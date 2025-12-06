Chicago's Favorite Restaurant In 2025 Is A 'Humble Ramen Shop' In Logan Square

Ramen — a noodle dish brought to Japan by Chinese immigrants — is theoretically one of the simplest dishes to make, combining a few basic ingredients and noodles with the desired toppings. And although there's evidence of its predecessor, keitai-men (Chinese noodles), being eaten by Japanese aristocracy all the way back in the 1400s, ramen itself is a fairly new dish, considering Japan's centuries-long culinary history. In 1910, the first real ramen restaurant opened shop in the Asakusa neighborhood of Tokyo, the nation's current capital, foodie paradise, and one of the world's most walkable cities. From then on, it has remained popular worldwide, with ramen shops dotting destinations as diverse as Vancouver, London, Singapore, and Paris. Chicago is no stranger to this international craze either, hosting a number of noteworthy spots to satiate your ramen cravings, including the renowned Akahoshi Ramen.

The word akahoshi means "red star," and this name represents connection between two communities: Chicago and Sapporo in Hokkaido, Japan. Chicago's official flag is adorned with four red, six-pointed stars, while goryosei (five-pointed stars) are emblazoned upon various Sapporo monuments. Hokkaido's flag also carries an image of a red star; thus, this basic symbol connects two different cultures, American and Japanese, separated by thousands of miles and the Pacific Ocean but united by a love for the tasty soup.

Opening in 2023, Akahoshi, the self-described "humble ramen shop" in Logan Square, was conceived by chef Mike Satinover. The restaurant's website notes that it isn't an authentic shop — yet, despite its proclaimed lack of authenticity, it has still received rave reviews and notable accolades: It was recognized as one of America's "20 Best New Restaurants of 2024" by Bon Appétit and made The New York Times' 2025 list of "The 25 Best Restaurants in Chicago Right Now," among many others.