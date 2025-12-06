Chicago's Favorite Restaurant In 2025 Is A 'Humble Ramen Shop' In Logan Square
Ramen — a noodle dish brought to Japan by Chinese immigrants — is theoretically one of the simplest dishes to make, combining a few basic ingredients and noodles with the desired toppings. And although there's evidence of its predecessor, keitai-men (Chinese noodles), being eaten by Japanese aristocracy all the way back in the 1400s, ramen itself is a fairly new dish, considering Japan's centuries-long culinary history. In 1910, the first real ramen restaurant opened shop in the Asakusa neighborhood of Tokyo, the nation's current capital, foodie paradise, and one of the world's most walkable cities. From then on, it has remained popular worldwide, with ramen shops dotting destinations as diverse as Vancouver, London, Singapore, and Paris. Chicago is no stranger to this international craze either, hosting a number of noteworthy spots to satiate your ramen cravings, including the renowned Akahoshi Ramen.
The word akahoshi means "red star," and this name represents connection between two communities: Chicago and Sapporo in Hokkaido, Japan. Chicago's official flag is adorned with four red, six-pointed stars, while goryosei (five-pointed stars) are emblazoned upon various Sapporo monuments. Hokkaido's flag also carries an image of a red star; thus, this basic symbol connects two different cultures, American and Japanese, separated by thousands of miles and the Pacific Ocean but united by a love for the tasty soup.
Opening in 2023, Akahoshi, the self-described "humble ramen shop" in Logan Square, was conceived by chef Mike Satinover. The restaurant's website notes that it isn't an authentic shop — yet, despite its proclaimed lack of authenticity, it has still received rave reviews and notable accolades: It was recognized as one of America's "20 Best New Restaurants of 2024" by Bon Appétit and made The New York Times' 2025 list of "The 25 Best Restaurants in Chicago Right Now," among many others.
Akahoshi Ramen's story and menu
When you think of your typical highly acclaimed chef, an avid Redditor with no formal culinary training probably wouldn't come to mind. But this is Mike Satinover, the brains behind Akahoshi Ramen. He's a former marketing research professional who developed an obsession for the food while studying Japanese at Hokkaido University, according to Serious Eats. After moving back to the U.S., he began his quest to create the perfect bowl. Workshopping recipes at home, Satinover built a name for himself, posting regularly on Reddit under the username "Ramen_Lord," primarily on the subreddit r/ramen. Through sharing his recipes, engaging in discussions on all things ramen, and even producing an e-book on the subject, he helped to create an enthusiastic, 1 million-strong online community. He hosted several pop-ups around Chicago before finally realizing his dream: Opening his very own ramen restaurant.
You won't find a lengthy menu — there are only four main dishes and one monthly special, allowing Satinover to focus on quality over quantity. Akahoshi Miso is the shop's signature dish, using Sapporo-style noodles and a variety of misos. Midwest Shoyu combines soy sauce with a savory chicken broth and uses sababushi and thin wheat noodles. Aburasoba, which has thick noodles and is flavored with garlic and soy sauce, is best for those steamy summer days when hot broth is a little too much, while the Soupless Tantanmen also contains thicker, dandan-inspired noodles, sesame, and spices. Prices range from $18 to $19 (as of this writing), with the specials usually costing more. Extra toppings, like ajitama egg, bamboo shoots, extra noodles, and spice powder, can be ordered for an additional charge. The restaurant serves up a variety of drinks (with and without alcohol) as well, including a boozy, shochu-based creation called the Hideki Matsuyama.
What to know before you go
If you're in Chicago and would like to try a bowl for yourself, you'll need to book well in advance or wait in line. Reservations at the 55-seat restaurant can only be made on OpenTable, and one week of availability is released every Monday at noon (Central Time). You can book up to five weeks in advance — which may be required to get a table. That being said, Akahoshi holds about half of its space for walk-in customers, and while wait times can be around an hour on certain nights, the restaurant recommends coming in on a weekday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the best chance of quick seating. Previous visitors mentioned, though, that patrons shouldn't be put off by not getting a reservation or by seeing a long queue outside. As there are only five dishes available and service is fast, turnover is fairly rapid.
Once inside, pair your hot broth with a cool, Japanese premium lager, or enjoy one of the inventive cocktails post-meal. Even though you're not in Japan, try not to make this chopstick-related dining faux pas when visiting Akahoshi. Finally, note that a 20% service charge is tacked on to all bills, so tipping isn't necessary.
The restaurant is located at the intersection of California and Fullerton Avenues and can be reached by the Blue Line — the California and Milwaukee stop is just a short walk away. It's also close to a variety of attractions, including the Logan Square Farmers Market (15 minutes on foot). The Art Institute of Chicago and the Riverwalk are both less than 30 minutes away by public transit, too. If it's your first time in the Windy City, check out our guide of unwritten rules you should know before visiting Chicago.