New England's Hidden Gem Is A Rural Town With Nearly Empty Streets And Parks Perfect For Families

If you're visiting Ware during the summer months, don't miss a stop at the Ware Center Meeting House and Museum, situated at the edge of town. Originally a church, a school, and Ware's first town hall, the nostalgic colonial-style building dates to the 1790s and is now both a museum and community events center. Head inside to take a peek at the hand-carved pulpit and oak pews, remnants of the building's bygone days as a center of worship. Don't miss the summer concert series held on the lawns, when live music fills the air against the historic backdrop.

Take yourself on a leisurely walking tour around Ware's quiet streets to soak up the peaceful surroundings, starting at Nenameseck Square downtown up to the United Church of Ware. The stately white edifice was rebuilt after being destroyed by fire in the 1920s, and the soaring domed bell tower is a great spot for memorable trip photos. Meanwhile, the quirky gift shops and fun boutiques dotted around town offer the chance to pick up souvenirs.

Head back to downtown Ware after a day of adventuring to find something to eat. If you're craving comfort food or anything deep fried, stop by Hanna's on Main for everything from fish and chips to grilled ribeye steaks. Order the chef's specials if you're there over the weekend. Reviewers have commended the friendly atmosphere. Satisfy your pizza craving at Niko's Pizza just across the street, loved by locals for the tasty offerings and customer service. Further down the road is the Pig Park BBQ, a quaint food truck offering a taste of Southern cooking in New England. No matter what you're looking for, this rural Massachusetts town can satisfy all tastes.