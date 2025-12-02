Sandwiched Between Houston And Austin Is Texas' City With German Culture, A Fairytale Castle, And Lively Downtown
Halfway between Austin and Houston, there's a surprising little town called Bellville steeped with German culture and medieval vibes. Travelers can visit a castle, forge knives, or eat sausages to their heart's content as they explore the many exciting wonders this hidden gem has to offer. Not to be confused with Belleville, the Wisconsin town claiming to be the UFO capital of the world, Bellville, Texas, is located in Austin County, about 70 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The city has a population of about 4,300, as of this writing, and sits on the Texas-German belt, meaning that its German roots run deep. It was originally settled in 1812 by two German brothers, Thomas and James Bell, who established it as the new county seat.
Bellville was originally a farming town and grew with the introduction of railroad access in 1880. As the town boomed and more buildings were built, it quickly became a lively center for agriculture and commerce. You can see the German influence in the architecture of some of the town's original buildings still standing today, like the Austin County Jail. Located at 36 South Bell Street, the Austin County Jail Museum houses crime-related artifacts and relics telling stories of outlaws who have gained notoriety throughout the town's history. Call ahead if you want a tour during the week, since they are only open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment.
Walking through the old holding cells, it's hard to imagine how it must have felt to be a prisoner when the jail was built. Hanging executions were done near the jail at the time; naturally, the building is rumored to be haunted. Back then, there was also a murder that took place in front of the True Blue Saloon, right in the town square, adding to the lore.
Bellville lets you visit a medieval castle and forge your own knife
Not many places can promise a day trip to the fairytale medieval castle in the heart of Texas, but Bellville can. Local resident Mike Newman actualized his vision of living like a king in 1998 by embarking on bulding a spectacular home in the woods closely resembling a traditional medieval castle. Since then, tourists have traveled far and wide to see this magnificent fortress in the middle of the Texas countryside.
Visitors can view the chapel, grand hall dining room, and even a little dungeon filled with medieval torture devices, like a bed of nails. The castle is equipped with a moat and drawbridge, and there is an old authentic trebuchet on the grounds that launches rocks into the moat. It's refreshing to know that you don't have to travel all the way to Europe to experience the magic of fairytale castles. You can find Newman's Castle at 1041 Old Highway 36.
While you're on a medieval kick, stop by Phenix Knives see an amazing selection of blades and even hammer your own weapon. The shop, located at 317 East Main Street, is owned by 'Cowboy', a local bladesmith with a passion for forging weapons in fire. Visitors can book private blacksmithing classes with Cowboy or go behind the scenes on the Blacksmith Demo Tour. There is even a chance to help forge your own horseshoe knife at the shop to proudly take home as a memorable souvenir. The eclectic decor in the shop is also a sight to see. Animal skins, iron decorations, and deer antlers hang on the walls, adding a warm rustic cabin vibe amidst all the weaponry. Each year, the store hosts Texas Select, where respected knifemakers gather for chopping and knife-judging competitions.
A town with a lively heritage and downtown
The quaint shops around Bellville really showcase the close-knit spirit of this city. Mike Newman, of Newman's Castle, also owns Newman's Bakery downtown. Stop by this beloved local bakery, located at 504 East Main Street, for some fresh donuts, cinnamon rolls, or a cup of fresh-brewed coffee to recharge before hitting the road again on your travels. Another good spot to grab a coffee is The Gathery, just a few blocks away at 103 East Main Street. The Gathery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and features an extensive wine and dessert bar to appease the most sophisticated palates.
The Bellville Meat Market, located at 36 South Front Street, is a landmark store in this barbecue-friendly town. Residents can buy freshly ground beef straight from the butcher, as well as other barbecue staples like brisket, pecan smoked chicken, and over 28 different flavors of sausage (via Texas Monthly). This beefy establishment was founded by a German couple, Daniel and Diann Poffenberger, who wanted to bring a little bit of Germany to this Texas town. The store is now operated by their sons, Jerrod and Marcus, who preserve the tradition through their parents' original recipes. Hungry patrons can also dine in and sample mouth-watering sausage flavors, like cheddar jalapeño and sweet chipotle, by ordering their famous Sausage Boat right on site.
Out-of-town travelers can stay at the cozy Country Dome Suites, located at 211 Lynn Road, to experience a night of luxury and comfort. The dome-shaped cabins add a charming touch to any stay, and every suite is equipped with a hot drinks bar. There is a farmers market the first Saturday of every month (excluding June, July, August, and January), where you can experience fresh fruits, crafts, and family fun at the courthouse square downtown.