One Of America's Oldest Lighthouses Is A Picturesque Gem In Maine With Island Camping

Start your adventure by heading to the star of the show, the Seguin Island Lighthouse itself. You can take a tour of the tower and even climb to the top with the help of the caretakers, who also impart knowledge as you explore the area. Visitors will also love discovering the island's hiking trails, many of which are near the lighthouse. The North Trail takes you from the lighthouse to the northernmost tip of Seguin Island. Make sure to stay on the trails to avoid disturbing nesting birds. If you'd rather just enjoy the vibes and the views, you can opt for a picnic lunch instead, but make sure to bring your own food and water, as you won't find any on the island.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in lighthouse culture by spending the night on the island. You'll need to be a member of the Friends of Seguin Island Light Station and shuck out $350 a night to reserve the two-bedroom guest quarters. For those who are looking for a more budget-friendly option, camping on the grounds is also allowed. Membership starts from $50 at the time of writing and includes the ability to make overnight reservations and use of moorings to get to the island. Camping is located in the picnic area near Cove Trail, and includes use of a composting toilet. Campers will need to pay a fee of $10 a night per guest for up to eight guests and four tents. Keep in mind that open fires are forbidden on the island, but what you lack in beachside bonfires, you'll make up for in witnessing the Milky Way and millions of twinkling stars above your head on a clear night.