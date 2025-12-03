One Of Baltimore's Most Desirable Suburbs Is A Walkable Maryland River Town With Boutiques And Artisanal Bites

Imagine a suburban city with a powerful history in politics and industry, a thriving art scene, a packed events calendar, and a great infrastructure for families. Combine all that with the amenities of some of the largest cities in the Northeast located just a short drive away and you'd be talking about Ellicott City, Maryland.

Sure, it's nice that you only have to drive half an hour to Baltimore and its diverse cultural attractions ranging from the eclectic marketplace and fun gift shop Bazaar to Baltimore's bold museum of outsider art, the American Visionary Art Museum. And lots of large bands come through Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, just 10 minutes away.

Ellicott City has a thriving art scene too, as well as plenty to do. The city is also steeped in history, including the fact that the original terminus of the famed B&O, or Baltimore and Ohio, railroad is still up in Ellicott City. The building, built in 1830, is the oldest American passenger station still standing. All that plus a community voted as the top community in Maryland (and 10th overall) to live in by Money magazine and there's a lot to celebrate about this quaint river town just outside Baltimore.