The 11 Best Winter Festivals In America For Unforgettable Memories

When you gather to enjoy fireworks or a big meal with family over the holidays, you're doing what our ancestors have always done during winter. Fully dependent on the sun for their crops to yield, earlier societies waited anxiously for the winter solstice. They believed that was the date the sun got essentially reborn and would begin its work to bring in the warmer seasons. Communal feasts, gift-giving, parades, the lighting of fires, and other activities were common. Today's winter festivals even involve some of the traditional rituals (or perhaps ones with modern twists), community, and good food that make these celebrations memorable.

From small towns to big cities, festivals around the U.S. warm the heart with pretty holiday decor, fun community building activities, and delicious eats. Some add unique twists like cheese drops, a traditional celebration in Wisconsin that's nowhere as weird as these truly bizarre festivals around the world.

We searched regional blogs, Reddit, and other platforms looking for the most popular winter festivals you can visit on a day trip or long weekend. While we were mainly looking for homey festivals with cozy traditions, we found some delightful celebrations as unique as they're fun, along with a couple that include colorful family-friendly holiday parades.