during winter. Fully dependent on the sun for their crops to yield, earlier societies waited anxiously for the winter solstice. They believed that was the date the sun got essentially reborn and would begin its work to bring in the warmer seasons. Communal feasts, gift-giving, parades, the lighting of fires, and other activities were common. Today's winter festivals even involve some of the traditional rituals (or perhaps ones with modern twists), community, and good food that make these celebrations memorable.
From small towns to big cities, festivals around the U.S. warm the heart with pretty holiday decor, fun community building activities, and delicious eats. Some add unique twists like cheese drops, a traditional celebration in Wisconsin that's nowhere as weird as these truly bizarre festivals around the world.
We searched regional blogs, Reddit, and other platforms looking for the most popular winter festivals you can visit on a day trip or long weekend. While we were mainly looking for homey festivals with cozy traditions, we found some delightful celebrations as unique as they're fun, along with a couple that include colorful family-friendly holiday parades.
Winter Karneval, Leavenworth, Washington State
Visit Leavenworth and you may think you're in a pretty village in Europe, instead of a small town in Washington state's Cascade Mountains. The picturesque town gets high marks on Reddit for its cute Bavarian-style buildings and homey atmosphere year round. One visitor praised the town on Reddit: "Leavenworth!!! It's like being in a gingerbread village." In winter the town ramps up its usual cozy vibes with an unforgettable holiday festival complete with fireworks, fire dancing, ice carving, and more.
The festival happens every weekend in January, with each weekend having a major ritual. One of the most exciting is the Fasching Pub Crawl. In a nutshell, "fasching" is a traditional European carnival of reveling involving masks, costumes, and role reversals. Winter Karneval's Fasching Pub Crawl is a communal event that invites visitors to don masks while they hop from pub to pub, enjoying meals and drinks together. Another of the festival's communal events reminiscent of the festivals of our ancestors is the Dia De Los Reyes celebration where Mexican foods, storytelling, and guided walks will leave a lasting impression on families or groups visiting together.
These festivities happen with Leavenworth lit by twinkling buildings and the snowy peaks of the Cascades Mountain Range in the background. Inside these buildings, day trippers will find delightful attractions like a Nutcracker museum, bakeries serving European pastries, and plenty of restaurants. Those staying for an extended weekend may want to indulge in some skiing or snowboarding, or enjoy locally crafted spirits like the creative flavored beers of Icicle Brewing. A wide range of accommodation options around town make planning easy.
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, Saranac Lake, New York
The main attraction at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is an ice palace sculpture that one could gaze at forever if it wasn't so cold in New York's Adirondack Mountains, where the festival is held. The palace, which can be as tall as 60 feet, has icy furniture, passageways, multiple rooms, and other intricate touches that draw crowds from as far as Canada to take in its artistry. In addition to the icy centerpiece, traditions like numerous parades with elaborate floats and winter sporting competitions bring fun to the festival.
Saranac Lake takes a page from ancient societies who often used fire and light to celebrate the return of the sun. With not one, but three firework displays held at different times during the celebrations, the festival illuminates the evenings, keeping them as magical as the day. Visitors often rave about how much fun they have, with one on Tripadvisor giving it the highest recommendation: "I visited here for winter carnival. The carnival was a spectacular way to enjoy the winter weather. We did it all–went snowmobiling, had a bonfire on the ice, visited the ice palace, saw the parade, went to the rotary show, etc. It was so nice to see the town buzzing with activity. It was just a fabulous time!"
After the festival, history buffs may want to stay around to investigate Saranac Lake's interesting history. Skiers too will find much to enjoy. Mt. Pisgah Recreation Center's beginner-friendly slopes are perfect for snowshoeing and ski novices, while powdery Dewey Mountain has cross country trails for more experienced skiers. The Saranac Laboratory Museum offers insight into the town's fascinating history as a healing destination for tuberculosis patients. And the historic Robert Louis Stevenson Cottage Museum is a must for fans of the author.
Christmas Prelude, Keenebunkport Maine
Redditors consistently recommend this small town in Maine for its cozy holiday festival. Keenebunkport has long been lauded by popular media outlets, like HGTV, for its festive holiday atmosphere. Picture a perfect tree in the middle of town, lights shimmering everywhere, and cute shops. Now add a 11-day-long celebration filled with homey traditions, many of which pay homage to Maine's fishing industry, and you'll understand why one visitor on Reddit recommended the festival highly: "Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport...they have a lot of kid/family friendly activities like Santa coming in on a lobster boat and a tree lighting ceremony. It's great!"
Community and history are a big part of the festival. Annual rituals like Santa arriving on a lobster boat, a lobster trap Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and the Upper Ocean Avenue Street Festival which features lobster rolls and chowders (both historically associated with Maine) bring the local community and visitors together over a shared past. There are also quirky parades like the Hat Parade and the Pooch Parade. And of course, fireworks to light up the sky.
Ullr Fest, Breckenridge, Colorado
For 62 years, the ski resort town of Breckenridge, Colorado has honored Ullr, a fabled Norse god, in hopes of attracting more snow every year. Of course, while the phrase "pray for snow" is thrown around a lot during the festival, it's always meant in a tongue-in-cheek way and was founded because many of the original ski instructors at the time were Norwegian. This is an entirely secular community event and more of a celebration of the fun you can have in winter — especially in the Rocky Mountains. There are many things you can do during Ullr Fest, including a colorful parade and partying around a large bonfire on day one of the festival.
On day two, snow sports take centerstage with Rockstar Energy Open, a snowboarding competition timed to happen concurrently with Ullr Fest. Day three continues the winter festivities with ice skating for both kids and adults. While enjoying the festival, visitors can stop at any of the delicious eateries around town. Many are especially family-friendly and serve kid-friendly eats like burgers and nuggets at larger, communal tables.
Its location high in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, make Breckenridge an ideal stop on a road trip to see Colorado's picturesque mountain towns, or multi-day visits for travelers. Skiing and other snow sports are always on the menu since the town is primarily a skiing resort. But there is also a thriving beer scene complete with local breweries, artsy attractions, and a historic main street with gorgeous Victorian buildings waiting to be explored.
Vail Winterfest, Vail, Colorado
It makes sense that the winter festival in one of the United States' premier ski resorts would focus on ice and snow. Vail Winterfest, held January to February each year, is a celebration of ice with sculptures being the main event. The celebration kicks off with live ice sculpturing which visitors can watch. After sculpting, the pieces, which reflect a different annual theme, are displayed in Gore Creek Promenade for all to see. For 2025 the theme was "night owls," so the town also added interactive elements like owl calls in the evenings as they were illuminated with light for all the visitors to experience once the carving was done.
In addition to the magical sculptures, there is usually live music and treats for all to enjoy. Since the festival is themed, visitors can expect to indulge in activities reflecting the theme of the year when they visit. For example, in 2025 there was an owl pinecone workshop for visitors interested in crafting. Vail can make a good day trip for locals who want to visit for a day of festivities. For others, the remote mountain town is best enjoyed over a few days.
Given that Colorado has the best skiing in the U.S., visitors shouldn't be surprised to find themselves spoiled for choice when it comes to skiing and snowboarding opportunities. With 278 trails of powder and 32 lifts, Vail can offer fun in the snow for days on end. Or, if you need a break from the slopes, head to the cobblestone streets of Vail Village for leisurely walks, upscale shopping, and a whole range of restaurants.
Winter Solstice Paper Lantern Festival, Cape Elizabeth, Maine
Hailing back to the practices of some ancient cultures, this cute festival in Cape Elizabeth, a town in Maine, uses light as the main event. The Winter Solstice Paper Lantern Festival aims to light up the dark winter sky by inviting attendees to bring homemade lanterns (or they can make one at the festival) for installation on the lawn of the Thomas Memorial Library in town. Other activities and live music are also part of the celebration.
The homey festival includes a parade to the town's library, where the winter village illuminated by homemade lanterns will be installed. Live music adds cheer and all are invited to gather for hot chocolate after. The festival is definitely a small town affair, but it can make a cute day trip from Portland since the town is only a 20 minute drive away. During the day, visitors can explore one of Cape Elizabeth's small smattering of lighthouses as well. These sky high buildings are some of the town's most popular attractions, with Portland Head Light being the oldest and arguably most historic.
Frankenmuth Christmas Experience, Frankenmuth Michigan
With picturesque European-style buildings, festive holiday fairs reminiscent of European Christmas markets, and a unique Oktoberfest full of German charm, Frankenmuth rightfully earns its moniker as "Michigan's Little Bavaria." Some visitors go a step further to call it "Christmas Town" due to its Christmas Market and fun festivities during the Frankenmuth Christmas Experience. Rituals include daily gatherings at a musical Christmas tree, letters to Santa for the kids, and rides on horse drawn carriages.
The official kick-off for the festivities happens in late November with a traditional retelling of the Christmas story followed by a lighting of the Christmas tree. On kickoff day, everyone gets free hot chocolate and cookies, and the public is invited for ice skating. At the aforementioned Frankenmuth Christmas Market, visitors can get crafts and gifts before or after enjoying the festivities. Visitors who want to spend a few days will find accommodations ranging from family-owned lodges to chain hotels.
Wassail Weekend, Woodstock, Vermont
Wassail Weekend is an unforgettable winter festival that was highly recommended across review sites for the picturesque small town location and magnificent parade that happens on the Saturday of the weekend celebration. Woodstock, consistently named America's most beautiful town, gets decked out in holiday finery with twinkling lights, wreaths, and greenery in preparation for the holiday event. There's a calendar jammed with dozens of events over the weekend that the festival is held, but it's the superb parade that visitors look forward to most.
The Wassail Parade features marchers dressed predominantly in Victorian costumes, and elegant horses and carriages draped in finery march through the streets of Woodstock. The parade is so popular that it's been the subject of paintings and Christmas card art. One Tripadvisor visitor loved the parade so much, they left this review: "Each December we attend the horse parade during the Christmas season. We love the gorgeous Belgian horses ,the small miniature ponies, the choral groups and the emphasis on the season as it might have been one hundred years ago...We have not missed a parade since 1995."
The rest of the weekend-long festival is a flurry of events including skating with Santa, a community gathering for a Christmas tree lighting, and numerous holiday fairs. Visitors can arrange horse-drawn carriage rides over the whole weekend or partake in gatherings over treats like cookies and cupcakes and a traditional Wassail punch.
Winter Wonderfest, Chicago, Illinois
If you're in Chicago or planning to visit between early December and early January, family-friendly Winter Wonderfest is your chance to make family memories without freezing in Chicago's frigid temperatures. The paid event brings festive lights, a 42-foot Christmas tree, and ice skating to Navy Pier, the festival's indoor venue. But the most exciting thing for families is the galore of rides waiting to be enjoyed.
Cliffhanger and Zero Gravity will appeal to the older adrenaline junkies in the family, while a kiddie train and eight other gentle rides are suitable for younger kids. Winter Wonderfest also has an ice skating rink where the whole family can make memories while gliding around together. Since Navy Pier is decked out with holiday cheer, the opportunities for family photos are everywhere.
Families taking a day trip to Chicago for the festival may want to add some of Chicago's many other kid-friendly holiday activities to their itinerary. Zoolights at the Lincoln Park Zoo illuminates the area with millions of lights, setting a magical background for ice carving and a North Pole Village complete with Santa. With some planning, you can also attend a showing of the film "White Christmas" and other Christmas movie classics at the Music Box Theatre. If you're interested in going to a double feature, you can also participate in a carol sing-along before the show. And for the adults in the family, there's Christkindlmarket, a European-style market with roasted nuts and pretzels, as well as all sorts of other goodies that will make good gifts come Christmas Day. If you want to leave the big city lights temporarily, visit one of Chicago's cute villages, right next door the city for some small town charm.
Sartori Cheese Drop, Plymouth Wisconsin
Our ancestors considered the Winter Solstice to be a time of new beginnings. Today, we consider the time of fresh start to be New Year's Day, with December 31 being a celebratory time of fireworks, champagne, and cheer. Plymouth, Wisconsin subverts those traditional festivities with a nationally-famous cheese drop that, although not billed as a festival, comes with all the tradition and festivities you would expect from one.
The biggest tradition is the most memorable. Instead of a glittery ball like the one in New York City's New Year's celebration, the Sartori Cheese Drop's main attraction is the dropping of a triangular wedge of BellaVitano Gold Cheese. Thousands of visitors gather to watch as the cheese gets lowered. But before that, there are lots of festivities to enjoy. Traditionally, there's a big bonfire where attendees can gather while enjoying hot cocoa or a drink from the bar. Cheese tasting tables and live music are also traditional parts of the festival.
Methodology
To find the best winter festivals around America, we searched travel forums, Reddit, Tripadvisor and a few travel blogs to find some of the most popular and well-reviewed festivals in both small picturesque towns as well as big cities. But we didn't stop at just the major festivals with a lot of name recognition. While preparing this list, we also gathered some of the best-loved celebrations were smaller and more unique to their area, such as festivals centered around eccentric elements like ugly fishes and Nordic gods. These were included, making our final list a truly entertaining one for travelers of every interest looking for the perfect day trip or weekend escape in winter.