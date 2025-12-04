Grand Canyon Hotel Closures Could Reshape 2026 Travel Plans: What To Know Before You Book

It's been a tough year at Grand Canyon National Park. The historic Grand Canyon Lodge burned down amid catastrophic wildfires in July, and the damaged area around it was forced to close for months. Fortunately, the remote Grand Canyon North Rim was able to partially reopen on October 1, only to close again for the season on November 14 due to a threatening winter weather forecast. As the year comes to a close, the National Park Service announced that all hotels on the South Rim will close indefinitely this weekend.

Though the news feels sudden, the underlying problem has been developing for some time. According to the National Park Service's statement on December 2, the reason for the closures is a lack of water supply. The facilities on the South Rim source potable water from the canyon via the 12.5-mile-long Transcanyon Waterline, which was built in the 1960s and has long been in need of replacement.

"The waterline has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures, which require expensive and continuous maintenance work to repair leaks," reads the statement. "Since mid-November, the park has faced challenges with water supply, and currently, no water is being pumped to the South Rim." Though the Park Service has been working on a $208 million renovation of the water delivery system since 2023, change hasn't happened quickly enough.