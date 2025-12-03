Tucked Just Outside Phoenix Is An Underrated Spot With Scenic Canyons, Native American Art, And Historic Ruins
In the heart of the Hopi Reservation, the community of Keams Canyon is an ideal under-the-radar location for lovers of scenic mesa settings and dramatic canyons within reach. But there is more to its charm than natural red sand gorges: the site is also home to the Awatovi ruins, a historic landmark of great significance for the Hopi Nation, and spots where you can admire Native American art within beautiful surroundings, such as the McGee's Indian Art Gallery.
Good news: if you are planning to visit Keams Canyon from either Las Vegas or Phoenix, you're in luck, as this underrated spot is roughly the same distance from either. Having your own wheels is highly recommended, as you have to cross miles and miles of desert. While Phoenix is closer to Keams Canyon, just under 270 miles away, Las Vegas is about 370 miles from the village.
If you don't want to brave the four to six hours' drive that awaits you in either case, you can break your trip in the middle and check out the 'world's most mindful' escape in breathtaking Sedona, just outside Phoenix, or add an adventure on rails while checking out the Grand Canyon on this wildly affordable train trip if you're coming from Sin City. Two birds with one stone — and plenty of adventure still waiting for you once you make it to your final destination: the magical Keams Canyon.
Historic ruins and Native Art await in Keams Canyon
Centuries of preserved Native history ensconced in a scenic desert setting are the main lure for visitors who come to Keams Canyon. The Awatovi Ruins (also spelled Awat'ovi) are an important historical landmark, not just for Arizona and its Native Nations, but in the frame of the wider Spanish colonial history. In fact, Awatovi was the very first of the Hopi villages to be conquered by the European colonizers on the Coronado expedition north of the Mexican border of 1540. Preserved by the Hopi Reservation, this ancient pueblo site is not open to the public for conservation reasons. The best way to discover the surroundings and learn their fascinating history is by arranging a tour with a Hopi guide local to the area. To do that, all you need to do is get in touch with the Hopi Cultural Center to secure a guide beforehand.
Keams Canyon was once the site of an important trading post, built in 1894. A splendid example that you can still visit today lies only 40 miles east, in Ganado: the Hubbell Trading Post. This mesmerizing National Historic Site has a museum and former lodgings you can visit for free, where you can learn about trading posts in Navajo culture, and even try your hand at weaving traditional textile patterns. While little remains of the original post in Keams Canyon, the McGee's Indian Art Gallery, which today occupies the former trading building, displays artworks by Hopi creators, including handicrafts, textiles, and pottery. According to their Facebook page, the gallery is open to visitors from Monday to Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM.
Visit Keams Canyon's most stunning canyons and gorges
The valley of Keams Canyon is home to about a dozen small, lesser-visited canyons, including Owl Box, Bluebird, Echo, and Wind Whistle. The largest one is the Keams Canyon Wash, connecting the Balakai Mesa to the Polacca Wash. While these canyons bring to life the gorgeous backdrop of this small community, if you want to savor a picture-perfect ravine exploration, you can easily head to Antelope Canyon, about 150 miles north of Keams Canyon. As one of the most popular (and one of the most photographed) Arizona destinations, you can expect Antelope Canyon to be crowded regardless of when you go. This majestic ravine attracts an estimated over one million people every year, so if you are not a fan of crowds, it is best to swap with an equally striking (but quieter) sandstone marvel, like the Waterholes Canyon near Page, Arizona.
Still, if you want to sit back, relax, and just admire the smaller conglomerate of natural gorges and channels that make the area surrounding Keams Canyon unique, you can do that from Keams Canyon Community Park, conveniently located next to a small, local cafe. Or you can hop to the Hopi Cultural Center, where you can relax and have a bite, book a tour of the area, and even stay the night for an affordable price. This all-in-one spot is just 20 miles away from Keams Canyon, and is ideal if you are looking for accommodation in the area.