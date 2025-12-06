Arizona's Walkable Phoenix Neighborhood Near Downtown Has Charmingly Quirky Homes And Urban Comforts

Colorful walls, prim sidewalks, and craftsman-style architecture: Coronado District is easily the prettiest neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona. If director Wes Anderson ever filmed a movie in Maricopa County, he'd almost certainly use Coronado as a shooting location. This rectangular neighborhood covers about 1,200 acres and encompasses about 4,000 houses, but you can bet most Phoenicians have daydreamed about living here. This is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun, a checkerboard of manicured desert flora and well-swept pavement. Tourists tend to overlook Coronado, but these blocks make for a delightful cool-weather stroll — and can feel like time travel.

In a youthful Southwestern city like Phoenix, "Mid-Century Modern" generally passes for historic architecture, and there are many fine local specimens from the 1950s that exemplify the minimalist dwellings where so many Baby Boomers were reared. Yet Coronado is even older, dating back to the early 20th century. The moment Phoenix secured a consistent water supply, developers poured into the valley, building in the homey suburban style of the 1920s. Here you'll find bungalows and Tudor homes, the kind you might see in old Northeast or Midwestern suburbs. In the decades before air conditioning, builders used porches and windows to keep residents as cool as possible during the infernal Arizona summers.

Miraculously, the majority of these old dwellings have survived. Even as Phoenix's population exploded over the course of seven decades, the Coronado District has maintained its distinctive character. The Ahwatukee Foothills may be Phoenix's most desirable neighborhood, with its family-friendly dining and outdoor thrills, but Coronado wins a lot of local admiration. And it's just a stone's throw from the city's vibrant downtown.