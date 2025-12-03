Tennessee's Largest Natural Lake Is A Wildlife Wonderland With A Fishing Lodge And Stunning Scenery

At the most basic level of pop culture, Tennessee is best known for its culturally rich cities like Nashville and Memphis, which also happen to be top travel destinations in the South. Yet Tennessee is also a prime stop for amazing outdoor recreation and natural beauty. Even in the state's largest cities, you can find lovely oases of nature, like Nashville's forested and trail-rich Warner Parks. And, of course, when you get to the state's natural wonders, you'll find truly breathtaking outdoor adventures, like the scenic Alum Cave Bluffs trail in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the other side of Tennessee, the wonderous Reelfoot Lake is an equally impressive, though lesser-known, outdoor treasure. Though it doesn't offer the magnificent panoramic views of the Great Smokies, Reelfoot Lake has a striking appearance — and even more remarkable history. It's also home to the gorgeous fishing lodge Blue Bank Resort.

Reelfoot Lake is located about two hours north of Memphis, near the triple border between Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri. Named the largest natural lake in Tennessee, Reelfoot Lake would make a fine spot for a day-trip or weekend getaway. And yet, the lake's complex geological and hydrological history happened to create one of the most extraordinary freshwater settings you'll likely ever see, one where gorgeous groves of cypress trees literally "swim" in the middle of the water. Reelfoot Lake's shores are home to a superb state park and a federal wildlife refuge. The lake is also one of Tennessee's best spots for fishing, along with tons of other unforgettable outdoor activities.