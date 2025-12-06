One Of The East Coast's Best Christmas Markets Is A German-Inspired Celebration With Shopping And Wine

Germany is known for having some of Europe's most enchanting Christmas markets every holiday season, especially across major cities like Nuremberg and Berlin. However, traveling from the United States to Europe is no easy feat for budget-conscious travelers. But what if there was a way to experience the magic of a German Christmas market on the East Coast? Inspired by Nuremberg's iconic Christkindlesmarkt, the Christmas Village in Baltimore, Maryland, is a holiday escape that will make you feel like you just teleported across the pond to Germany (with a slight Baltimore twist).

Named as one of the best Christmas markets in the U.S. by Time Out, Baltimore's Christmas Village is brimming with German charm. The market is complete with artisanal stalls from over 60 vendors selling unique, handcrafted items, from hand-painted ornaments to custom olive wood creations. Instead of junky, plastic doodads, Baltimore Christmas Village hosts authentic vendors dedicated to their craft. Visitors can purchase truly one-of-a-kind items, including pressed flower art, alpaca wool clothing, and Ukrainian embroidery.

Follow your nose to the traditional charcoal grill for smoked bratwurst with sauerkraut, or warm yourself with a toasty raclette sandwich with melted alpine cheese. The star of the show is the festively lit Glühwein Pyramid, a 30-foot-tall re-creation of a German Christmas tower with a mulled wine stand nestled underneath. These traditional warm wine cocktails are a staple for keeping toasty at German Christmas markets, and you won't want to leave without a cup. Baltimore's rendition sells various flavors of imported Gerstacker wines, from blueberry to baked apple.