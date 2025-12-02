Sandwiched Between Houston And Austin Is Texas' City With German Culture, A Fairytale Castle, And Lively Downtown

Halfway between Austin and Houston, there's a surprising little town called Bellville steeped with German culture and medieval vibes. Travelers can visit a castle, forge knives, or eat sausages to their heart's content as they explore the many exciting wonders this hidden gem has to offer. Not to be confused with Belleville, the Wisconsin town claiming to be the UFO capital of the world, Bellville, Texas, is located in Austin County, about 70 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The city has a population of about 4,300, as of this writing, and sits on the Texas-German belt, meaning that its German roots run deep. It was originally settled in 1812 by two German brothers, Thomas and James Bell, who established it as the new county seat.

Bellville was originally a farming town and grew with the introduction of railroad access in 1880. As the town boomed and more buildings were built, it quickly became a lively center for agriculture and commerce. You can see the German influence in the architecture of some of the town's original buildings still standing today, like the Austin County Jail. Located at 36 South Bell Street, the Austin County Jail Museum houses crime-related artifacts and relics telling stories of outlaws who have gained notoriety throughout the town's history. Call ahead if you want a tour during the week, since they are only open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment.

Walking through the old holding cells, it's hard to imagine how it must have felt to be a prisoner when the jail was built. Hanging executions were done near the jail at the time; naturally, the building is rumored to be haunted. Back then, there was also a murder that took place in front of the True Blue Saloon, right in the town square, adding to the lore.