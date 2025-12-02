One Of America's Oldest Lighthouses Is A Picturesque Gem In Maine With Island Camping
Lighthouses carry a rich history and offer a place where visitors can step back in time. These imposing landmarks have guided mariners for centuries, while also showcasing the stark beauty of nature. Maine is one of the best states in the U.S. for discovering these beacons of light, whether it be Maine's favorite lighthouse at Pemaquid Point or Quoddy Head Lighthouse, the easternmost lighthouse in the state. According to Visit Maine, there are over 60 lighthouses to choose from. One of the best is the Seguin Island Light Station, the second-oldest lighthouse in Maine. Commissioned by George Washington in 1795, it's listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Originally built of wood, the lighthouse was replaced in 1857 with the tower you'll see today.
You'll find the lighthouse on Seguin Island, at the mouth of the Kennebec River near Popham Beach. It's considered one of the foggiest places on Maine's coast, and home to a fog signal building that's also worth checking out. Spend the day on the island taking a tour of the light station, visiting the museum and gift shop, or exploring one of five nearby hiking trails. Visitor's should keep in mind that the Seguin Lighthouse is only open seasonally, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
What to expect on your visit to the Seguin Island Lighthouse
Start your adventure by heading to the star of the show, the Seguin Island Lighthouse itself. You can take a tour of the tower and even climb to the top with the help of the caretakers, who also impart knowledge as you explore the area. Visitors will also love discovering the island's hiking trails, many of which are near the lighthouse. The North Trail takes you from the lighthouse to the northernmost tip of Seguin Island. Make sure to stay on the trails to avoid disturbing nesting birds. If you'd rather just enjoy the vibes and the views, you can opt for a picnic lunch instead, but make sure to bring your own food and water, as you won't find any on the island.
Visitors can also immerse themselves in lighthouse culture by spending the night on the island. You'll need to be a member of the Friends of Seguin Island Light Station and shuck out $350 a night to reserve the two-bedroom guest quarters. For those who are looking for a more budget-friendly option, camping on the grounds is also allowed. Membership starts from $50 at the time of writing and includes the ability to make overnight reservations and use of moorings to get to the island. Camping is located in the picnic area near Cove Trail, and includes use of a composting toilet. Campers will need to pay a fee of $10 a night per guest for up to eight guests and four tents. Keep in mind that open fires are forbidden on the island, but what you lack in beachside bonfires, you'll make up for in witnessing the Milky Way and millions of twinkling stars above your head on a clear night.
Things to know before visiting the Seguin Island Lighthouse
Getting to Seguin Island is a little trickier than you might expect. The island is only accessible by boat, and the water between Popham and Seguin Island isn't always calm. Along the way, you'll have the chance to see wildlife like seals and birds. Typically, the boat to the island takes about 30 to 45 minutes. The RippleSmith Sailing charter ferry takes travelers from Sebasco Harbor Resort in Phippsburg to the Seguin. As there is no dock on the island, you'll need to get on a dinghy to reach the beach. At the beach, prepare to get your feet wet to get to shore. From there, there's still a bit of a steep trek over rocks, which can be slippery, especially after getting your feet wet from the shore. The trail then climbs stairs to the base of the lighthouse.
A Tripadvisor review mentions that people over 55 and those who aren't physically fit might want to avoid the trek out to the lighthouse. RippleSmith Sailing also notes that passengers should be able to climb and transfer boats. As the journey to the island may not be a fit for everyone, another Facebook review says that you can still get views of the lighthouse from Popham Beach, a scenic Maine beach perfect for surfing. As it's a bit of a challenge to get to the island, make sure to check the weather and sea conditions before heading out. Afterward, continue your Maine adventures by visiting other Maine islands that are perfect for a quintessential summer getaway.