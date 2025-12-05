New England's Hidden Gem Is A Rural Town With Nearly Empty Streets And Parks Perfect For Families
Massachusetts is a great place to start a New England vacation. You could head over to Salem, where you can uncover witchcraft history while visiting Hocus Pocus film locations, then make your way to neighboring Peabody, boasting a vibrant downtown and diverse cuisine. Further inland, you'll find hidden gems like Ware, a quiet village where rural New England charm meets family-friendly excitement. Just a 90-minute drive away from Boston along the Interstate 90, Ware is a great destination for those seeking a fun day trip or weekend getaway.
The land that would eventually develop into the town of Ware was purchased in the early 1700s. Today, with a population of scarcely 10,000 residents, Ware sometimes leaves visitors feeling as though they've stepped back in time right into an old ghost town. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. The empty streets welcome you to take a quiet, contemplative stroll and admire the historic buildings as you go, while tranquil parks with playgrounds and fishing spots are perfect for taking the kids out on a fun afternoon. Whether you're looking for a laid-back getaway or scenic landscapes to explore, Ware has it all. And for even more Massachusetts adventures, just 30 minutes away by car is Sturbridge, which is considered a portrait of old New England charm.
Sightseeing and places to eat
If you're visiting Ware during the summer months, don't miss a stop at the Ware Center Meeting House and Museum, situated at the edge of town. Originally a church, a school, and Ware's first town hall, the nostalgic colonial-style building dates to the 1790s and is now both a museum and community events center. Head inside to take a peek at the hand-carved pulpit and oak pews, remnants of the building's bygone days as a center of worship. Don't miss the summer concert series held on the lawns, when live music fills the air against the historic backdrop.
Take yourself on a leisurely walking tour around Ware's quiet streets to soak up the peaceful surroundings, starting at Nenameseck Square downtown up to the United Church of Ware. The stately white edifice was rebuilt after being destroyed by fire in the 1920s, and the soaring domed bell tower is a great spot for memorable trip photos. Meanwhile, the quirky gift shops and fun boutiques dotted around town offer the chance to pick up souvenirs.
Head back to downtown Ware after a day of adventuring to find something to eat. If you're craving comfort food or anything deep fried, stop by Hanna's on Main for everything from fish and chips to grilled ribeye steaks. Order the chef's specials if you're there over the weekend. Reviewers have commended the friendly atmosphere. Satisfy your pizza craving at Niko's Pizza just across the street, loved by locals for the tasty offerings and customer service. Further down the road is the Pig Park BBQ, a quaint food truck offering a taste of Southern cooking in New England. No matter what you're looking for, this rural Massachusetts town can satisfy all tastes.
Outdoor adventures around Ware
Not far from the United Church of Ware, Grenville Park sits on the east edge of town. Stretched across more than 100 acres along Ware River Reservoir, you'll find walking trails for leisurely strolls through picturesque woodlands, a boat launch for paddling out on the water, and pavilions to enjoy a relaxing picnic amidst the shady trees. Kids can make use of the playground, while anglers can bring their rods to fish for bass and yellow perch from the fishing pier. Snowshoeing along the trails is also popular during winter months. Another playground can also be found at Ware Dreams Come True Park, just a mile away.
Just a 10-minute drive away, you'll find outdoor adventures galore at the Quabbin Reservoir. Lookout points offer panoramic views of the reservoir and woodlands, while boaters and fishers can head out onto the water to cast a line while soaking up the peaceful atmosphere. Boat rentals are available, but make sure to have your own fishing equipment.
Drive up to the Enfield Lookout point, where picnic tables offer a scenic spot to enjoy the sprawling landscape, while a nearby hiking trail skirts the shores of the reservoir. Follow the road from Enfield Lookout down to Hanks Meadow, a picturesque stretch of rocky shoreline. Over at Quabbin Park, you'll find more hiking trails meandering through forested slopes and tranquil creeks, while cyclists can also bring mountain bikes to explore the rural landscape. A visit during the winter months is sure to be picturesque as snow blankets the meadows, offering opportunities for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.