Tucked Just Outside Phoenix Is An Underrated Spot With Scenic Canyons, Native American Art, And Historic Ruins

In the heart of the Hopi Reservation, the community of Keams Canyon is an ideal under-the-radar location for lovers of scenic mesa settings and dramatic canyons within reach. But there is more to its charm than natural red sand gorges: the site is also home to the Awatovi ruins, a historic landmark of great significance for the Hopi Nation, and spots where you can admire Native American art within beautiful surroundings, such as the McGee's Indian Art Gallery.

Good news: if you are planning to visit Keams Canyon from either Las Vegas or Phoenix, you're in luck, as this underrated spot is roughly the same distance from either. Having your own wheels is highly recommended, as you have to cross miles and miles of desert. While Phoenix is closer to Keams Canyon, just under 270 miles away, Las Vegas is about 370 miles from the village.

If you don't want to brave the four to six hours' drive that awaits you in either case, you can break your trip in the middle and check out the 'world's most mindful' escape in breathtaking Sedona, just outside Phoenix, or add an adventure on rails while checking out the Grand Canyon on this wildly affordable train trip if you're coming from Sin City. Two birds with one stone — and plenty of adventure still waiting for you once you make it to your final destination: the magical Keams Canyon.