Sandwiched Between Frederick And Baltimore Is Maryland's Best Suburb With Small-Town Charm
From under-the-radar islands known for seafood and coastal trails, to fairytale towns with mountain views and a charming downtown, Maryland is a state that is simply brimming with stunning destinations that many travelers often overlook. One such example is Monrovia, an underrated destination hailed as one of the state's best suburbs, with a friendly, small-town charm and a great location. The town itself is easily walkable and boasts a great range of things to enjoy during your visit, including many scenic parks and delicious restaurants.
The town is a hotspot for those in search of outdoor recreation, with plenty of hiking, biking, and nature trails nearby. Kemptown Park is a stunning spot that makes for the perfect family day out, complete with grills, picnic shelters, playgrounds, tennis and volleyball courts, and even trails. Those in search of spending some time by the water can instead head over to Pinecliffe Park, which sits on the Monocacy River. Here, you can enjoy not only even more gorgeous hiking trails and picnic spots, but also areas that are designated for fishing and convenient boat ramps.
Not only do these stunning outdoor spots make Monrovia the perfect family getaway spot, but the town also has plenty on the doorstep for all ages to enjoy. One of these fan-favorite, family-friendly attractions is the Green Meadows Petting Farm, located just a 5-minute drive from Monrovia. At this farm, you can check out the animals on site, go on a hayride, participate in rubber duck races, and much more.
A winery and Civil War site are among the highlights in Monrovia, Maryland
If you plan on visiting Monrovia without the little ones in tow, there's still plenty to see and do in this beautiful destination. One gorgeous, must-visit spot is the Linganore Winecellars, which sits less than a 20-minute drive from the center of town. Opened in 1972, this winery has been in the family from day one and is still producing carefully crafted bottles of delicious wines from homegrown grapes. The winery is open every day of the week, with reduced hours for tastings and free tours of the winery held on Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Be sure to visit on a weekend if possible, not only to enjoy the free tour but also to enjoy the outdoor music and food trucks they host.
Those interested in exploring some history during their visit can head down to Frederick, a hip and historic city with award-winning food, art, and fun. Located on the outskirts of this charming town, just a 15-minute drive from Monrovia, is Monocacy National Battlefield, a must-visit spot for those seeking to find out more about the area's past. The former site of a Civil War battle, visitors can learn more about the history through various exhibits and walking tours.
Some travel tips for a Monrovia, Maryland visit
Monrovia sits just a 15-minute drive from Frederick. Depending on traffic, it can take anywhere between 45 and 90 minutes to get there from Baltimore, and as little as an hour from Washington, D.C. Its convenient location makes it perfect for those looking to relax and wind down in a small-town spot partway through a big city road trip or as an additional — and underrated — stop on your next getaway. Monrovia sits about an hour from Baltimore/Washington International Airport and is easy to get to via Interstate 70.
When it comes to finding the perfect place to stay, it's worth noting that there aren't really any options in Monrovia itself. Instead, you'll want to check out the surrounding area, where there are plenty of places to choose from, and the closest to Monrovia is actually a great possibility. Located less than a 10-minute drive away in New Market, the Strawberry Inn boasts a stunning garden for guests to tour, along with a small selection of old-fashioned, cozy rooms that truly allow visitors to step back in time. And if you're someone who prefers a more modern stay in a larger hotel with great amenities, simply head to Frederick, where the popular Hilton Garden Inn offers rooms at an affordable rate.