Grand Canyon Hotel Closures Could Reshape 2026 Travel Plans: What To Know Before You Book
It's been a tough year at Grand Canyon National Park. The historic Grand Canyon Lodge burned down amid catastrophic wildfires in July, and the damaged area around it was forced to close for months. Fortunately, the remote Grand Canyon North Rim was able to partially reopen on October 1, only to close again for the season on November 14 due to a threatening winter weather forecast. As the year comes to a close, the National Park Service announced that all hotels on the South Rim will close indefinitely this weekend.
Though the news feels sudden, the underlying problem has been developing for some time. According to the National Park Service's statement on December 2, the reason for the closures is a lack of water supply. The facilities on the South Rim source potable water from the canyon via the 12.5-mile-long Transcanyon Waterline, which was built in the 1960s and has long been in need of replacement.
"The waterline has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures, which require expensive and continuous maintenance work to repair leaks," reads the statement. "Since mid-November, the park has faced challenges with water supply, and currently, no water is being pumped to the South Rim." Though the Park Service has been working on a $208 million renovation of the water delivery system since 2023, change hasn't happened quickly enough.
Plan your 2026 trip to the South Rim
No water means that all South Rim overnight accommodations in the scenic Grand Canyon Village — including El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Yavapai Lodge, and Trailer Village — will close their doors temporarily on Saturday, December 6. These lodgings may stay closed for all of 2026, as the upgraded water delivery system is set for completion sometime in 2027. The announcement is sure to affect many travelers' plans to explore one of America's most-visited national parks in 2026.
So what do you need to know before booking a trip to the Grand Canyon in the new year? First, the closure announcement only applies to hotels inside the park. Many visitors day-trip in or stay outside the park in the nearby town of Tusayan. The NPS has even published a list of recommended South Rim lodging options just outside of the park. Just be aware that these hotels are likely to fill up more quickly than usual, given this week's news about closures inside the park. Second, camping is still permitted at Mather Campground on the South Rim (sites from $30 per night), with limited water access (and campfires are restricted).
Third, and finally, the park is still open for day use. Services like the post office, food and drink concessions, and the Grand Canyon Clinic (a community health center) will stay open. Visitors are requested to bring in their own drinking water and to use the provided water supply sparingly (e.g., limiting long showers and turning off faucets when they're not in use). Despite the water restrictions, there are still plenty of reasons to visit: Plan your adventure around the South Rim with a trail ride on a mule from Apache Stables, or a hike to Shoshone Point along a hidden trail with the best South Rim views.