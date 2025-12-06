America's Two States Growing The Most Christmas Trees Are On Opposite Ends Of The Country
Some of the best decorated Christmas trees around the world are artificial, and while they might look real, your festive season may not feel complete without the piney-fresh scent of a fresh-cut tree in your living room. Around 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold annually in the U.S., and, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the top U.S. state for Christmas tree farming is officially Oregon, closely followed in second place by North Carolina.
A Christmas tree is a broad term for more than 600 species of Conifer trees, which can be found on farms all over the country. The most popular around the holidays are Fraser firs, which are North Carolina's big seller, and Douglas firs and Noble firs, which are Oregon's favorites. It can take up to 15 years to grow a Christmas tree to the usual 6 or 7 feet, but the average time to harvest is around seven years. Each time a real Christmas tree is harvested, farmers plant up to three seedlings the next spring. There are currently around 350 million Christmas trees growing in the U.S.
In the Christmas tree growing race, honorable mention goes to Pennsylvania for its efforts. Once known as the "Christmas Tree Capital Of The World," the Pittsburgh borough of Indiana held the record for cutting down 700,000 Christmas trees in 1956. Since then, North Carolina and Oregon have far surpassed this, producing 3 million trees and 3.1 million trees, respectively. Ironically, the two states could not be further apart: North Carolina sits on the East Coast, and Oregon is over 2,600 miles away in the Pacific Northwest.
Oregon grows the most festive firs
Across its 98,379 square miles, Oregon has some truly diverse landscapes, from scenic blue lakes to snow-capped volcanoes to lush, evergreen forests. Trees thrive there due to the ideal moist climate, but farms are always facing difficulties. In 2021, record-breaking temperatures wiped out almost 70% of their recent plantings, but thankfully, the state's Christmas tree industry is supported by research from the likes of Oregon State University. Researchers there continuously test soil and seedling health to help trees adapt to the changing climate. With their help, Oregon proudly grows one third of the real Christmas trees harvested in the United States.
Although you could trek into a national forest and chop your own tree down for the price of a $5 to $20 permit, regulations about tree location and removal make this trickier than it sounds for most folks. Instead, you can outsource by getting pre-cut trees from a dedicated farm. One of the most popular in Oregon is Yesteryear Farms, just 17 miles from central Portland. The farm is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until December 22nd, and you can visit to select the perfect Douglas or Noble fir for your home.
Yesteryear Farms has a 4.9-star rating on Google from almost 4,000 visitors, and one reviewer called it, "A truly magical Christmas farm! Beautiful lights, warm festive vibes, friendly staff, and great activities for kids. The trees were gorgeous, the hot cocoa was delicious, and the whole place felt like pure holiday joy."
North Carolina's Christmas trees decorate the White House
North Carolina grows more than 20% of the Christmas trees in the U.S., and western North Carolina is particularly known for its Fraser firs, which flourish in the high elevation of the southern Blue Ridge Mountains. Fraser firs make up more than 99.4% of all species grown in the state. If you seek the ultimate Fraser fir, the Blue Ridge Mountains promise to deliver the "Rolls-Royce of Christmas Trees," but handsome trees can be sourced all over the state.
Hickory Creek Farm, located 10 miles from Greensboro, is one of the top-rated spots. Founded in 1913, this farm grows trees from tabletop size to 15 feet, and you can even chop your own. Visit any day from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. (or from 1:00 p.m. on Sundays) to find your favorite fir. You can also enjoy a family-friendly day out there — do a photography session against the tree-lined background, take the kids to visit Santa, and run, don't walk, to their iconic Baby Goats in Christmas Sweaters event.
As more severe weather hits the state, such as Hurricane Helene in 2024, trees become more susceptible to damage, pests, and disease. However, North Carolina's Christmas tree industry has endured. The White House selected a Fraser fir from the award-winning Cartner's Christmas Tree Farm in western North Carolina as its official 2024 holiday tree — the 16th time a North Carolina Fraser fir has graced the White House since 1971. Farm owner Sam Cartner told WCNC Charlotte, "We want it to represent all of the other Christmas tree farmers, all of western North Carolina who endured the worst natural disaster in our history ... And we want to represent all of the love and generosity from all of the people in United States."