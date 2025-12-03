One Of Baltimore's Most Desirable Suburbs Is A Walkable Maryland River Town With Boutiques And Artisanal Bites
Imagine a suburban city with a powerful history in politics and industry, a thriving art scene, a packed events calendar, and a great infrastructure for families. Combine all that with the amenities of some of the largest cities in the Northeast located just a short drive away and you'd be talking about Ellicott City, Maryland.
Sure, it's nice that you only have to drive half an hour to Baltimore and its diverse cultural attractions ranging from the eclectic marketplace and fun gift shop Bazaar to Baltimore's bold museum of outsider art, the American Visionary Art Museum. And lots of large bands come through Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, just 10 minutes away.
Ellicott City has a thriving art scene too, as well as plenty to do. The city is also steeped in history, including the fact that the original terminus of the famed B&O, or Baltimore and Ohio, railroad is still up in Ellicott City. The building, built in 1830, is the oldest American passenger station still standing. All that plus a community voted as the top community in Maryland (and 10th overall) to live in by Money magazine and there's a lot to celebrate about this quaint river town just outside Baltimore.
Ellicott City is a walkable and hip suburb
There's a lot you can do just walking around old town Ellicott City. If you like the macabre, Ellicott City is known by some as the most haunted city in the East Coast and you can check out one of the Ellicott City History Tours and Savage Mill ghost walks, especially the Haunted Main Street tour, all of which are operated out of the Maryland History Trail office. There are also several art galleries on the corner of Main and Old Columbia Pike. Or you can walk down the street popping into the many boutiques selling everything from books to art to hand-knotted oriental rugs. After all that, you might want to grab dinner at the Manor Hill Tavern, a restaurant with sustainable meats and farm-to-table produce and 4 stars on Yelp set in a building from the 1800s and adorned with artwork from local artists and a grand mural to emphasize this artsy district. And then there's the legendary street performer and shop owner Barry the Bubble Man.
There's also plenty to do outside of old Ellicott City. If you've been inspired by the art in historic Ellicott City, check out one of the popular paint and sip sessions at Pinot's Palette at Turf Valley Town Square, maybe after playing a round of golf at Turf Valley Resort. Though Ellicott City could also be a little addition to a trip from Baltimore to Maryland's "hip and historic" Frederick, only another 40 minutes from Ellicott City.
Ellicott City has a storied past and a thriving present
The B&O Railroad was the beginning of commercial American railroading, to the point that it got featured in Monopoly.The first bit of track went from Baltimore to Ellicott City to show steam trains were possible in America. The Ellicott City station, built in 1830, is still open to guests and worth a visit. But Ellicott City's history goes further back. In 1772, the proximity to the Patapsco River helped to establish Ellicott City as an industrial city. The town is full of enough old historic homes and sites to enthrall any history buff, and much of it is walkable within Old Town Ellicott City.
While Ellicott City is perfect for a day trip, it would be also a great place to set down roots. There are a lot of factors that landed it towards the top of the list of the best places to live on "Money Magazine." Its schools, its economic opportunities, and its unique personality made it the top place in Maryland. So yes, Ellicott City would be a wonderful place to visit if you're on a trip to Baltimore. But this quaint, walkable, historic city is apparently also a wonderful place to call home.