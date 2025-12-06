America's Two States Growing The Most Christmas Trees Are On Opposite Ends Of The Country

Some of the best decorated Christmas trees around the world are artificial, and while they might look real, your festive season may not feel complete without the piney-fresh scent of a fresh-cut tree in your living room. Around 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold annually in the U.S., and, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the top U.S. state for Christmas tree farming is officially Oregon, closely followed in second place by North Carolina.

A Christmas tree is a broad term for more than 600 species of Conifer trees, which can be found on farms all over the country. The most popular around the holidays are Fraser firs, which are North Carolina's big seller, and Douglas firs and Noble firs, which are Oregon's favorites. It can take up to 15 years to grow a Christmas tree to the usual 6 or 7 feet, but the average time to harvest is around seven years. Each time a real Christmas tree is harvested, farmers plant up to three seedlings the next spring. There are currently around 350 million Christmas trees growing in the U.S.

In the Christmas tree growing race, honorable mention goes to Pennsylvania for its efforts. Once known as the "Christmas Tree Capital Of The World," the Pittsburgh borough of Indiana held the record for cutting down 700,000 Christmas trees in 1956. Since then, North Carolina and Oregon have far surpassed this, producing 3 million trees and 3.1 million trees, respectively. Ironically, the two states could not be further apart: North Carolina sits on the East Coast, and Oregon is over 2,600 miles away in the Pacific Northwest.