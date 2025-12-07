The Best Winter Festivals Around The World For Cold-Weather Fun
After a warm, fun-filled summer and the colorful tapestry of fall, the transition into winter brings a change in atmosphere. It begins with a quiet stillness, with the trees standing bare and the ground carpeted in the leaves that once blazed those vibrant colors. Darkness arrives earlier every day. Eventually, cities and towns turn into landscapes of glowing lights, and the first snow leaves a thick, white blanket across yards and rooftops. Children's laughter is muffled in the calm as they prepare for the holiday season celebrations, and Christmas markets appear, their festive music and decorations creating a magical atmosphere. Those summer festivals of music and revelry in green fields and parks are surely a distant memory by now.
Despite the cold nights, festivals continue to thrive throughout winter in many parts of the world. They offer multi-sensory experiences through light, sound, taste, and culture, with frozen artworks and street parties, warm, spiced drinks, festive music, and snowy fun. Every region that experiences cold weather has its own way of getting through those chills and shivers with a smile, and they all aim to convert the frigid conditions into cherished memories. Hopefully, they might even inspire you to travel. If you're one for cultural exploration and new experiences, whatever the season, there are winter festivals across the globe just waiting to deliver some cold-weather fun — and here are 10 of the best.
Québec Winter Carnival, Canada
The winters in Québec can be absurdly long. Snow can fall anywhere from October to May, so you can't blame the locals for trying to make those months as bearable as possible. One event that lightens the mood is the Carnaval de Québec, a 10-day winter festival that is considered one of the planet's biggest. It originally started back in the late 19th century, but exploded in popularity in the mid-1950s when Bonhomme Carnaval arrived. This is the festival's mascot, a ridiculously jolly bundle of snow who sports a bright red toque and a sash. Outside the Old Town walls before the festival begins, crews busy themselves getting the snowman's ice palace ready. It stands tall and glows in the dark in a kaleidoscope of electric colors.
Of course, the festival isn't all about Bonhomme. The bain de neige features off-the-wall participants cavorting in the snow with the frosty mascot in their swimsuits — expect surreal snowball fights and a lot of fun. For a bit of adrenaline-fueled excitement, climb the Terrasse Dufferin ice slide and hurtle yourself down 800 feet on a toboggan at almost 45 mph with the Château Frontenac towers providing epic views. Then there are the canoe teams navigating the floes of the St. Lawrence River, while Nordic-themed floats take over at night. Elsewhere, Laser Game Évolution invites 20-player groups rotating through 20-minute sessions for free inside the historic Citadelle of Québec, with music and light shows amplifying the experience. If that all sounds a little too energetic, you can just spend your time wandering around admiring the sculptures and indulging in the festival's signature caribou cocktail. The 2026 edition marks the 72nd carnival and runs February 6 to 15.
Sapporo Snow Festival, Japan
Back in 1950, students from Japan's most northerly city took advantage of the 16 feet of snow in Sapporo to build a handful of snow statues. This was the modest beginning of what would go on to become the Sapporo Snow Festival, which now draws around 2 million visitors every year and pumps roughly $400 million into the economy. Of course, the festival has significantly raised the number of snow sculptures on display today. At the main show in Odori Park, you'll see at least 200 of them, with some reaching as high as 40 feet. Building them all requires over 20,000 tons of snow, and at least 9,000 people are involved.
In addition to snow sculptures, Odori Park also hosts concerts and performances, with the sculptures serving as dramatic backdrops and sometimes even stages. There's also the 300-foot Sapporo TV Tower featuring an observation deck for sweeping aerial views of the area. The park stretches for about a mile through the city center and attracts the most people, but there are two other venues as well. At the nearby Susukino Site, you'll find another hundred or so intricately carved sculptures, while the Tsu Dome Site outside the city center is a fun-filled place for kids and big kids alike with its snow slides, inflatable snow rafting rides, and, of course, more snow sculptures. The displays are colorfully lit up into the night at all venues, and the 2026 festival runs from February 4 to 11.
The Carnival of Venice, Italy
If you're traveling to Europe this winter and seek something a little different, try the Carnival of Venice. Its roots extend to at least 1296, and possibly even earlier, according to some sources. But it was banned for almost two full centuries before returning in 1979. Nowadays, it packs in nearly 3 million visitors onto the crowded streets and canals, transforming Venice into an extravagant masquerade. The very essence of the festival is defined by its masks. Historically, Venetians wore them for almost seven months, from October to Ascension Day. During the Carnival of Venice, the vast majority of attendees wear them, and not taking part might make you stand out. You can find one to suit at rental stores across the city, along with elaborate period costumes if you want to go all in.
The festival reaches its peak with its lavish masked balls. Among these grand events is the Ball of Dreams, held at the 14th-century Palazzo Zeno on February 7. Then there is the Tiepolo Ball (alternatively known as the Grand Ball) and the legendary Doge's Ball — the carnival's most exclusive gathering, on Valentine's Day. Beyond these grand events, there are sideshows to keep the fun flowing. The Grand Parade, for example, features a myriad of costumed boats floating down the Grand Canal, while the Feast of the Maries features the ancient city's prettiest women dressed in period outfits drifting on gondolas to St. Mark's Square. Daily costume competitions and street performances take over St. Mark's and Campo Santo Stefano, and the whole show kicks off on January 31 and ends on February 17.
Zermatt Unplugged, Switzerland
Music festival lovers rejoice! Europe does not leave you behind in winter. Actually, Zermatt Unplugged takes place just as the spring is starting to thaw things out — at least down at sea level. This festival takes place high up in the Alps under one of Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations — the legendary Matterhorn. It's a five-day event in the car-free alpine resort town of Zermatt with over 130 performances across 17 venues scattered throughout the village and ski area. There are acoustic shows from international headliners and emerging acts, balanced out by DJs showing off their skills. The lineup for 2026 is announced on December 11, 2025, but if previous acts are anything to go by, it promises to be a big one. Lauryn Hill, Nelly Furtado, James Blunt, Simple Minds, Alanis Morissette, and Thom Yorke have all previously played here, and the mix of music, Matterhorn, and winter magic is a unique combination that's hard to beat.
In the middle of the village is the Marquee Stage, the circular centerpiece tent. It can host more than 2,000 people and is the place for headline acts. Elsewhere, the Vernissage functions as both a concert hall and nightclub, with intimate performances bringing audiences close to the talent, while Sunnegga Session is the place to be for sunset shows at 7,500 feet. The Loft, with its panoramic glass facade, captures the peaks while you enjoy intimate acoustic sessions, and the Winkelmatten Chapel, which was built in 1607, adds a bit of historic charm and some culinary delights.
Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, China
On the border with Siberian Russia is China's most northeastern province, Heilongjiang. It gets cold there — very cold. Sometimes as low as minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit before you factor in the wind chill. Those brutal, long winters are lit up by residents of the city of Harbin with extraordinary frozen sculptures at the world's largest ice and snow festival. It starts with the Harvest Ceremony in early December, in which thousands of people cut blocks of ice of various sizes from the frozen Songhua River. Artists and sculptors then use them as ice bricks to create elaborate palaces and life-size landmarks or sculpt them into mythical beasts and frozen deities.
It's expected you can view these frosty artworks on or before Christmas Day 2025, with the official opening ceremony taking place on January 5, 2026. It continues through mid-February, with the main event taking place at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. You might not want to be walking around in such frigid temperatures for too long, so arriving before the 4 p.m. sunset gives you the best of both worlds — ice sculptures in the low glow of the late sun, and then everything lit up in a spectrum of neon colors once darkness falls. It's a dreamlike fantasy of scale and lighting, but there are other fun activities to take part in, like snowmobiling, dog sledding, and zipping down giant ice slides. There's also the International Snow Sculpture Art Expo across the river at Sun Island from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a free display of around 300 smaller ice sculptures of lanterns and whimsical characters at Zhaolin Park.
Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Scotland
Did you know that Scotland once banned Christmas celebrations? It happened in 1640, and the void was filled by Hogmanay, known elsewhere as New Year's Eve. Hogmanay remains a big celebration in Scotland, particularly in the capital, Edinburgh. It's not a one-night party, either. It's a weeklong celebration that starts a few days after Christmas on December 29, when a torchlight procession fills the streets with thousands of blazing flames. Other highlights include the Night Afore Concert at Princes Street Gardens on December 30, where you can let loose to energetic folk-rock music.
The main event is on the 31st, when 50,000 revelers cram into Princes Street for ceilidhs, whisky, and mulled wine before gearing up for midnight with DJs and live bands. Below Edinburgh Castle, Concert in the Gardens features headline performers alongside popular Scottish artists, and at midnight, the grand old fortress erupts with fireworks as revelers belt out "Auld Lang Syne." Nowhere puts on a New Year celebration quite like Edinburgh — and it doesn't end there.
On January 1, free music performances and cultural activities are held throughout the city, while Loony Dook is a crazy event where the brave cure their hangovers with a plunge into icy waters under the Forth Rail Bridge. You should note that the whole festival is a very popular event, and the city's modest population swells under demand. Additionally, what was once a free-for-all party now costs various prices across events, and accommodation is scarce, so book well ahead.
Amsterdam Light Festival, the Netherlands
If you're an art lover looking for a European destination to visit in December, you might be tempted by the Amsterdam Light Festival. The city's historic canals are transformed into an outdoor gallery of radiant light along their banks, with some artworks even positioned directly in the water. Legacy is the theme for 2025-26, with pieces looking to prompt reflection on what we are leaving future generations to remember us by. Twenty artists from across the globe have contributed a piece each; some are bold celebrations, while others are quiet reflections — and they range in scale from towering spectacles to more intimate statements.
This luminous exhibition of light and color will mesmerize young and old alike during the dark European months, and there are several ways to enjoy it. Canal cruises give you the optimal viewing experience. Boats glide past the installations while guides explain the Legacy theme of each piece. You can choose from heated vessels with windows or open boats with blankets, with the latter bringing you closer to the exhibits. Some even have drink-inclusive options, while private boats, dinner cruises, and historic vessel charters are also available.
For the quintessential Dutch experience, you can join a 90-minute cycling tour that weaves its way through some of the city's most picturesque winter spots. Alternatively, you can simply explore on foot — download the Light Festival app to enhance the 4-mile route. There's also a Kids Walk app with quizzes and scavenger hunts, and various foodwalks that combine art with culinary pit stops. The apps have multiple prices, and the festival runs from November 27, 2025, through January 18, 2026.
Up Helly Aa, Lerwick, Scotland
On the last Tuesday of January in the far reaches of Scotland is an annual festival that evolved from wild early-1800s Christmas festivities. Toward the end of the 19th century, a nod to the region's Norse heritage introduced Viking pageantry and rituals to the Up Helly Aa celebration in Shetland. It starts with an elected leader called a Guizer Jarl, who portrays a Norse warrior leading a torchlight parade through the streets before setting a 30-foot-long Viking longship ablaze. However, the day begins with a morning march with a pipe band. Later in the day, Junior Up Helly Aa gives kids the opportunity to make boats and march, under supervision, with flaming torches. They also get to dress up in any costume they want, like it's a second Halloween.
For the main event, torches ignite simultaneously on the stroke of 7:30 p.m. and set the dark northern skies of the town of Lerwick aglow with firelight. The parade marches on to the burning site, where the longship erupts in flames while participants sing a traditional song called "The Norseman's Home." Of course, given it is Scotland, the merriment continues into the night across the town with feasts, dancing, and a drink or three. However, back in Victorian times, organizers used the event to encourage abstinence. And, if you refrain from drinking, some venues in Lerwick prioritize social gatherings of music and dance in an alcohol-free setting. However, most locals will be attending parties that run into the wee hours, and often later, with the following Wednesday declared a public holiday so people can recover.
Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, South Korea
Hwacheon County in the South Korean province of Gangwon hosts the annual Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival. It's a huge event sprawling across more than a mile of snow and ice that attracts about 1 million visitors every year. The 2026 festival takes place from January 10 to February 1, and there is a range of activities, including snow and ice sculpting, sledding, and winter sports. However, the Sancheoneo Ice Festival is primarily all about fishing. So, if you're a keen angler — or even if you're not — and you're planning a trip to the area this winter, don't forget your rod; otherwise, you'll have to use your hands!
Trout ice fishing is the festival's biggest draw, with plenty of opportunities for bare-handed catching. You can wade into icy pools and snatch up to three fish for yourself. The on-site grilling stations will cook your catch for lunch, or you can request it prepared sashimi-style. The night fishing competitions that take place after the sun goes down are also popular, with prizes up for grabs for the biggest fish. Other activities include ATV races, go-karting on ice, ice skating, and various forms of sledding on a 130-foot snow run and a 1,075-foot ice run. There's also the world's largest indoor ice sculpture plaza, with giant carvings of mythical creatures and global landmarks, and nearby Seondeung Street is aglow with hundreds of fish-shaped lanterns and colorful LED lights.
St. Paul Winter Carnival, Minnesota, U.S.
When reporters proclaimed St. Paul to be "another Siberia, unfit for human habitation" back in 1886, local business owners were so offended that they decided to start a huge winter festival to prove them wrong. Almost a century and a half later, the St. Paul Winter Carnival has grown into one of the biggest and best in the world — and it still leans on the legends and stories created all those years ago. Back then, organizers wanted a narrative to go alongside their frosty monthlong celebration. The task was assigned to the imagination of Delos Monfort. He came up with the Boreas versus Vulcanus mythology that survives today, pitting Boreas, King of the Winds, against Vulcanus, King of Fire and Warmth.
The signature King Boreas' Grande Day Parade marches down Grand Avenue in the city and features bands, floats, and the newly crowned King Boreas and his Royal Family. Vulcans might even show up dressed in their red suits, complete with capes, goggles, and rooster caps, riding on an old-fashioned fire engine. The two groups clash in battles throughout the festival, peaking at the Overthrow of King Boreas that symbolically marks the arrival of spring. The Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade follows, including fireworks over Rice Park, which also hosts elaborate ice carving competitions. Sculptors also shape enormous snow creations at the Vulcan Snow Park in the Minnesota State Fairgrounds that draw big crowds throughout the festival. In fact, the St. Paul Winter Carnival is one of America's best winter destinations to see stunning ice sculptures.
Methodology
We analyzed travel and news publications, such as Travel + Leisure, Forbes, and Times of India, and reviewed reputable travel blogs to select the most renowned winter festivals around the world. We also looked to ensure diversity by selecting festivals that represent unique celebration types while placing emphasis on cold-weather traditions and cultural significance, giving readers a range of options and locations to plan their winter adventure. There is plenty to enjoy out there, so wrap up warm and make the most of the winter months.