Tennessee's Largest Natural Lake Is A Wildlife Wonderland With A Fishing Lodge And Stunning Scenery
At the most basic level of pop culture, Tennessee is best known for its culturally rich cities like Nashville and Memphis, which also happen to be top travel destinations in the South. Yet Tennessee is also a prime stop for amazing outdoor recreation and natural beauty. Even in the state's largest cities, you can find lovely oases of nature, like Nashville's forested and trail-rich Warner Parks. And, of course, when you get to the state's natural wonders, you'll find truly breathtaking outdoor adventures, like the scenic Alum Cave Bluffs trail in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the other side of Tennessee, the wonderous Reelfoot Lake is an equally impressive, though lesser-known, outdoor treasure. Though it doesn't offer the magnificent panoramic views of the Great Smokies, Reelfoot Lake has a striking appearance — and even more remarkable history. It's also home to the gorgeous fishing lodge Blue Bank Resort.
Reelfoot Lake is located about two hours north of Memphis, near the triple border between Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri. Named the largest natural lake in Tennessee, Reelfoot Lake would make a fine spot for a day-trip or weekend getaway. And yet, the lake's complex geological and hydrological history happened to create one of the most extraordinary freshwater settings you'll likely ever see, one where gorgeous groves of cypress trees literally "swim" in the middle of the water. Reelfoot Lake's shores are home to a superb state park and a federal wildlife refuge. The lake is also one of Tennessee's best spots for fishing, along with tons of other unforgettable outdoor activities.
Reelfoot Lake is Tennessee's hidden wildlife paradise
Reelfoot Lake covers a surface area of around 10,000 acres, making it the largest natural lake in the state. Its waters' calm appearance masks one of the most dramatic origin stories of any lake in the United States. While most natural lakes form from glacial movement or river erosion, Reelfoot Lake owes its existence to one of the most violent natural disasters in Tennessee's history. In the winters of 1811 and 1812, a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the border region between Tennessee and Missouri. Known as the New Madrid earthquakes, this event is still one of the most powerful American earthquakes ever recorded east of the Rocky Mountains. So powerful were the tremors that the Mississippi River actually flowed backward for a time, flooding the surrounding forests and creating Reelfoot Lake.
This unique beginning is still evident in Reelfoot Lake today. Because the lake is actually a flooded forest, you can still find plenty of alluring cypress trees growing directly out of the water, as if they were floating on the lake's surface. The shores around the lake are likewise rich in marshes and rare bottomland hardwood forests, all converging in a unique ecosystem. In addition to its gorgeous cypress trees and aquatic plants, the lake is also home to an extensive community of over 200 birds, including bald eagles during January and February. The network of public lands around the lake includes both Reelfoot Lake State Park and the Reelfoot National Wildlife Refuge, providing refuge for migratory birds (and other wildlife, like deer, squirrels, and turtles) and exceptional opportunities for birdwatching. The state park even has plenty of accessible infrastructure, including all-terrain wheelchairs available for free.
Enjoy some of Tennessee's best fishing and stay at Blue Bank Resort
While birdwatching is perhaps Reelfoot Lake's best activity on dry land, below the surface, the lake's healthy population of fish makes it a great place for fishing, too. Anglers can take advantage of the beautiful Blue Bank Resort, which offers lodges located right on Reelfoot Lake's shores. As a premier lakeside fishing lodge, Blue Bank Resort offers several multi-night fishing packages, which may include lodging, boat access, bait, and even breakfast.
If you're not staying at the resort, Reelfoot Lake State Park has several piers, boardwalks, and designated fishing areas, not to mention five public boat launches for small fishing and pontoon boats. No matter where you're fishing from, you'll have a great chance of catching popular game fish like bluegill, bass, crappie, perch, and catfish. Do note that, due to the lake's fragile ecosystem, fishing in Reelfoot Lake requires a special permit, which can be purchased as part of a package on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's site (at time of writing).
Out of the water, Reelfoot Lake State Park has plenty of scenic hiking trails where you can explore the area's one-of-a-kind ecosystem on foot. The park's more modern infrastructure includes several picnic pavilions for rent and a gorgeous auditorium venue that's perfect for banquets and other gatherings. Throughout the year, park officials offer guided boating tours in canoes or pontoon boats for seasonal birdwatching, photography, and nature education. For overnight stays, Blue Bank Resort is obviously the most luxurious lodging option. With lakeside rooms, condos, and elevated dining, The resort is widely considered Tennessee's best fishing lodge for a reason. Reelfoot Lake State Park also has 86 RV/tent campsites and seven premium cabins. If you still crave civilization, nearby communities like the mystical town of Tiptonville offer historic Mississippi River charm.