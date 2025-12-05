Sandwiched Between Frederick And Baltimore Is Maryland's Best Suburb With Small-Town Charm

From under-the-radar islands known for seafood and coastal trails, to fairytale towns with mountain views and a charming downtown, Maryland is a state that is simply brimming with stunning destinations that many travelers often overlook. One such example is Monrovia, an underrated destination hailed as one of the state's best suburbs, with a friendly, small-town charm and a great location. The town itself is easily walkable and boasts a great range of things to enjoy during your visit, including many scenic parks and delicious restaurants.

The town is a hotspot for those in search of outdoor recreation, with plenty of hiking, biking, and nature trails nearby. Kemptown Park is a stunning spot that makes for the perfect family day out, complete with grills, picnic shelters, playgrounds, tennis and volleyball courts, and even trails. Those in search of spending some time by the water can instead head over to Pinecliffe Park, which sits on the Monocacy River. Here, you can enjoy not only even more gorgeous hiking trails and picnic spots, but also areas that are designated for fishing and convenient boat ramps.

Not only do these stunning outdoor spots make Monrovia the perfect family getaway spot, but the town also has plenty on the doorstep for all ages to enjoy. One of these fan-favorite, family-friendly attractions is the Green Meadows Petting Farm, located just a 5-minute drive from Monrovia. At this farm, you can check out the animals on site, go on a hayride, participate in rubber duck races, and much more.