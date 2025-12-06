One Of The East Coast's Best Christmas Markets Is A German-Inspired Celebration With Shopping And Wine
Germany is known for having some of Europe's most enchanting Christmas markets every holiday season, especially across major cities like Nuremberg and Berlin. However, traveling from the United States to Europe is no easy feat for budget-conscious travelers. But what if there was a way to experience the magic of a German Christmas market on the East Coast? Inspired by Nuremberg's iconic Christkindlesmarkt, the Christmas Village in Baltimore, Maryland, is a holiday escape that will make you feel like you just teleported across the pond to Germany (with a slight Baltimore twist).
Named as one of the best Christmas markets in the U.S. by Time Out, Baltimore's Christmas Village is brimming with German charm. The market is complete with artisanal stalls from over 60 vendors selling unique, handcrafted items, from hand-painted ornaments to custom olive wood creations. Instead of junky, plastic doodads, Baltimore Christmas Village hosts authentic vendors dedicated to their craft. Visitors can purchase truly one-of-a-kind items, including pressed flower art, alpaca wool clothing, and Ukrainian embroidery.
Follow your nose to the traditional charcoal grill for smoked bratwurst with sauerkraut, or warm yourself with a toasty raclette sandwich with melted alpine cheese. The star of the show is the festively lit Glühwein Pyramid, a 30-foot-tall re-creation of a German Christmas tower with a mulled wine stand nestled underneath. These traditional warm wine cocktails are a staple for keeping toasty at German Christmas markets, and you won't want to leave without a cup. Baltimore's rendition sells various flavors of imported Gerstacker wines, from blueberry to baked apple.
Holiday events at Baltimore's Christmas Village
The Christmas Village is open from the beginning of Thanksgiving week until Christmas Eve, leaving visitors plenty of time to soak up the holiday festivities. Nestled in Baltimore's inner harbor, the village features wintery water views as well as tons of holiday events to raise your spirits. Visits with Santa, holiday flower workshops, and even speed dating are some of the many events held at the Christmas Village during the season. Meeting your soulmate at a holiday village would be a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie, and who doesn't want that?
Stop in to the Festival of Trees, a showcase of spectacularly decorated holiday trees hosted by the Kennedy Krieger Institute at the Baltimore Visitor Center. The children's hospital will receive all donations made at the Festival of Trees event, which is a great way to send out some holiday goodwill. Be sure to bring the family along, as the ornate carousel and Ferris wheel are perfect rides for both adults and children. If you are visiting on a Saturday or Sunday, keep your eyes peeled for Gingy, the friendly — and photogenic — village mascot.
Whether you're searching for holiday gifts for the family, craving a cup of traditional warm mulled wine, or simply wanting to see what the hype of a spectacular German Christmas market is all about, Baltimore's Christmas Village delivers on its promises without the transatlantic flight. If you are located on the West Coast and can't make it across the country, check out the California Christmas market known as one of the best in the U.S.