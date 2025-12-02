The Top 5 Travel Tuesday Deals Of 2025, According To Research
The days following Thanksgiving are a retail bonanza for shoppers to cash in on deals: Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the much newer Travel Tuesday. The e-commerce platform Hopper is generally credited with creating Travel Tuesday, having established the term in 2017 while branding a retail holiday dedicated specifically to travel-centric bargains.
It's only fitting that the industry chose Tuesday as the retail holiday's namesake, given that it's historically considered the best day to book flights for cheaper travel. Travel Tuesday deals offer savings not only on flights, but also on hotels, cars, tours, gear, and retreats. Consider it the universal Yuletide of travel deals, but the sheer volume of deals flooding the market on Travel Tuesday can be overwhelming to sort through. In 2022, Hopper saw 20 deals per second on Travel Tuesday (according to Boston.com), and featured a wide range of participating companies offering a variety of deals, some of which offered over 50% off their regular prices.
A large chunk of Travel Tuesday deals end up being last-minute bookings for a December trip, though you can find deals that look ahead to the coming year, as well. So, with so much on offer, we picked out five of the best Travel Tuesday deals for you, capturing a mix of different products and experiences. These range from big-ticket items to little wins based on our own research while looking at booking platforms, consumer news, and reputable travel brands. You can read more about how we compiled this list at the end of the article. Let's get to the deals.
Fly to Europe during its most affordable season
Plenty of airlines are offering deals this Travel Tuesday, but some of the most impressive are the transatlantic bargains being rolled out by British Airways. International flights can sometimes run up to over $1,000 even for a seat in economy, but with the British Airways Travel Tuesday sale, you could fly to some destinations for under $400, round-trip.
The best deal offered by British Airways for the sale is a round-trip flight from Boston to Madrid, one of Europe's most walkable and soulful cities. The deal applies to flights booked both ways for January through the end of March, and even though it might not be a tropical getaway, Madrid is amenable in the winter, with average winter temperatures hovering in the 40 degrees Fahrenheit range. Plus, with winter being the off-season in Madrid, you're far less likely to deal with overwhelming crowds (and the prices that often accompany them).
To get the discounted British Airways fares, you have to book by December 3. The airline is also offering vacation package deals with its discounted airfares, based on a tiered spending system. Travelers who spend $1,000 on a combination of a flight and hotel (or flight and car rental) bookings, for example, will get $30 off. Aside from the Boston-Madrid offer, travelers can also snag deals on flights from New York City to Paris, Los Angeles to Rome, and San Francisco to Barcelona, all of which are under $450 round-trip.
Big savings on a romantic Caribbean getaway
With big family gatherings and kids at the forefront of the winter holiday season, you might be dreaming about a quieter, more intimate escape come summertime. Sandals Resorts, a hospitality brand that owns some of the best adults-only resorts in the Caribbean, is offering a solid bargain of up to 65% off stays. Deals are available for 17 of its resort locations, from Montego Bay to Grenada. However, most require a minimum stay of four nights to get any funds credited, with four exceptions: Sandals Royal Bahamian (in the Bahamas), and Sandals Royal Plantation, Ochi, and Negril (in Jamaica) only require a three-night minimum.
The amount discounted gets higher the longer you stay. For example, at Sandals Grenada, you get a $505 instant credit for a five-night stay, but if you extend that to a seven-night stay, you get $1,000. If you stay at least five nights at any of the resorts, you get an additional $200 spa credit, which could equate to a post-swim couples massage or a sunburn treatment after a day of lounging on the sand. Other benefits of a week-long stay include a $300 air credit for dates starting from March 1, 2026.
Now, for the caveats: You have to book the stay by December 2, and your travel dates have to fall anywhere between now and December 25, 2027 (with the exception of the days between Christmas and New Year's). The promotion is designed for double-occupancy rooms. Booking some eligible rooms (specified for each resort on the promotion page) also gets you a free extra night. Best of all, the 65% discounted rates come in addition to the instant credit, spa credit, and air credit, along with the free night bonus and a $250 web booking bonus.
Save on a family-friendly domestic theme park trip
If you're on the hunt for a unique trip to take the whole family on, consider heading to LEGOLAND, the imaginative and interactive California theme park built for families. It was given the Traveler's Choice Best of the Best 2025 award from Tripadvisor, with a sturdy 4-star rating. And for Travel Tuesday, you can get tickets to the theme park for half the price.
While the standard day pass purchased at the front gate is $129, the Travel Tuesday discount starts at $64 per person. The day pass grants you admission to over 60 rides and attractions, including a new section of the park opening in March, the space-themed LEGO Galaxy.
A few other add-ons come with the sale. If you choose to get a day pass, you could add on admission to the SEA LIFE aquarium for $10, which is part of the same resort but has separate entry. If you want to simplify a LEGOLAND trip by staying in one of the resort's themed hotel rooms, the hotel and ticket packages are 50% off, too (for travel dates starting now and valid until May 22, 2026). Finally, annual passes — which cover admission, parking, and discounted hotel rooms — are up to $120 cheaper for Travel Tuesday. The sale ends after December 2.
Deals on tours of the Mediterranean coast
Booking a travel tour is one way to make travel a lot easier: It takes away the stress of planning, gives you real context to sightseeing, and helps you navigate new locations. EF Go Ahead Tours is a reputable tour company based in the U.S. that offers tours worldwide, with a 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews across more than 2,700 reviews.
As a part of the company's Cyber Monday deals, which it has extended until December 5, EF Go Ahead Tours is offering up to 30% off select group tours. One of the best discounts available for the sale is on the "A Week in Italy" tour, which has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 1,800 previous participants and is packed with activities in Venice, Florence, and Rome. You could save up to $800 on the tour, depending on the dates you book. The tour package includes hotel stays, 10 meals, and admission to museums and landmarks like the Roman Forum.
Several other tour packages also offer a solid discount. For a longer trip, "The Greek Islands" tour could be a good pick, spanning 14 days (or 17 days with an excursion to Istanbul) with stops in Athens, Mykonos, and Crete. You can also save up to $800 on this tour, although, because of its length, the overall price is higher than the Italy tour. Other tours on sale cover the British Isles, Paris, Switzerland, and Germany. Keep in mind that tour spots are limited and may sell out.
Get half off of an international SIM card
It's a small (essentially invisible) travel item that can easily get overlooked, but a SIM card that provides phone service in a foreign destination is a game-changer for staying connected. A simple way to get coverage abroad without having to put anything tangible into your phone is to get an eSIM: a digital SIM card you can buy and install directly on your mobile device.
KnowRoaming is an eSIM provider with eSIMs for nearly any country you're traveling to that's offering 50% off its fixed regional plans. The company has a 4-star rating on TrustPilot and a simple activation process that eliminates the need for complicated card swaps or roaming fees. You just download the KnowRoaming app and install the eSIM after purchasing. The Travel Tuesday deal only applies to fixed-data plans — those with a set amount of data given, rather than an unlimited data plan. For most travelers, that data allotment is more than enough to get you through your trip (except perhaps for those working on the go in need of constant data). KnowRoaming's Europe eSIM covers 49 European countries, and you can choose between several options, including a 10 GB, 30-day card for $17.75 (discounted from $35.50), or a 50 GB, 2-month card for $47.75 (discounted from $95.50).
Similar deals are offered for plans centered around Asia, North America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Latin America, making it a great option if you'll be traveling between countries within one of those regions. KnowRoaming's eSIMs work for most of the latest mobile devices, though you should double-check that your carrier doesn't restrict which plans can be used. The KnowRoaming discount is only available until December 2.
Methodology
With the number of Travel Tuesday deals increasing each year, we picked out five of the best based on our research. We browsed through dozens of deals from reliable travel and consumer sites and brands online. The details for each offer were pulled directly from the relevant promotion pages to give an accurate reflection of prices, dates, and eligibility requirements.
We prioritized deals that not only boasted big savings but offered something meaningful for the discounted cost, whether that be reputable services, access to bucket-list destinations, or unique perks. Our five final picks represent a wide slice of travel expenses, not just airlines or hotels, so readers might find something useful no matter the type of trip they're planning.