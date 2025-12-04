The 'Toughest Town In Texas' Is A Whimsical Little City With World-Famous Barbecue And A Charming Downtown

Texas is so big that it can be overwhelming to choose where to begin. There's actually a case to be made for starting small, where a lot of Texas' iconic traditions began. Luling is the quintessential Texas town with railroads, oil, and outstanding barbecue that locals insist is the best in the country. (Just don't tell that to their neighbors in Lockhart, a foodie city situated between Austin and San Antonio called "Texas' BBQ Capital.")

Regardless of where you stand on Texas barbecue, there is no arguing that Luling is a charmer of a city. Once the "toughest town in Texas," Luling transformed from a rowdy cowboy staging post to an oil-rich town and, now, to a colorful slice of Texas history and cuisine. It's situated off I-10 between San Antonio and Houston, about a 50-mile drive south of Austin. You'll know you're approaching Luling on the I-10 when you see the cars lining up for the giant Buc-ee's fast food and gas station. At more than 75,000 square feet, it's officially the world's largest convenience store. Exit past the purple blooming acres of Luling Lavender Fields and head to the giant watermelon water tower at the city's eastern entrance on Pierce Street, an homage to Luling's sweet cash crop.